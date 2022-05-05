 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Box Scores

Rainer at Clatskanie Softball Daysha Holmes

Rainer's Daysha Holmes looks for the umpire's call after Clatskanie's Reilly Norgren tags her at second base during a game against Clatskanie High School on Wednesday, May 4, in Clatskanie.

 Katelyn Metzger

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

At Clatskanie

TIGERS 9, COLUMBIANS 8

Rainier 001 600 1 — 8 8 2

Clatskanie 014 040 X — 9 8 4

Batteries: RNR — J. Knox, M. Cook (5), L. Makinson (6) and Fortelnay. CLA — K. Thomas and a catcher.

At Tam O’Shanter Park

TIGERS 13, HILANDERS 0 (5 inn.)

Battle Ground 308 11X X — 13 9 0

Kelso 000 00X X — 0 3 3

Batteries: BG — N/A. KEL — K. Mackin, P. Mackin (3) and Parsons

At Woodland

BEAVERS 3, LUMBERJILLS 2

R.A. Long 002 000 0 — 2 5 2

Woodland 003 000 0 — 3 8 0

Batteries: RAL — Terry ad Byrnes. WOD — Human and Summers

At Naselle

VIKINGS 17, COMETS 10

Mossyrock 152 140 4 — 17 14 3

Naselle 400 015 0 — 10 12 7

Batteries: MOS — E. Cournyer and a catcher. NAS — B. Tarabochia and a catcher.

At Carson

Game 1

BULLDOGS 7, CHINOOKS 2

Kalama 001 010 0 — 2 4 3

Stevenson 010 024 X — 7 3 2

Batteries: KAL — D. Rinard and L. Moon. STV — N/A.

Game 2

BULLDOGS 14, CHINOOKS 6

Kalama 200 120 1 — 6 6 3

Stevenson 005 270 X — 14 9

Batteries: KAL — D. Rinard, A. Pitcher (4) and L. Moon. STV — N/A.

BASEBALL

At the Lumberyard

RAPIDS 4, LUMBERJACKS 1

Columbia River 110 000 2 — 4 4 1

R.A. Long 100 000 0 — 1 2 1

Batteries: CR — Boyle and Deeney. RAL — Brewer, Childers (6) and Dorland

At Mark Morris

MONARCHS 13, BEAVERS 2 (5 inn.)

Woodland 000 02X X — 2 5 1

Mark Morris 454 0X X — 13 11 1

Batteries: WOD — Martynowicz, Ulibarri (2), Hall (4) and Rickard. MM — Anderson, Lindquist (2), Wallace (5) and Ness

At Elma

DUCKS 5, EAGLES 0

Toutle Lake 100 000 4 — 5 8 0

Elma 000 000 0 — 0 0 0

Batteries: TL — Swanson, Wheatley (7) and C. Cox. ELM — N/A.

At Toledo

RIVERHAWKS 5, LOGGERS 4

Onalaska 110 110 0 — 4 6 0

Toledo 300 100 1 — 5 9 1

Game ended with two outs in the seventh

Batteries: ONY — Seal, Fitch (2), Larson (3), R. McGraw (4), C. McGraw (7) and Zandell. TOL — Sorenson, Winters (2), Stanley (4), Miller (6), Schultz (7) and Glass.

At Naselle

COMETS 5, VIKINGS 2

Mossyrock 101 000 0 — 2 5 0

Naselle 003 200 X — 5 9 0

Batteries: MSY — E. Kolb, Comer (5) and Isom. NAS — K. Lindstrom and J. Lindstrom

At Wallace Field

COLUMBIANS 7, TIGERS 2

Rainier 021 022 0 — 7 5 5

Clatskanie 010 001 0 — 2 3 7

Batteries: RNR — H. Gutenberger, J. Ellis (7) and D. Breed. CLA — A. Boursaw, T. McDonnell (6) and C. Knaus.

At Lacey

BLAZERS 3, HILANDERS 0

Kelso 000 000 0 — 0 4 2

Timberline 100 110 X — 3 4 1

Batteries: KEL — A. Smith, C. Wesemann (4), S. McFarland (6) and Z. Ruwaldt. TIM — N/A.

At La Center

Game 1

WILDCATS 16, ROCKETS 0 (5 innings)

Castle Rock 000 00X X — 0 3 7

La Center (13)30 0XX X — 16 8 0

Batteries: CR — T. Enyeart, S. Randolph (1), O. Erickson (2) and C. Stennick, E. Inman. LC — A. Mora and W. Bethje.

Game 2

WILDCATS 14, ROCKETS 0 (5 innings)

La Center 460 22X X — 14 12 0

Castle Rock 000 00X X — 0 2 3

Batteries: LC — S. Stimmel, T. Normine (5) and A. Mattson. CR — T. Inman, W. Guitteau (2), S. Randolph (4) and E. Inman.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

At Tam O’Shanter Park

Game 1

LAKERS 12, RED DEVILS 1 (6 innings)

Southwestern Oregon 016 0005 X — 12 13 0

Lower Columbia 000 100 X — 1 3 2

Batteries: SWO — A. Smokey and S. Williams. LCC — J. Behic, M. Brown (4), R. Peters (6) and T. Avram.

Game 2

RED DEVILS 7, LAKERS 6

Southwestern Oregon 022 002 0 — 6 7 2

Lower Columbia 002 122 X — 7 10 2

Batteries: SWO — J. Soinnila, E. Fournier (5) and M. Marshall. LCC — R. Peters and A. Sullivan.

