HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
At Roy Morse Park
LUMBERJACKS 8, SAINTS 7 (8 inn.)
Interlake 010 033 00 — 7 2 4
R.A. Long 103 102 01 — 8 11 4
Batteries: INT — Benson, Didrickson (4), Callaghan (6) and Diaz; RAL — Young, Rooklidge (3), Mauricio (6), Dorland (6) and Childers.
At Portland (Game 1)
TIGERS 13, ROYALS 0 (5 inn.)
Clatskanie 315 22 — 13 6 0
Portland Christian 000 00 — 0 1 6
Batteries: CLA — Ai. Boursaw, Ay. Boursaw (2), and catcher; PC — Harding, Fundak (3), Shin (4) and catcher.
At Portland (Game 2)
TIGERS 17, ROYALS 0 (5 inn.)
Clatskanie 010 3(13) — 17 11 0
Portland Christian 000 00 — 0 3 6
Batteries: CLA — Shroll, Blackwood (5) and catcher; PC — Mazurowski, Shin (5), Larson (5) and catcher.
At Ridgefield Sports Complex
PIRATES 12, COLUMBIANS 3
Neah-Kah-Nie 403 120 4 - 12 8 2
Rainier 000 010 2 - 3 1 7
Batteries: NKN — Loza, Hopkins (5), Allen (7) and Wilkinson; RAN — Stout, Gutenberger (4), Ellis (7) and Gutenberger, Breeden (4).
At Adna
PIRATES 8, FISHERMEN 0
Ilwaco 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
Adna 003 500 X — 8 7 0
Batteries: ILW — Rogers, Sawa (4), Cutting (5) and Caron; AD — Roundtree, Manning (3), Hoinowski (5), Nakano (7) and catcher.
Softball
At Tenino
BEAVERS 12, FISHERMEN 5
Ilwaco 002 120 0 — 5 9 4
Tenino 400 170 X — 12 5 1
Batteries: ILW — Dille, Grace (1), Patana (5) and Anderson; TEN — Grayless and Woodward.
COLLEGE
Baseball
At Vancouver (Game 1)
RED DEVILS 14, PENGUINS 3
Lower Columbia 011 000 390 — 14 12 0
Clark 012 000 000 — 3 6 4
Batteries: LC — Schwarz, Imboden (6) and Stransky; CLK — Miller, McGuire (7), Getch (7), Keith (8), Youkon (8) and Williams.
At Vancouver (Game 2)
PENGUINS 7, RED DEVILS 2 (7 inn.)
Lower Columbia 200 000 0 — 2 6 0
Clark 140 200 X — 7 5 1
Batteries: LC — Munger, Smith (2), Pearson (3), Kruckman (4) and Stransky; CLK — Reitzenstein and Willis.
Softball
At Tam O’Shanter Park (Game 1)
RED DEVILS 12, PENGUINS 10
Clark 240 002 2 — 10 13 2
Lower Columbia 331 113 X — 12 16 2
Batteries: CLK — Colfelt, Anderson (6) and Skinner; LC — Heater and Stenson.
At Tam O’Shanter Park (Game 2)
RED DEVILS 16, PENGUINS 6 (5 inn.)
Clark 410 01 — 6 7 1
Lower Columbia 303 28 — 16 12 0
Batteries: CLK — Skinner, Anderson (5) and Snyder; LC — Knutson and Squibb.