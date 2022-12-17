Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Basketball
At Kelso
LASSIES 39, THUNDER 19
Mt. View 3 7 1 8 — 19
Kelso 9 10 10 10 — 39
MV (19) — Henderson 7, Brown 6, Skidmore 4, Peterson 2, Irvin 1.
KEL (39) — Grumbois, 14, Moe, 7, Miligan 4, Roe 4, Freeman 4, Moore 2, Ruhland 2, Bettineski 2.
At Ted M. Natt Court
MONARCHS 43, TRAPPERS 10
Fort Vancouver 7 0 3 0 — 10
Mark Morris 14 14 12 7 — 43
FV (10) — Cruz 2, Ghormley 1, Clark 4, Juwara 3
People are also reading…
MM (44) — Noel 4, Watson 3, Harris 5, Schlecht 2, Blain 8, Merzoian 14, Mejia 7
At Woodland
BEAVERS 57, HAWKS 38
Hockinson 7 15 5 11 — 38
Woodland 21 10 10 16 — 57
HOC (38) — Seekins 4, Dombrow 4, Lawson 2, Brown 17, Stidum 2, Vassler 2, Taylor 2.
WDL (57) — A. Standing 10, George 4, Sams 4, Bunger 6, R. Standing 17, MacDonald 6, Lindsey 5, Christensen 5.
At Ridgefield
SPUDDERS 63, LUMBERJILLS 18
R.A. Long 4 6 2 6 — 18
Ridgefield 16 18 14 17 — 63
RAL (18) — Brown 5, Box 4, Garwood 2, House 2, Ofstun 4
RID (63) — Andrew 4, Chanda 12, Weber 3, Martin 6, Swift 6, Wingerd 1, Goode 8, Ferguson 5, Chatman 15, Larson 4
At Cathlamet
MULES 61, CARDINALS 14
Winlock 3 6 2 5 — 14
Wahkiakum 10 18 18 15 — 61
WIN (14) — Geehan 1, Kelly 2, Cardenas 2, Garcia 3, Peppers 6.
WAK (61) — McKinley 11, Abdul-Kariem 5, LeFever 7, Kerstetter 21, Niemeyer 17.
At Tenino
BEAVERS 41, ROCKETS 39 (OT)
Castle Rock 9 9 6 13 2 — 39
Tenino 9 8 8 12 4 — 41
CR (39) — Logan 8, Miller 2, Ogden 8, Bayes 8, Alblinger 6, Davis 7.
T90 (41) — Vanchieri 5, Williams 4, Asay 18, Jones 11, Grayless 3.
At Adna
PIRATES 63, DUCKS 31
Toutle Lake 4 9 5 13 — 13
Adna 18 17 13 15 — 63
TL (31) — L. Dean 12, Thayer 2, K. Dean 3, J. Smith 4, Cooper 5, K. Smith 5.
ADN (63) — Hallom 21, Loose 11, Gard 9, Humphrey 9, VonMoos 13.
At Toledo
MOUNTAINEERS 43, RIVERHAWKS 19
Rainier 7 15 12 9 — 43
Toledo 9 3 4 3 — 19
RAN (43) — Swenson 8, Askey 15, Johnson 3, Blackburn 7, Beckman 5, Murphy 1, Hanson 4.
TOL (19) — Arceo-Hansen 2, Marcil 4, Stanley 12, Bowen 1.
At Rainier
WARRIORS 52, COLUMBIANS 19
Valley Catholic 10 23 13 6 — 52
Rainier 11 1 2 5 — 19
VC (52) — N/A
RAN (19) — Dean 3, Langhorne 2, Makinson 10, Biddix 4.
At Napavine
TIGERS 61, CHINOOKS 23
Kalama 0 4 9 10 — 23
Napavine 25 19 8 9 — 61
KAL (23) — Brandenburg 2, Johnston 6, Doerty 5, Larsen 6.
NAP (61) — McCoy 2, Kaut 13, Gall 6, Schutz 4, Evander 5, Hamilton 24, Gilbert 3, Fay 4.
Boys Basketball
At Ridgefield
LUMBERJACKS 81, SPUDDERS 48
R.A. Long 24 22 13 22 — 81
Ridgefield 9 9 16 7 — 48
RAL (81) — Brown 5, Gabbard 2, Milian 5, Holden 54, Jenkins 2, Thill 3, Cook 8, Childers 2.
RID (48) — Bryant 11, Warren 6, McCann 2, Chester 10, Kelsey 3, Krsul 3, Dunn 6, Jiles 7.
At Vancouver
MONARCHS 86, TRAPPERS 47
Mark Morris 25 26 16 19 — 86
Ft. Vancouver 9 15 14 9 — 47
MM (86) — Parlin 26, Gray 3, Olson 22, Stevens 8, Hammond 7, Bogner 3, Bjorge 2, Morrow 10, Thornton 4.
FV (47) — L. Cvitkovich 9, Melendez 10, K. Cvitkovich 6, Gonzalez 1, Hicks 8, Castro-Hernandez 2, Barajas 5.
At Hockinson
BEAVERS 88, HAWKS 56
Woodland 34 16 17 21 — 88
Hockinson 16 19 13 8 — 56
WOO (88) — Swett 13, Philpot 14, Huddleston 25, Heidgerken 5, Logan 3, Andersen 10, Burns 5, Jeschke 13.
HOC (56) — Povazhniuk 7, Fedorenko 7, L. Wall 12, Gumringer 8, Williams 5, E. Wall 6, Bunting 6, Richardson 5.
At Ilwaco
VIKINGS 68, FISHERMEN 65 (OT)
Willapa Valley 11 13 12 21 11 — 68
Ilwaco 15 16 14 12 8 — 65
WV (68) — K. Fluke 21, Clements 13, Pearson 28, D. Fluke 2, Keeton 4.
ILW (65) — West 11, Morris 24, Cutting 6, Rogers 4, Turner 7, Needham 13.
At Rainier
WARRIORS 70, COLUMBIANS 39
Valley Catholic 23 18 20 9 — 70
Rainier 15 14 1 9 — 39
VC (70) — Wolfe 3, Han 8, Jarussi 8, Lawrence 3, Heyworth 4, Farris 8, Holub 17, Aebi 2, Tortorelli 9, Belusko 2, Pippin 2, Cupani 2.
RAN (39) — Biddix 12, Crocker 4, Ellis 9, McGill 5, Setzer 8.
COLLEGE
Women’s Basketball
At Ontario
RED DEVILS 88, TRITONS 55
Lower Columbia 24 22 21 21 — 88
Edmonds 11 9 28 7 — 55
LCC (88) — Mace 15, Swan 8, Forner 17, Soakai 16, Larson 5, Todd 3, Ramsey 8, McCallum 10, Wachmann 3, Roberts 3.
EDM (55) — Walters 5, Carter 9, Young 12, Fowler 3, Wardenaar 2, Slippern 7, Green 2, Brucelas 8, Pluff 4.
Men’s Basketball
At Albany
HAWKS 76, RED DEVILS 74
Columbia Basin 39 37 — 76
Lower Columbia 45 29 — 74
CB (76) — Munoz 2, Siebers 15, Rivers 19, Martinez 5, Barker 12, Wigginton 6, Handcox 1, Randle 2, Vella 2, Hoard 4, Cross 8.
LC (74) — Holden 14, Steward 17, McCoy 12, Harvey 4, Hardy 4, Morris 2, Horn 9, Leitz 3, Zeller 9.