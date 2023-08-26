Funny how sharing a dessert is never as enjoyable as having it to yourself. The same can be said for league championships, as the Lower Columbia volleyball team discovered for itself last season.

LCC concluded the regular season with a 27-6 overall record and 11-1 in the NWAC West Region, which placed the Red Devils in a tie with Highline for the league crown, the fourth in LCC program history. LCC reached the quarterfinals of the NWAC Championship tournament where it fell in straight sets to North Idaho.

On top of earning another league title, this time outright, reaching the NWAC Championship game is also a goal for head coach Carri Smith and her team.

“No sharing of the pie,” Smith stated. “That made it more difficult for us (in the NWAC tournament) because we did not win the tiebreaker matrix, so Highline got to host, and we had to go away for the first round. So obviously that’s a big goal of ours to win the West (outright).”

Smith returns six sophomores to her roster including leading outside hitters Kate Johnson and Paige Chinchen of Kalama. Also back are setters Alex Tinsley and Kate Onespot-Danforth. There’s also outside hitter Brooke Parsons and 5-foot-11 middle Kambree Baker who redshirted last season.

“(Baker) is healthy this year and back on the court, so we’re excited to see what she can do,” Smith said.

Defensive specialists Arianna Vreeland, Jazzy Golly and Katy Cooper graduated, and outside hitter Amie Russell will no longer suit up for the Red Devils. Coach Smith overhauled the entirety of her middle block depth after seeing Olivia Kelzenberg, Jayden Foster and R.A. Long’s Y Ta all depart.

In their places step Mossyrock outside hitter Payton Torrey, Kalama outside hitter Kendal Collins, middle Cheyenne Wetlesen, middle Morgan Garrison and Castle Rock’s Samantha Farland who will feature primarily on the right side.

The talent at the pins should be an asset for LCC according to Smith. Depth at the position is also a plus with Parsons, Torrey, Collins and Farland ready to work their way into the rotation behind Johnson and Chinchen.

“(We’re) really good on the pins right now. We have a lot of depth and we’re versatile,” Smith said. “They’re all about the same size, but they’re very athletic. We’ll see what they can do against the taller blocks.

“And because they’re so athletic, they are all six-rotation players. They can play front row and back row (because) they all play defense well, too.”

The middle position may prove to be more of a work in progress for the Red Devils after losing Kelzenberg and Foster as well as suffering an injury to Garrison, a 6-foot freshman recruit from Arizona, recently in camp.

With the severity of Garrison’s knee injury unknown at this stage, Smith will have to shuffle a few players around to make up for her absence.

“Taking her out last minute now will be a little bit of a shake up,” Smith said. “We do have a couple of players who have middle experience that I’m going to try out today to fill that gap.”

But as Smith added, middle is perhaps the hardest position to pick up in volleyball. Moving someone over who hasn’t played the position much in the past isn’t a simple transition.

“I would say middle is probably the hardest front-row position. There’s a lot of movement, a lot of responsibility, everything’s faster. It’s not an easy position to throw somebody in.”

A strong back row

One of Smith’s major recruiting wins in the offseason was a commitment from Mark Morris defensive specialist Madi Noel who finished her senior season as a 2A Greater St. Helens first-team all-league player.

Noel is an excellent defender who reads opposing hitters tremendously well. She’s also a great addition to the locker room. Noel will immediately step into the Red Devils’ rotation as their leading defender, filling in for the departed Vreeland.

Tinsley will also feature in the back row as the team’s primary setter. The sophomore finished with 664 assists in 33 matches last season, an average of 20 per game. Tinsley also delivered nearly seven digs per match. The 5-foot-9 Onespot-Danforth will likely rotate in behind Tinsley. The defense will be rounded out by its cadre of athletic hitters in Chinchen, Farland, Torrey, Parsons and Collins who can all move well.

“I think we’re going to be really good defensively. I think that’s going to be our sweet spot,” Smith said. “We have a lot of ball control, a lot of stellar athletes that can pass well, move well, be good defenders. We have the potential to be a good offense, but we’re still working on that. Defensively we’re going to be pretty tight.”

For the offense to improve, coach Smith would like to see the hitting rates tick up.

Chinchen led the Red Devils with 266 kills last year. She also finished with 128 errors and a 15.7 kill percentage which she wants to improve on. The 6-foot-1 Johnson performed better percentage wise, finishing her freshman season with a 23.1 kill percentage after posting 216 kills and 80 errors.

Johnson knows it’s going to take time for the freshmen hitters to work in unison with setters Tinsley and Onespot-Danforth. Like a point guard learning where his center likes to touch the ball, so a setter must learn where her individual hitters prefer to strike.

It’s also key for the setter to learn how high each hitter can reach. The more often a hitter strikes the ball at the apex of her jump, the higher likelihood she clears the block and converts a kill for her team.

“I think our offense is coming along. That comes with some time though obviously with getting connections to the setters for the freshmen who haven’t hit off of Katelyn or Alex,” Johnson said.

As far as improving on her own game, Johnson is working on her block and cutting down on errors. She watches film of the opponents’ block setup and defensive specialists to be prepared each time she goes up for a hit.

“I want to be able to keep a rally going and not error out and just lose a point,” Johnson said. “If I don’t think that a swing is going to work, then just (wanting to avoid) an error by taking a tip shot, something I know is going to stay in play.”

One or two fewer errors per match by both Johnson and Chinchen could be the difference between another early exit in the NWAC Championship tournament and taking home the trophy as NWAC champions.

Local recruits’ chemistry

The incoming freshmen include four local players who played high school volleyball within a 50-mile radius. Additionally, Collins and Chinchen were teammates at Kalama. With five of the 12 players on Smith’s Red Devils roster from the area, there’s a decidedly local vibe and inherent chemistry.

“We have recruited a lot of local kids this year. The nice thing about that is a lot of them have played together in the past,” said Smith. “They come in knowing each other really well.”

The sophomore Chinchen sees that as a positive that can lift LCC to new heights in 2023.

“With a lot of local girls coming in and us already knowing each other, people are already playing their position as well as they can without any like, (apprehension),” Chinchen said. “We were a good team last year, but not great and I think that if we just work on our communication, we can be great. It is early on, but I do think there is improvement there.”

Johnson, coach Smith’s anointed team captain, echoed Chinchen’s thought process. Asked what the biggest key will be for LCC to improve upon last year’s finish, Johnson didn’t miss a beat.

“I think the team camaraderie and just our connection off the court will be super important,” Johnson said. “It’s already starting to gel really well with only being two weeks in. We just got back from our team trip, and I think that went really well. So I think that’s going to help our play on the court because we definitely have the talent to go further (than last season).”

LCC will once again be challenged in the West Region by Highline, while Smith expects South Puget Sound and Green River to both be improved. It could be a very competitive region.

Both Chinchen and Johnson hope the team’s chemistry sets them apart. Coupled with the early bonding, the team has shown the desire to be great coach Smith demands.

“A lot of the effort and attitude is where it needs to be right now,” Smith said. “As long as we keep that effort high and the attitudes good, there’s a lot of chemistry on this team.”

LCC hopes the chemistry yields another league title.

