Area Box Scores

SATURDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
At Camas
Napavine 002 201 0 — 5 10 3
Kalama 301 000 0 — 4 5 2
Batteries: NAP — Demarest, Burdick and Parker. KAL — K. Fisher, N. Imboden and T. Tabor.
SOFTBALL
At Yakima
Game One
RIVERHAWKS 11, PIRATES 3 (5 inn.)
Toledo 214 31X X — 11 17 0
Davis 000 01X X — 1 2 0
Batteries: TOL — B. Bowen and A. Marcil. DAV — N/A.
Game Two
RIVERHAWKS 18, PIRATES 5 (5 inn.)
Toledo 312 46X X — 18 16 0
Davis 011 21X X — 5 8 2
Batteries: TOL — B. Bowen, A. Robins (3) and A. Marcil and Q. Norberg. DAV — N/A.
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
At Story FIeld
Game 1
RED DEVILS 12, CHOKERS 0 (7 innings)
Lower Columbia 041 050 2 — 12 18 2
Grays Harbor 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
Batteries: LCC — M. Schwarz, B. Munger (7) and J. Stranksy. GH — T. Hopper, T. Garcia (5) and N. Baugher, A. Zang.
Game 2
RED DEVILS 7, CHOKERS 4 (7 innings)
Lower Columbia 022 100 1 — 7 5 0
Grays Harbor 400 000 0 — 4 1 3
Batteries: LCC — R. Pitts, A. Roberston (1) and J. Stransky. GH — I. Winterhalder, C. Hoover (3), D. Kaili (5) and A. Zang.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
At Story Field
Game 1
RED DEVILS 10, CHOKERS 0 (7 innings)
Grays Harbor 000 000 0 — 0 6 1
Lower Columbia 611 002 X — 10 12 0
Batteries: GH — T. Barth, W. Smith (4), C. Scheuber (6) and C. Erickson. LCC — C. Oram and J. Stransky.
Game 2
RED DEVILS 10, CHOKERS 1 (7 innings)
Grays Harbor 100 000 0 — 1 4 2
Lower Columbia 003 133 X — 10 12 1
Batteries: GH — C. Ryan, L. Brent (6) and A. Zang. LCC — B. Marcum, M. Elske (6) and J. Stransky.