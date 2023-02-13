Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
At Ted M. Natt Court
MONARCHS 68, RAPIDS 49
Columbia River 13 7 14 15 — 49
Mark Morris 14 16 21 17 — 68
CR (49) — Ponder 13, Richardson 3, A. Reeder 2, Fitzwilson 3, J. Reeder 5, Sheron 4, Hoey 11, Valdez 8
MM (68) — Dietz 13, Parlin 27, Gray 6, Olson 13, Bogner 2, Morrow 5, Thornton 2
At Joe Moses Court
LUMBERJACKS 73, BEARCATS 37
W.F. West 5 9 11 12 — 37
R.A. Long 21 14 20 18 — 73
WFW (37) — Dalan 17, Hoff 7, Brumfield 5, Jones 4, Anouma 3, Klatush 3, Kelley, Eiswald, Coleman, Potter, Westlund, Niemi.
RAL (73) — Holden 26, Brown 13, Jenkins 10, Rooklidge, 5, Milian 5, Rothwell 3, Gabbard 2, Irwin 2, Thill, White, Lindsey.
At A.G. West High School
WOLVES 66, BEAVERS 59
Woodland 18 9 10 27 — 59
Black Hills 15 12 19 20 — 66
WDL (59) — Swett 23, Philpot 12, Huddleston 18, Heidgerken 2, Burns 4
BH (66) — Nysted 5, Johnson 5, Stallings 21, Shepler 2, Momi 1, Ellison 1, Rongen 12, Pilon 19
COLLEGE
Men’s Basketball
At Aberdeen
RED DEVILS 93, CHOKERS 55
Lower Columbia 43 50 — 93
Grays Harbor 28 27 — 55
LC (93) — Steward 21, Royal III 12, Horn 19, Hardy 15, Zeller 6, Morris 10, McCoy 3, Leitz 2, Harvey 5
GH (55) — Pisani 4, McIntosh 6, Hardie 7, Watson 24, Dineen 2, Alessi 2, Rudolph 3, Smith 7
Women’s Basketball
At Aberdeen
RED DEVILS 76, CHOKERS 55
Lower Columbia 16 21 16 23 — 76
Grays Harbor 4 11 20 20 — 55
LC (76) — Mace 5, Swan 23, Forner 19, Soakai 12, Larson 5, Alley 3, McCallum 4, Wachmann 5
GH (55) — Serna 10, Green 10, Hill 10, H. Dennison 5, Martinez 18, S. Dennison 2.