Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
At Castle Rock
DUCKS 4, SPARTANS 0
Toutle Lake 000 004 0 — 4 4 1
Forks 000 000 0 — 0 0 1
Batteries: TL — J. Cox and C. Cox. FRK — Olson, Kilmer (6) and Wheeler
At Brewster
CHINOOKS 9, WOLVERINES 0
Friday Harbor 000 000 0 — 0 2 6
Kalama 011 160 X — 9 8 0
Batteries: FH — N/A. KAL — Fisher, Doerty (6) and Tabor.
At Brewster
BEARS 3, CHINOOKS 0
Brewster 101 000 1 — 3 4 1
Kalama 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
People are also reading…
Batteries: BRW — Woodward and Burgett. KAL — Imboden, Fisher (7) and Tabor.
At Spokane
COUGARS 14, RIVERHAWKS 5
Toledo 001 400 0 — 5 11 2
Jenkins 352 040 X — 14 10 4
Batteries: TOL — Schultz, Stanley (3), Winters (6) and Glass. JEN — Bowman, Dowding (6) and Jeanneret
At Moses Lake
COMETS 13, WILDCATS 0 (5 inn.)
Wilbur-Creson-Keller 000 00X X — 0 0 6
Naselle 022 9XX X — 13 6 1
Batteries: WCK — N/A. NAS — K. Lindstrom and J. Lindstrom
At Moses Lake
COMETS 15, WARRIORS 10
Naselle 356 001 0 — 15 17 1
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 016 102 0 — 10 8 3
Batteries: Jo. Strange, K. Lindstrom (3), Helvey (4) and K. Lindstrom, J. Lindstrom. ACH — Co. Correia, D. Izaak (3) and Ca. Correia, Co. Correia
SOFTBALL
At Fort Borst Park, Centralia
RIVERHAWKS 16, LOGGERS 5 (6 inn.)
Toledo 100 708 X — 16 15 2
Onalaska 000 410 X — 5 8 4
Batteries: TOL — A. Robins and A. Marcil. ONA — D. Zigler, L. Liddell (4) and a catcher.
At Fort Borst Park, Centralia
RIVERHAWKS 15, WOLVES 4
Toledo 003 224 4 — 15 19 3
Coupeville — 3 1 0 000 0 — 4 5 5
Batteries: TOL — A. Robins, B. Bowen (4) and A. Marcil. COU — I. Wells and a catcher.
At Fort Borst Park, Centralia
ROCKETS 5, BRUINS 1
Castle Rock 011 030 0 — 5 9 0
Columbia 000 100 0 — 1 3 0
Batteries: CR — P. Kessler and J. Lee. COL —M. Guinn, J. Dickey, M. Russum and a catcher.
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
At Roseburg, Ore.
RIVERHAWKS 4, RED DEVILS 3
Lower Columbia 002 000 010 — 3 6 0
Umpqua 000 001 003 — 4 5 2
Batteries: LCC — R. Pitts, M. Elkse (7) and E. Stacy. UMQ — Angeroth, Kublick (7), Freund, (8) and Bell.
SUNDAY
At Roseburg, Ore.
Game 2
RED DEVILS 3, RIVERHAWKS 1 (21 inn.)
Lower Columbia 100 000 000 000 000 000 002 — 3 14 0
Umpqua 000 000 100 000 000 000 000 — 1 13 1
Batteries: LCC — Mi. Schwarz, A. Robertson (5), J. Schueller (12), C. Oram (17) and J. Stransky. UMP — N. Van Beek, A. Anderson (6), M. Freund (11), S. Brown (21) and J. Bell.
At Roseburg, Ore.
RED DEVILS 7, RIVERHAWKS 4
Lower Columbia 000 000 502 — 7 13 0
Umpqua 000 010 003 — 4 2 1
Batteries: LCC — B. Wells, B. Munger (6), C. Bertram (9), A. Sheldon (9) and J. Stransky. UMP — E. Culp, P. McMan (7) and B. Culp.