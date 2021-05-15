Behic almost perfect, Lower Columbia sweeps Pierce to stay undefeated

KELSO — Lower Columbia College’s Jade Behic was almost perfect as she held Pierce College to one hit in a 9-1 win in game one of an NWAC softball doubleheader on Saturday.
Behic held the Raiders hitless, scoreless and didn’t allow a baserunner through four innings of play. Behic struck out six hitters on the day, three of which came when she struck out the side in the third inning.
“I expect that out of her, first of all,” LCC coach Traci Fuller said of Behic’s dominant performance. “She’s a hard worker.”
The lone Pierce hit came on a solo home run by Kaitlynn Gain to lead off the fifth.
Behic said she was pleased with her performance despite the disappointment of losing her shot at perfection.
“I was happy no matter what,” Behic said. “She just got a good hit on the ball. It’s fine. I’ll get that perfect game before the season ends.”
The Pierce hitters seemed to have no answer for Behic in the circle as she had command of all of her pitches.
“Honestly everything was working, but probably my most dominant pitches were my riseball and my curveball today,” Behic said.
On the offensive end, the Red Devils got things going early and often. With two outs in the bottom half of the first, the Devils rallied to score three runs to take the early lead. Ada Williams and Kaylee Barnum each had RBI doubles in the inning.
Taylor Alto kept LCC hot at the plate as she led off the second inning with a solo homer to add on to the Red Devils lead. Alto picked up an RBI single in the third as well before two more Devils scored on an error to extend the lead to 8-0.
“Taylor Alto in the nine spot just does a great job of turning the lineup over… The top of our lineup is very good and so I like having her down there,” Fuller said. “She hits the ball well and she is fast. Besides having some power hitters, we have lots of speed in there too, which I think makes our offense a little bit stronger.”
Alto credited her performance to energy from her teammates in the dugout.
“I was feeling good in practice and I had my team hyping me up and that always feels good when they’re really loud,” Alto said. “I think they helped a lot.”
After Gain gave Pierce its only run in the fifth, Katelyn MgGough singled to score Alto and enact the mercy rule for the Devils’ win.
Alto finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs with a home run and a triple for LCC. McGough knocked in a game-high four RBIs and finished 2-for-3 on the day.
The one-hitter was Behic’s second of the season as she searches for an elusive no hitter, or even perfection. Alto said their job at the plate is made easier when Behic has her A-game in the circle.
“Jade did amazing. It definitely gives us a boost going into hitting. It gives us a good feeling. When we can hit for her, it always feels good.”
The second game was a different recipe but a similar result for the Devils. After Pierce found some life at the plate early on, LCC answered the call in a big way on the way to a 15-5 mercy-rule win to improve to a perfect 15-0 on the season.
The Red Devils jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning alone. After extending the lead to 7-1, Pierce strung together hits and scored four runs to cut the Red Devil lead to just two.
LCC had an immediate answer in the bottom half of the inning as they scored four runs to match the Raiders and extend the lead back to six at 11-5. Behic knocked in two of the Devils’ four third inning runs.
Behic knocked in another double in the fourth as LCC scored another four to push the lead to ten. The Red Devils closed things out in the fifth and got another mercy-rule win in just five innings.
Behic went from leading in the circle to leading at the plate for LCC as she finished a perfect 4-for-4 and knocked in four runs at the plate. McGough also had four RBI’s and finished 3-for-4 on the day.
Tatum Guzman got the start in the circle for LCC. She allowed five runs on eight hits over three innings. Mallory Brown took over in relief for Guzman in the fourth and didn’t allow a hit in two innings pitched.
LCC will try to cap a perfect season when they close out the year with a doubleheader against Grays Harbor at 1 p.m., Wednesday, at Tam O’Shanter Park. Fuller said she hasn’t talked with her team about the possibility of going undefeated and added that they need to stay the course.
“I think we just need to focus on what we’ve been doing all year,” she said. “Not trying to change up anything. We’re playing with confidence right now.”