Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
At R.A. Long
LUMBERJILLS 14, PANTHERS 0 (5 inn.)
Washougal 000 00X X — 0 2 3
R.A. Long 248 0XX X — 14 6 3
Batteries: WSH — N/A. RAL — Bergquist and Byrnes
At 7th Ave.
MONARCHS 18, TRAPPERS 3 (4 inn.)
Fort Vancouver 002 1XX X — 3 4 1
Mark Morris 913 5XX X — 18 17 2
Batteries: FV — N/A. MM — Aguirre and Foytack
At Vancouver
BEAVERS 21, EAGLES 2 (4 inn.)
Woodland 814 8XX X — 21 21 0
Hudson’s Bay 000 2XX X — 2 1 1
People are also reading…
Batteries: WOD — Silveria and Summers, Utter. HB — Soto, Westmorland (4) and Bond.
At Mossyrock
VIKINGS 11, COMETS 10
Naselle 412 100 2 — 10 17 2
Mossyrock 250 001 3 — 11 10 1
Game ended with two outs in the seventh
Batteries: NAS — Helvey, Tarabochia (3) and Eastham. MSY — Cournyer and Marshall
At Rainier, Wash.
MOUNTAINEERS 10, CARDINALS 0 (5 innings)
Winlock 000 00X X — 0 0 1
Rainier 621 1XX X — 10 15 0
Batteries: WIN — C. Geehan and a catcher. RAI — B. Elwell and a catcher.
At Chehalis
RIVERHAWKS 12, DUCKS 2 (6 inn.)
Toutle Lake 000 020 X — 2 4 2
Toledo 104 412 X — 12 12 0
Batteries- TL — J. Smith, K. Smith (4) and N. Chavez. TOL — B. Bowen and A. Marcil.
At Vancouver
ROCKETS 5, KNIGHTS 3
Castle Rock 201 010 1 — 5 8 3
King’s Way 000 000 3 — 3 0 0
Batteries: CR — P. Kessler and J. Lee. KW — N/A.
BASEBALL
At South Bend
COMETS 17, ACORNS 0 (4 inn.)
Oakville 000 0XX X — 0 0 0
Naselle 446 3XX X — 17 14 0
Batteries: OAK — N/A. NAS — Jo. Strange, K. Lindstrom (4) and K. Lindstrom, J. Lindstrom
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
At Story Field
WOLVERINES 5, RED DEVILS 2
Utah Valley 000 210 110 — 5 11 3
Lower Columbia 002 000 000 — 2 8 3
Batteries: UVU — C. Scudder, B. Voortmeyer (4), B. Zeleny (7), A. Karns (7) and D. Sims. LCC — B. Wells, J. Schueller (5), J. Williamson (8) and J. Stransky.