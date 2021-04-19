Devils sweep and sweep some more

The LCC baseball team returned to Story Field for the first time in a fortnight over the weekend. It looked right at home in a pair of doubleheader sweeps over Tacoma College — with wins of 6-5 and 13-3 — and Grays Harbor College — winning 7-3 and 7-5.

Saturday against TCC, the name of the game for the Devils was simply staying out of the Titans’ way.

The Red Devils went into the bottom of the fifth inning of Game 1 down 4-1, after the Titans had pushed a run across in four of their first five frames against starter Spencer Andersen, who gave up seven hits in four and a third.

Two quick strikeouts put LCC halfway back to the dugout, but then the switch flipped. Singles by Daniel Furman, Ryley Larson, and Ethan Stacy brought the first run of the day home for the Devils, and a hit batter loaded the bases back up. TCC had a chance to get out of the inning, but an untimely error brought in two more runs and kept the frame alive, and LCC took advantage, with Eric Luchies and Grant Henry both driving in unearned runs.

Only the first of the five runs LCC scored in the frame — and just two all game — were earned, but the damage was done. Aaron Robertson allowed one run after LCC’s big fifth inning, but earned the win with four strikes out in two and two-thirds innings of work.