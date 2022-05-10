 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Box Scores

Miranda Bergquist UW fan

Miranda Bergquist throws her dubs up in support of UW after smacking a 2-RBI double in the bottom of the third inning of R.A. Long's 14-0 win over Washougal on May 9.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

At R.A. Long

LUMBERJILLS 14, PANTHERS 0 (5 inn.)

Washougal 000 00X X — 0 2 3

R.A. Long 248 0XX X — 14 6 3

Batteries: WSH — N/A. RAL — Bergquist and Byrnes

At 7th Ave.

MONARCHS 18, TRAPPERS 3 (4 inn.)

Fort Vancouver 002 1XX X — 3 4 1

Mark Morris 913 5XX X — 18 17 2

Batteries: FV — N/A. MM — Aguirre and Foytack

At Vancouver

BEAVERS 21, EAGLES 2 (4 inn.)

Woodland 814 8XX X — 21 21 0

Hudson’s Bay 000 2XX X — 2 1 1

Batteries: WOD — Silveria and Summers, Utter. HB — Soto, Westmorland (4) and Bond.

At Mossyrock

VIKINGS 11, COMETS 10

Naselle 412 100 2 — 10 17 2

Mossyrock 250 001 3 — 11 10 1

Game ended with two outs in the seventh

Batteries: NAS — Helvey, Tarabochia (3) and Eastham. MSY — Cournyer and Marshall

At Rainier, Wash.

MOUNTAINEERS 10, CARDINALS 0 (5 innings)

Winlock 000 00X X — 0 0 1

Rainier 621 1XX X — 10 15 0

Batteries: WIN — C. Geehan and a catcher. RAI — B. Elwell and a catcher.

At Chehalis

RIVERHAWKS 12, DUCKS 2 (6 inn.)

Toutle Lake 000 020 X — 2 4 2

Toledo 104 412 X — 12 12 0

Batteries- TL — J. Smith, K. Smith (4) and N. Chavez. TOL — B. Bowen and A. Marcil.

At Vancouver

ROCKETS 5, KNIGHTS 3

Castle Rock 201 010 1 — 5 8 3

King’s Way 000 000 3 — 3 0 0

Batteries: CR — P. Kessler and J. Lee. KW — N/A.

BASEBALL

At South Bend

COMETS 17, ACORNS 0 (4 inn.)

Oakville 000 0XX X — 0 0 0

Naselle 446 3XX X — 17 14 0

Batteries: OAK — N/A. NAS — Jo. Strange, K. Lindstrom (4) and K. Lindstrom, J. Lindstrom

COLLEGE 

BASEBALL

At Story Field

WOLVERINES 5, RED DEVILS 2

Utah Valley 000 210 110 — 5 11 3

Lower Columbia 002 000 000 — 2 8 3

Batteries: UVU — C. Scudder, B. Voortmeyer (4), B. Zeleny (7), A. Karns (7) and D. Sims. LCC — B. Wells, J. Schueller (5), J. Williamson (8) and J. Stransky.

