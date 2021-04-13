Defense, late three-pointers power LCC to season-opening win

“They got some easy bunnies here and there, but my goal was to tire them out and wear them down – they don’t have a huge roster, they’ve got young guards – and we’ve got some pretty good defenders,” he said. “We’ve been working on that. I would say a week ago I wasn’t confident even running it in a game, so I was glad that they came out and played it well.”

The plan worked early and often, with LCC wrangling 12 steals, led by five from Reeves.

The freshman — and the only local alum on the LCC roster — played a team-high 37 minutes, hitting a pair of three-pointers and finishing 2-for-11 from the floor to go along with two assists and a rebound.

“Her sea legs have to get back, she was tired,” Myers said. “I know there’s going to be a game that she goes for 30. But we wouldn’t have won without her. She’s the heart and soul of who we are, and how tough and hard she plays really keeps us going,

Even when the Devils weren’t coming away the ball off of forced passes, they hampered the Blazers long enough to force them out of any offensive rhythm, having to work with short shot clocks.

“That’s really what you’re trying to do: disrupt the flow,” Myers said. “All of a sudden, they can only run one action and take a shot.”