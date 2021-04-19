Devils sweep and sweep some more

The LCC baseball team returned to Story Field for the first time in a fortnight over the weekend. It looked right at home in a pair of doubleheader sweeps over Tacoma College — with wins of 6-5 and 13-3 — and Grays Harbor College — winning 7-3 and 7-5.
Saturday against TCC, the name of the game for the Devils was simply staying out of the Titans’ way.
The Red Devils went into the bottom of the fifth inning of Game 1 down 4-1, after the Titans had pushed a run across in four of their first five frames against starter Spencer Andersen, who gave up seven hits in four and a third.
Two quick strikeouts put LCC halfway back to the dugout, but then the switch flipped. Singles by Daniel Furman, Ryley Larson, and Ethan Stacy brought the first run of the day home for the Devils, and a hit batter loaded the bases back up. TCC had a chance to get out of the inning, but an untimely error brought in two more runs and kept the frame alive, and LCC took advantage, with Eric Luchies and Grant Henry both driving in unearned runs.
Only the first of the five runs LCC scored in the frame — and just two all game — were earned, but the damage was done. Aaron Robertson allowed one run after LCC’s big fifth inning, but earned the win with four strikes out in two and two-thirds innings of work.
Ryan Pitts came on and walked two batters, but struck out four in a six-out save.
Then in Game 2, TCC’s pitching staff completely imploded.
The Titans needed six pitchers to get through six innings. All issued multiple free passes, combining to walk 13 batters and hit 11 more. In the fifth inning, LCC pushed across six runs on one hit as TCC needed three pitchers to get through the frame, including Evan Kingma, who had the rough line of coming into the game, hitting three batters and walking two, and getting pulled without registering an out.
The Red Devils finished with just four hits — coming courtesy of Matthew Schwartz, Tommy Davis, Dylan Jester, and Kyle Fitzgerald — and six RBIs, but still scored enough to force the run rule to take effect.
Sam Stuhr struck out five Titans in five innings to earn the win, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks. Furman came in for the sixth and allowed a run but struck out the side.
All told on the day, Tacoma outhit LCC 15-10 in the 15 innings of play, but the Titans’ mistakes added up too much to come away with anything.
Devils sweep Sunday as well
Grays Harbor and LCC hung pretty much even through five innings in Game 1, but once again, a big inning became the difference in a 7-3 win for the Red Devils.
Tommy Davis led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a triple, then promptly came home on a wild pitch to double LCC’s lead to 4-2.
Back at square one with no runners on though, the Red Devils rekindled the rally, sending seven more batters to the plate in the frame. Luchies punctuated it all with a two-RBI double, and by the time Grays Harbor got back to the dugout, LCC’s lead was up to 7-2.
That was plenty for the Lower Columbia pitchers to work with. After allowing two runs in his first two innings, Griffin Henry finished his start with three shutout frames, and left the ballgame with nine strikeouts to his name. He gave it the ball to Kyle Fitzgerald, who allowed one run in two innings, and Brody Merrit earned his first save in an LCC uniform, striking out three in a pair of frames.
Game 1 was just the start of a hot day for freshman left fielder Eric Luchies. The Victoria, B.C., native went 3-for-5 across the doubleheader Sunday with two doubles and three RBIs. Luchies only appeared in one of the two games against Tacoma on Saturday, but in games he’s played, he’s riding a six-game hitting streak and is hitting .458 to start the season.
Furman led the LCC bats from the bottom of the order in Game 2, going 3-for-3 and driving in a run. Nic Iliyn went 2-for-3 with a run scored, and Luchies tacked on an RBI double.
Lower Columbia took a 7-2 lead into the top of the sixth on the back of a five-inning start from Michael Callia Jr., but the Red Devils made it interesting as Cole Bertram allowed three runs on four singles and a walk to make it 7-5.
Bertram allowed back-to-back hits to start the top of the seventh, putting the tying run on base, but he got Grays Harbor to ground into a momentum-killing double play before sealing the shortened game with a pop out.
After hosting individual doubleheaders for the first three weeks of the season, LCC (9-1) is now set to see a lot of Centralia College this weekend. The Red Devils will face the Trailblazers in a road doubleheader Saturday, before welcoming them to Story Field for two more Sunday. LCC will then play the final four weeks of the season following a similar pattern, playing two doubleheaders against the same team in a weekend.