Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Softball
At Tam O’Shanter Park
HILANDERS 11, THUNDER 0 (5)
Mountain View 000 00 — 0
Kelso 353 00 — 11
Batteries: MV — Lechner, Liams (3) and Wright; KEL — K. Mackin, Killett (4) and Petrisor.
At Rochester
LUMBERJILLS 4, WARRIORS 3
R.A. Long 000 022 0 — 4
Rochester 101 001 0 — 3
Batteries: RAL — Terry and Rodman; ROC — Clark and Fleutsch.
At Toledo
RIVERHAWKS 16, WILDCATS 6 (5 inn.)
La Center 002 04 — 6
Toledo 321 55 — 16
Batteries: LC — Russell, Duggins (4) and Kaufman; TOL — Bowen, Holter (5) and Marcil.
At Toutle
TIGERS 8, DUCKS 2
Centralia 001 016 0 — 8
Toutle Lake 101 000 0 — 2
Batteries: CEN — N/A; TL — Chavez, J. Smith (2), Kilponen (7) and Opsahl.
At Cathlamet
COMETS 30, MULES 8 (3 inn.)
Naselle 12 9 9 — 30
Wahkiakum 2 3 3 — 8
Batteries: NAS — Leggett, Helvey (3) and Rose; WAH — N/A
At Oakville
CHINOOKS 15, ACORNS 0 (3 inn.)
Kalama 555 — 15
Oakville 000 — 0
Batteries: KAL — Rinard and Moon; OAK — N/A
Baseball
At Naselle
COMETS 7, TITANS 2
Pe Ell-WV 002 000 0 — 2 4 0
Naselle 002 022 X — 6 5 1
Batteries: PWV — G. Keeton, R. Keeton (5) and B. Howard. NAS — P. Kilponen, K. Lindstrom (4) and K. Lindstrom and J. Lindstrom (4).
At Vancouver
TIMBERWOLVES 7, BEAVERS 3
Woodland 001 020 0 — 3
Heritage 004 021 0 — 7
Batteries: WDL — Stansberry, Somers (6) and Meritt; HER — N/A
COLLEGE
Softball
Game 1
At Salem
RED DEVILS 16, STORM 5 (5 inn.)
Lower Columbia 217 42 — 16
Chemeketa 300 20 — 5
Batteries: LC — Heater and Reams; CHE — Cole and Martin.
Game 2
At Salem
RED DEVILS 10, STORM 6
Lower Columbia 132 103 0 — 10
Chemeketa 200 004 0 — 6
Batteries: LC — DeRuyter, Knutson (7) and Stenson; CHE — Walliman and Douglas.
Baseball
Game 1
At Edmonds
RED DEVILS 5, TRITONS 3 (10 inn.)
Lower Columbia 101 100 000 2 — 5
Edmonds 110 000 001 0 — 3
Batteries: LC — Luchies, Oram (5) and Stransky; EDM — Coombe, Delvecchio (7) and McMullen.
Game 2
At Edmonds
RED DEVILS 5, TRITONS 4
Lower Columbia 210 000 200 — 5
Edmonds 001 200 100 — 4
Batteries: LC — Wells, Kruckman (4), Imboden (6) and Stransky; EDM — Sendejas, Franklin (6), Wike (9) and Conrad.