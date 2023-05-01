Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Softball
MONARCHS 19, HAWKS 9 (5 inn.)
Hockinson 410 31X X — 9 5 5
Mark Morris 434 17X X — 19 10 3
Batteries: HOK — Ritton and Varney; MM — M. Jenkins, K. McGinley (5) and E. Foytack.
Baseball
At Toutle
DUCKS 10, CHINOOKS 0 (5 inn.)
Kalama 000 00X X — 0 2 3
Toutle Lake 431 11X X — 10 6 0
Batteries: KAL — ; TL — C. Cox and K. Kimball.
At Cathlamet
MULES 13, CARDINALS 3 (6 inn.)
Winlock 003 000 X — 3 5 4
Wahkiakum 312 232 X — 13 11 0
Batteries: WIN — J. Cusson, C. Cusson and catcher; WAH — D. Curl, T. Collupy (4) and catcher.
At Naselle
RAVENS 7, COMETS 6
Raymond-SB 202 003 0 — 7 7 1
Naselle 001 320 0 — 6 6 2
Batteries: RSB — N/A. NAS — P. Kilponen, D. Helvey (6) and K. Lindstrom.
COLLEGE
Sunday
At Lakewood (Game 1)
RED DEVILS 7, RAIDERS 3
Lower Columbia 001 032 100 — 7 11 3
Pierce College 000 000 300 — 3 7 5
WP: O. Luchies LP: Anderson SV: C. Oram
At Lakewood (Game 2)
RED DEVILS 5, RAIDERS 2
Lower Columbia 010 011 2 — 5 7 0
Piece College 101 000 0 — 2 6 2
Batteries: LCC — B. Wells, Wak Elske (4) and J. Stransky; PRC — Kimata, Bamble, Jacobs and Stinson.
Saturday
At Story Field (Game 1)
RED DEVILS 2, RAIDERS 1
Pierce 010 000 000 — 1 6 1
Lower Columbia 000 000 101 — 2 12 0
Batteries: P — Salscheider and Scheffler; LC — Schwarz, Kruckman (8) and Stransky.
At Story Field (Game 2)
RED DEVILS 3, RAIDERS 2 (7 inn.)
Pierce 000 001 1 — 2 5 0
Lower Columbia 000 000 3 — 3 4 0
Batteries: P — Weygandt and Scheffler; LC — Imboden, Sheldon (7) and Stransky.
Softball
At Gresham, Ore. (Game 1)
SAINTS 7, RED DEVILS 1
Lower Columbia 001 000 0 — 1 3 3
Mt. Hood 320 020 X — 7 10 0
Batteries: LC — Heater, Knutson (6) and Reams; MH — Parsons and Richmond.
At Gresham, Ore. (Game 2)
SAINTS 12, RED DEVILS 11 (9 inn.)
Lower Columbia 004 232 000 — 11 9 4
Mt. Hood 104 011 401 — 12 21 2
Batteries: LC — Knutson, DeRuyter, Heater (9) and Stenson; MH — Geary, Johnson (4), Parsons (5) and Zimmer.