Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Softball
At Rec Park, Chehalis
LUMBERJILLS 9, RAPIDS 0
R.A. Long 204 030 0 — 9 8 1
Columbia River 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Batteries: RAL — J. Terry and A. Rodman. CR — Lew and Wiley.
At Rec Park, Chehalis
TIGERS 3, LUMBERJILLS 2
Centralia 000 210 0 — 3 6 0
R.A. Long 100 010 0 — 2 4 2
Batteries: CEN — Wakefield and Vallejo; RAL — J. Terry and A. Rodman.
At Rec Park, Chehalis
BEARCATS 25, BEAVERS 14 (6 inn.)
W.F. West 600 26(11) X — 25 24 2
Woodland 010 733 X — 14 12 3
Batteries: WFW — Young, Dalrymple (4), Fluetsch (5) and Gray; WDL — G. Silveria, G. Huffman (1), A. Christensen (6) and A Utter.
At Rec Park, Chehalis
T-BIRDS 4, BEAVERS 3
Woodland 000 020 1 — 3 7 4
Tumwater 211 000 X — 5 8 1
Batteries: WDL — A. Christensen, G. Silveria (4) and A. Utter; TUM — Ferguson and Haase.
COLLEGE
Softball
At Portland
COUGARS 11, RED DEVILS 4
Clackamas 113 303 0 — 11 12 1
Lower Columbia 100 030 0 — 4 7 6
Batteries: CLK — Shopp and Reyes, Northern (6); LCC — T. Reams, D. DeRuyter (4), S. Knutson (6) and S. Stenson, R. Squibb (4).
At Portland
RED DEVILS 7, SAINTS 3
Lower Columbia 311 002 0 — 7 8 3
Mt. Hood 100 200 0 — 3 10 4
Batteries: LC — A. Heater and S. Stenson; MH — Parsons and Richmond.