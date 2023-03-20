Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
At Kalama
CHINOOKS 11, BEAVERS 1 (5 inn.)
Woodland 000 10 — 1
Kalama 236 00 — 11
Batteries: WDL — Woody, 24 (2), Lacroix (3) and N/A; KAL — Stariha, Cochran (4) and N/A
Softball
Game 1
At Pilot Rock, Ore.
ROCKETS 2, TIGERS 0
Clatskanie 000 000 — 0
Pilot Rock 100 010 — 2
Batteries: CLA — Sizemore and McClure; PR — Ellis and N/A.
Game 2
At Pilot Rock, Ore.
TIGERS 13, ROCKETS 3 (6 inn.)
Clatskanie 330 106 — 13
Pilot Rock 300 000 — 3
Batteries: CLA — Sizemore, Thomas (2) and McClure; PR — Ellis, Black (6) and N/A.
COLLEGE
Baseball
Game 1
At Story Field
TRITONS 6, RED DEVILS 2
Edmonds 002 020 020 — 6
Lower Columbia 000 001 010 — 2
Batteries: EDM — Flaugher, Egger (7) and McMullen; LC — Schwarz, Pearson (6), Platner (9) and Stransky.
Game 2
At Story Field
RED DEVILS 6, TRITONS 5
Edmonds 001 002 002 — 5
Lower Columbia 201 002 001 — 6
Batteries: EDM — Taylor, Nelson (4), Wike (6), Stuart (9) and Conrad, McMullen (9); LC — Munger, Schueller (8), Imboden (9) and Shiotani.
Softball
Game 1
At Vancouver
RED DEVILS 11, PENGUINS 2 (5 inn.)
Lower Columbia 005 33 — 11
Clark 002 00 — 2
Batteries: Heater and Stenson; CLK — Colfelt and Snyder.
Game 2
At Vancouver
RED DEVILS 12, PENGUINS 0 (5 inn.)
Lower Columbia 206 22 — 12
Clark 000 00 — 0
Batteries: LC — Knutson and Reams; CLK — Skinner, Colfelt (3) and Snyder, Skinner (3).