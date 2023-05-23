Lower Columbia will have home field advantage when the quarterfinal round of the NWAC Baseball Championships get under way at Story Field on Thursday.

After winning the West Region by one game over Tacoma, LCC earned a bye into the quarterfinals where it will matchup with No. 2 seed from the North, Edmonds (37-13 overall), to open the double-elimination tournament.

The Red Devils, coached by Kurt Lupinski, are looking to reclaim the NWAC Championship trophy it owned for three straight seasons not so long ago. Since then, though, the tournament was canceled in consecutive seasons before LCC suffered an early exit in 2022 and watched Linn-Benton take home the title.

This time around LCC is led by sophomore first baseman Easton Amundson, the West Region MVP and a first-team NWAC selection after a regular season in which he hit .336/.428/.596 with nine homers and 44 RBIs.

“I’m very proud of Easton,” Lupinski, the West Region Coach of the Year, said. “He’s put in a lot of work this year. The power numbers were really impressive. He’s one of those guys that didn’t start the season the way he wanted to, but he showed the ability to hit not just fastballs, but offspeed pitches as well.”

In addition to Amundson, the Red Devils have power in the three and five holes of their lineup thanks to catcher Justin Stransky and designated hitter Cayden Wotipka who finished the season on a tear.

Stransky, a Fresno State commit, batted .320/.444/.510 with six homers and 29 RBIs while providing a virtual brick wall behind the plate. Stransky, another first-team NWAC selection for LCC, committed just one error in 328 chances.

“They are champing at the bit to get going,” Lupinski said. “It’s no secret that when our three, four hitters are going well, we’re normally pretty good.”

On the pitching side, Lower Columbia offers up a pair of lefties at the top of its rotation in sophomore Michael Schwarz (6-2, 2.38 ERA) and freshman Kalama import Noah Imboden (7-3, 1.63 ERA). Both have been great of late with Imboden entering the postseason with wins in each of his last three starts against Piece, Grays Harbor and Centralia. Imboden totaled 20 innings and allowed one run on nine hits and struck out 13 while walking nine.

However, it will be the seasoned Schwarz who gets the ball for the Red Devils when the team opens the tournament on Thursday night.

“We put a lot of responsibility on him as ace of the staff this year,” noted Lupinski of Schwarz. “He logged lots of innings. Hopefully the bye week has been great for him. He features a mid-80s fastball and breaking ball. When he gets those two pitches going he’s tough for anyone.”

The backend of coach Lupinski’s bullpen has been strong, too, led by right-handers Mac Elske and freshman Carson Kruckman. While Elske brings the experience of a sophomore and has excelled as the top high-leverage arm (2.66 ERA and three saves in 20 1/3 innings), Kruckman has been a clear cut second option this year for Lupinski, turning in a 0.95 ERA over 19 innings. Kruckman sports a 1.31 WHIP with 18 strikeouts and eight walks.

Lower Columbia, though, will be without one of its table-setters in left fielder Tyler Reese who has a broken bone in the hand/wrist area after injuring it on a dive against Centralia. Reese hit for a .304 average out of the two hole this season.

“He’s been a huge part of it as a leader and key bat at the top our lineup,” Lupinski added. “Your heart just breaks for the kid. He will be a part of it (in the dugout), but will not be able to get out on the field this week.”

Reese’s absence could lead to more playing time for freshman Nate Gray Jr. while putting a little more pressure on Tyler Peterson in the leadoff spot.

Peterson finished the year with a .299 average and .403 on-base percentage. The sophomore shortstop has provided great defense all season for the team and left his mark on this season with a walk-off homer against Pierce on the last day of April.

Overall, LCC was eighth in pitching in the NWAC with a 3.46 team ERA and fifth in batting with a .271 batting average against, while finishing second on defense with a .983 fielding percentage. The home town team enters the tournament as hot as any team, riding a 14-game winning streak.

“It’s almost like who doesn’t have a chance to win it?” asked Lupinski. “Tacoma of course, people know how good they are. If you look at the ones and twos from every Region, they are all good teams. It is going to be the team that does all of the little things the best.

Edmonds presents the first challenge for Lower Columbia in what is a strong field of teams. The two squads will meet up in the late game on Thursday at 7:35 p.m. Each of the No. 2 seeds made it through the Regional portion of the tournament this season just one year after all of them were vanquished in the qualifying round.

