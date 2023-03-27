Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
At Napavine
DUCKS 9, TIGERS 5
Toutle Lake 030 042 0 — 9 6 1
Napavine 100 000 4 — 5 6 2
Batteries: TL — C. Cox, C. Wheatley (7), S. Shellenbarger (7) and Kimball. NAP — N/A.
At Toledo (Game 1)
RIVERHAWKS 10, MOUNTAINEERS 0
Toledo 060 012 1 — 10
Rainier 000 000 0 — 0
Batteries: TOL — Schultz and Glass; RAN — Owen, Howell (2), Gardner (5), Mounts (6) and Sproufske.
At Toledo (Game 2)
RIVERHAWKS 9, MOUNTAINEERS 0
Rainier 000 000 0 — 0
Toledo 041 121 0 — 9
Batteries: RAN — Kenney, Gardner (5) and Mounts; TOL — Stanley, Winters (5) and Glass.
At Adna (Game 1)
PIRATES 15, CHINOOKS 8
Adna 300 501 6 — 15
Kalama 000 080 0 — 8
Batteries: AD — Percival, Nakano (5) and N/A; KAL — N/A
Game 2 (Game 2)
At Adna
PIRATES 7, CHINOOKS 4
Kalama 200 020 0 — 4
Adna 030 130 0 — 7
Batteries: KAL — Scott, Swearingen (3) and N/A; AD — Guerrero, Nakano (6) and N/A.
COLLEGE
Baseball
Saturday
At Story Field (Game 1)
RED DEVILS 2, ROADRUNNERS 0
Linn-Benton 000 000 000 — 0
Lower Columbia 000 200 000 — 2
Batteries: LB — Reynolds, McClelland (6) and Pruitt; LC — Schwarz, Pearson (8) and Stransky.
At Story Field (Game 2)
ROAD RUNNERS 3, RED DEVILS 1 (7 inn.)
Linn-Benton 200 010 0 — 3
Lower Columbia 000 000 1 — 1
Batteries: LB — Rush, Mathios (7), Holly (7) and Buckley; LC — Munger, Oram (2) and Stransky.
Sunday
At Albany, Ore. (Game 1)
RED DEVILS 5, ROADRUNNERS 3
Lower Columbia 000 020 021 — 5 8 3
Linn-Benton 120 000 000 — 3 10 0
Batteries: LCC — O. Luchies, C. Kruckman (8) and J. Stransky. LB — Dewey, Stanaway (5), Lamm (8) and Pruitt.
At Albany, Ore. (Game 2)
RED DEVILS 5, ROADRUNNERS 2 (7 inn.)
Lower Columbia 003 010 — 5 9 1
Linn-Benton 002 000 0 — 2 6 1
Batteries: LCC — B. Wells, M. Elske (4) and R. Vandine. LB — Oakes, Holly (4) and Chadwick.