Like the raw ore pulled out of the earth, Justin Stransky came to Lower Columbia College ready to be refined and molded into a finished product.

Plucked out of Emerald Ridge High School in Puyallup by LCC head coach Kurt Lupinski and his staff in 2021, Stransky was “a strong safety in catcher’s gear” as Lupinski often described him during his first practices for the Red Devils. He was an athlete who had much to learn in regards to the fundamentals of the position.

It can be like that for catchers, whether you’ve played 500 games at the position through one’s youth or just one inning. The position, alongside that of the pitcher, is the only one in the game that handles the ball on every pitch. And catchers have a laundry list of tasks required of them. From managing pitcher’s emotions, to calling a game that best attacks an opponent’s weaknesses, to receiving the ball with soft, steady hands to not distract the umpire on ball/strike calls, to blocking pitches in the dirt and finally, to generating an elite “pop time” with strong, accurate throws to catch would-be base stealers.

Oh, and then there’s those high pop flies behind home plate which can drift, cut, spin, and float in every which direction in addition to the odd play at the plate to worry about it.

Catchers are not only required to be adept at a wide range of skills, but also act as the "field general" as the only player on the field who has all of the defensive action in front of them.

It’s a supremely important position. It’s why it takes so much time to develop a great one.

The regular rest needed to manage the body due to the stress applied on a daily basis; squatting behind the plate, blocking balls, taking foul tips off the body; also adds to the development timeline.

“Coach Lupinski called me a strong safety learning how to catch because I was always just an athlete, and you know, he really developed me into a great catcher,” Stransky said. “But Lupinski was kind of like my role model. So I listened to everything that he said, I bought into what he had to offer and it paid off for me.”

The Red Devils' skipper acknowledged that he and his coaches worked on the fundamentals with Stransky, but deferred much of the credit. Instead, he noted it was Stransky’s work ethic, maturation and talent that carried him along.

“There (were) some unpolished parts of his game and I think that’s what fired us up,” Lupinski said. “This guy was going to play catcher by damned, or I was going to bang my head against the wall trying to make it happen. You have to give him all of the credit. This kid is a worker, man. We gave him some tools, but he worked his butt off every day.”

To say the plan worked would be an understatement. And by the end, they were both NWAC champions.

As a sophomore with the Red Devils this past spring, Stransky hit .328 over 177 at-bats in 49 games. Stransky finished with seven home runs, 11 doubles, 33 RBI and 38 runs scored. He went nine for 12 on stolen base attempts and posted a strong 14 to 30 strikeout to walk ratio.

But more than just the offense, Stransky became one of the best defensive catchers in the NWAC. He became a catcher other teams didn’t want to challenge on the bases due to his ability to throw runners out and his receiving skills improved tremendously.

Receiving and blocking pitches in the dirt were the two areas Stransky felt he had the most to learn when he entered LCC.

“I’m a little biased, but I think he was the best catcher in the NWAC,” stated Lupinski. “One of the more special catch-and-throw guys that I’ve had the pleasure to coach. He’s got an absolute cannon on that right shoulder and he totally neutralized the running game in a ton of series, and also gave our pitchers that comfort of bouncing pitches in the dirt with a runner on base.”

Stransky and the other LCC coaches worked relentlessly on blocking pitches in the dirt every day in bullpens. It was that area of his game, that weakness, that led Stransky to choose the junior college route out of high school.

“I chose the JUCO level because I felt I had a lot of untapped potential,” said Stransky. “I really learned how to block correctly. I was always taught to throw from out the window when it gets to a certain point; just keep the ball in front of you. Then, Kevin Lovings really helped me find that form and find that technique to give me the best chance to keep balls in front of me."

Stransky relished the way the LCC coaches allowed him to be the player that he is, never attempting to make him be something he wasn’t or pigeon-holed him into a lesser player for the good of the team. He was destined to be a catcher all along, even if it was in a strong safety's body.

With the Red Devils in the spring, winter and fall, and then Ridgefield's West Coast League squad in the summer, Stransky has blossomed over the last two seasons and he credits his coaches for making it happen.

“If you look at me, you could tell that I separate myself from other catchers and other players,” stated Stransky. “You know, that’s just going back on that developmental piece and my coaches allowing me to get there. They let me be myself on the field. They didn’t trap me into being one type of player.”

With Stransky among the Red Devils’ leaders this spring, LCC won its 15th NWAC championship after staving off elimination with a wild comeback in the consolation side of the bracket. The current Ridgefield Raptor and soon-to-be Fresno State Bulldog called the NWAC title and subsequent celebration at Story Field one of the best moments of his life.

“That was awesome, man,” Stransky acknowledged. “Honestly, no better feeling in my life than dog-piling at our own field… I will never forget that for the rest of my life. I’ve always been a competitor as well as my teammates, they’re all competitors, just getting to share that moment with them is giving me goosebumps right now.”

In preparation for his move to Division 1 collegiate baseball, Stransky opted to join the West Coast League for the summer. He understands that the level of competition will be a strong step up from that of the junior college level.

“West Coast League pitching is a little bit more competitive I would say (than at the JUCO level),” acknowledged Stransky. “I took that as a challenge. I knew that I had to perform well this summer in order to prepare myself for the next level and I feel like I’ve done that so far.”

Playing for the Raptors this summer, Stransky has picked up right where he left off with the Red Devils in the NWAC. In 25 games with Ridgefield so far, Stransky is hitting .337/.380/.494/.874 with one home run, one triple, eight doubles, 10 RBI and 14 runs scored. He’s struck out 11 times and walked seven. Stransky has also shown off his speed by swiping seven bases.

Ridgefield earned a WCL postseason berth by virtue of its first-half South division title when it compiled a record of 18-8. Currently, the Raptors are second in the South division, two games back of the defending WCL champion Corvallis Knights, with a 29-15 overall record.

But soon the WCL season will be over, and Stransky is excited for the next chapter in his baseball career which will see him compete for the starting catcher job at Fresno State. Coach Lupinski knows his former catcher is ready for the Division 1 level after ascending to the top ranks of the NWAC during his two years in Longview.

“It wasn’t like he just showed up and it came easy to him, there was some growing and frustrations as a whole (that) freshman have,” Lupinski noted. “It’s not necessarily that we reinvented the wheel with his mechanics, it was also him becoming just more mature on the mental game. How to handle failure; he had toughness because he was a football player, but learning that sometimes being tough in baseball isn't just physically tough, it’s mentally tough.”

Now, with his time in Southwest Washington drawing to a close, Stransky is ready for that next challenge to come — Division 1 baseball with the Bulldogs of Fresno State.

“It’s a big change, I’m so excited," Stransky said. "I’m excited to make an impact on that team. I’m just going to stick to my brand of baseball and do what I do best. If I’m able to perform and develop, then I know that I will earn that (starting) spot.”

It's safe to say, Stransky is no longer a strong safety in catcher's gear.