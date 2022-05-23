 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Box Scores

Dylan Fraidenburg Toutle Lake baseball

Toutle Lake sophomore Dylan Fraidenburg lets out a yell from second base after hitting a 2-RBI double in the top of the sixth inning of TL's 4-0 win over Forks in the second round of the state tournament on May 21 at Castle Rock.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

HIGH SCHOOL

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

At Castle Rock

DUCKS 4, SPARTANS 0

Toutle Lake 000 004 0 — 4 4 1

Forks 000 000 0 — 0 0 1

Batteries: TL — J. Cox and C. Cox. FRK — Olson, Kilmer (6) and Wheeler

At Brewster

CHINOOKS 9, WOLVERINES 0

Friday Harbor 000 000 0 — 0 2 6

Kalama 011 160 X — 9 8 0

Batteries: FH — N/A. KAL — Fisher, Doerty (6) and Tabor.

At Brewster

BEARS 3, CHINOOKS 0

Brewster 101 000 1 — 3 4 1

Kalama 000 000 0 — 0 1 1

Batteries: BRW — Woodward and Burgett. KAL — Imboden, Fisher (7) and Tabor.

At Spokane

COUGARS 14, RIVERHAWKS 5

Toledo 001 400 0 — 5 11 2

Jenkins 352 040 X — 14 10 4

Batteries: TOL — Schultz, Stanley (3), Winters (6) and Glass. JEN — Bowman, Dowding (6) and Jeanneret

At Moses Lake

COMETS 13, WILDCATS 0 (5 inn.)

Wilbur-Creson-Keller 000 00X X — 0 0 6

Naselle 022 9XX X — 13 6 1

Batteries: WCK — N/A. NAS — K. Lindstrom and J. Lindstrom

At Moses Lake

COMETS 15, WARRIORS 10

Naselle 356 001 0 — 15 17 1

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 016 102 0 — 10 8 3

Batteries: Jo. Strange, K. Lindstrom (3), Helvey (4) and K. Lindstrom, J. Lindstrom. ACH — Co. Correia, D. Izaak (3) and Ca. Correia, Co. Correia

SOFTBALL

At Fort Borst Park, Centralia

RIVERHAWKS 16, LOGGERS 5 (6 inn.)

Toledo 100 708 X — 16 15 2

Onalaska 000 410 X — 5 8 4

Batteries: TOL — A. Robins and A. Marcil. ONA — D. Zigler, L. Liddell (4) and a catcher.

At Fort Borst Park, Centralia

RIVERHAWKS 15, WOLVES 4

Toledo 003 224 4 — 15 19 3

Coupeville — 3 1 0 000 0 — 4 5 5

Batteries: TOL — A. Robins, B. Bowen (4) and A. Marcil. COU — I. Wells and a catcher.

At Fort Borst Park, Centralia

ROCKETS 5, BRUINS 1

Castle Rock 011 030 0 — 5 9 0

Columbia 000 100 0 — 1 3 0

Batteries: CR — P. Kessler and J. Lee. COL —M. Guinn, J. Dickey, M. Russum and a catcher.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

At Roseburg, Ore.

RIVERHAWKS 4, RED DEVILS 3

Lower Columbia 002 000 010 — 3 6 0

Umpqua 000 001 003 — 4 5 2

Batteries: LCC — R. Pitts, M. Elkse (7) and E. Stacy. UMQ — Angeroth, Kublick (7), Freund, (8) and Bell.

SUNDAY

At Roseburg, Ore.

Game 2

RED DEVILS 3, RIVERHAWKS 1 (21 inn.)

Lower Columbia 100 000 000 000 000 000 002 — 3 14 0

Umpqua 000 000 100 000 000 000 000 — 1 13 1

Batteries: LCC — Mi. Schwarz, A. Robertson (5), J. Schueller (12), C. Oram (17) and J. Stransky. UMP — N. Van Beek, A. Anderson (6), M. Freund (11), S. Brown (21) and J. Bell.

At Roseburg, Ore.

RED DEVILS 7, RIVERHAWKS 4

Lower Columbia 000 000 502 — 7 13 0

Umpqua 000 010 003 — 4 2 1

Batteries: LCC — B. Wells, B. Munger (6), C. Bertram (9), A. Sheldon (9) and J. Stransky. UMP — E. Culp, P. McMan (7) and B. Culp.

