Area Box Scores

Kalama baseball Todd Tabor tag at the plate

Kalama catcher Todd Tabor blocks the plate as he applies a tag to Gavin Parker for an out during a 5-4 loss to Napavine in the District playoffs, Saturday, May 7, at Union High School.

 Jordan Nailon

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

At Camas

Napavine 002 201 0 — 5 10 3

Kalama 301 000 0 — 4 5 2

Batteries: NAP — Demarest, Burdick and Parker. KAL — K. Fisher, N. Imboden and T. Tabor.

SOFTBALL

At Yakima

Game One

RIVERHAWKS 11, PIRATES 3 (5 inn.)

Toledo 214 31X X — 11 17 0

Davis 000 01X X — 1 2 0

Batteries: TOL — B. Bowen and A. Marcil. DAV — N/A.

Game Two

RIVERHAWKS 18, PIRATES 5 (5 inn.)

Toledo 312 46X X — 18 16 0

Davis 011 21X X — 5 8 2

Batteries: TOL — B. Bowen, A. Robins (3) and A. Marcil and Q. Norberg. DAV — N/A.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

At Story FIeld

Game 1

RED DEVILS 12, CHOKERS 0 (7 innings)

Lower Columbia 041 050 2 — 12 18 2

Grays Harbor 000 000 0 — 0 2 4

Batteries: LCC — M. Schwarz, B. Munger (7) and J. Stranksy. GH — T. Hopper, T. Garcia (5) and N. Baugher, A. Zang.

Game 2

RED DEVILS 7, CHOKERS 4 (7 innings)

Lower Columbia 022 100 1 — 7 5 0

Grays Harbor 400 000 0 — 4 1 3

Batteries: LCC — R. Pitts, A. Roberston (1) and J. Stransky. GH — I. Winterhalder, C. Hoover (3), D. Kaili (5) and A. Zang.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

At Story Field

Game 1

RED DEVILS 10, CHOKERS 0 (7 innings)

Grays Harbor 000 000 0 — 0 6 1

Lower Columbia 611 002 X — 10 12 0

Batteries: GH — T. Barth, W. Smith (4), C. Scheuber (6) and C. Erickson. LCC — C. Oram and J. Stransky.

Game 2

RED DEVILS 10, CHOKERS 1 (7 innings)

Grays Harbor 100 000 0 — 1 4 2

Lower Columbia 003 133 X — 10 12 1

Batteries: GH — C. Ryan, L. Brent (6) and A. Zang. LCC — B. Marcum, M. Elske (6) and J. Stransky.