The Tritons enter the tournament on a roll, too, having won nine of their last 10 games. They are a club that does everything at a high level, finishing fourth in hitting (.273), sixth in pitching (2.93 ERA) and first in fielding (.983). As a result, they saw four players win gold gloves on the NWAC first team, including first baseman Colby Holmdahl who hit .336 and drove in 22 runs.

Edmonds will be led on the mound by right-hander Joshua Flaugher (11-1, 2.33 ERA) and left-hander Anthony Sendejas (8-0, 2.60 ERA). Lower Columbia won three of four over the Tritons in the regular season and faced both Sendejas and Flaugher, the latter of whom gave the Red Devils a tough time when the teams faced off in mid-March.

Elsewhere in the field are No. 1 seeds Bellevue, Spokane and the defending champion Roadrunners from Linn-Benton.

Bellevue (34-16) won the North Region and, like Lower Columbia, enters the tournament riding a 14-game winning streak. Its .274 team average is tied for second in the league and its team ERA of 2.81 is fifth, but its defense is tied with Columbia Basin for being the worst in the field.

Bellevue has a handful of quality arms in Ryan Lynch (7-0, 0.65 ERA), Cam Hoiland (8-3, 1.30 ERA) and reliever Rylen Bayne (1.45 ERA), the North MVP, who can sling it. Hoiland also plays the outfield and is a threat on the bases with 23 steals. Fellow outfielder Nate Cain led Bellevue with 37 RBIs.

Spokane (30-16) won the East Region with the help of NWAC Player of the Year in Garrett Gores who was dominant on both sides of the field for the Sasquatch. Gores delivered a slash line of .345/.490/.480 at the plate while pitching to a 0.90 ERA over 80 innings with 86 strikeouts on the mound.

Utility man Carson Coffield is also a player to keep an eye on among the Sasquatch hitters. He hit .321 with a .420 on-base percentage while hitting five home runs and driving in 32 runs.

Right-hander Devyn Hernandez brings a power arm to the Spokane rotation with a 11.8 K/9 rate along with a 3.09 ERA to lead the Sasquatch rotation. Spokane will play Lane at 4:35 p.m. on Thursday with the winner to meet the winner of the Lower Columbia/Edmonds game on Friday evening.

Linn-Benton (28-16) overcame Lane to win the South Region on the final day of the season where it was led by its pitching all year, finishing with a 2.57 team ERA in the regular season.

Right-handers Dylan Rush (1.66 ERA in 59 2/3 innings), Chase Reynolds (1.91 ERA in 56 2/3 innings) and Brady Baltus (3.18 ERA in 68 innings) were the team’s top performers. Infielder Titus Dumitru was the South MVP after hitting .319 with a .400 on-base percentage and 14 stolen bases.

Linn-Benton will meet Columbia Basin in its Thursday quarterfinal game at 12:35 p.m.

And then there’s Tacoma, the team that finished 41-5 over the regular season, but second to LCC in the West Region. Tacoma opened the year 19-0, but split the season series with LCC and ended up losing the Region by one game.

Tacoma boasts the best team ERA in the league at 1.65 and an offense that can hit with the best led by Drake Anderson, Kamana Nahaku and Jeramiah Crain. The pitching staff is led by right-hander Justin Field (9-1, 0.79 ERA) and a pair of top relief arms in Elijah Higginbottom (0.92 ERA over 58 2/3 innings) and Dylan Watts (0.28 ERA over 31 2/3 innings).

Tacoma opens the tournament on Thursday at 9:35 a.m. against Bellevue. The winner of that game will move on to play the winner of the Columbia Basin/Linn-Benton contest on Friday.

No matter who they play, the Red Devils will attempt to take the field with a similar approach.

“We know that in this tournament, with so many great teams, you have to play good baseball,” Lupinski noted. “We are excited to have this opportunity (to win an NWAC Championship) again… We’re ready to go leave it all out there.”

Peanuts and Cracker Jack

The NWAC Baseball Championship runs from Thursday until the final on Monday. There are two ticketing options, one-day or all-tournament.

Prices for one-day tickets with credit card are $15 for adults, $9 for students/seniors and $5 for children 7-12 years old, with children six years and younger admitted for free. The all-tournament ticket packages are $40 for adults, $29 for students and seniors, $24 for 7-12 year old youths and free for ages six and under and military service members.

Cash prices on-site include a $2 surcharge.