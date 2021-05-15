Behic almost perfect, Lower Columbia sweeps Pierce to stay undefeated

“Jade did amazing. It definitely gives us a boost going into hitting. It gives us a good feeling. When we can hit for her, it always feels good.”

The second game was a different recipe but a similar result for the Devils. After Pierce found some life at the plate early on, LCC answered the call in a big way on the way to a 15-5 mercy-rule win to improve to a perfect 15-0 on the season.

The Red Devils jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning alone. After extending the lead to 7-1, Pierce strung together hits and scored four runs to cut the Red Devil lead to just two.

LCC had an immediate answer in the bottom half of the inning as they scored four runs to match the Raiders and extend the lead back to six at 11-5. Behic knocked in two of the Devils’ four third inning runs.

Behic knocked in another double in the fourth as LCC scored another four to push the lead to ten. The Red Devils closed things out in the fifth and got another mercy-rule win in just five innings.

Behic went from leading in the circle to leading at the plate for LCC as she finished a perfect 4-for-4 and knocked in four runs at the plate. McGough also had four RBI’s and finished 3-for-4 on the day.