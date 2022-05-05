Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
At Clatskanie
TIGERS 9, COLUMBIANS 8
Rainier 001 600 1 — 8 8 2
Clatskanie 014 040 X — 9 8 4
Batteries: RNR — J. Knox, M. Cook (5), L. Makinson (6) and Fortelnay. CLA — K. Thomas and a catcher.
At Tam O’Shanter Park
TIGERS 13, HILANDERS 0 (5 inn.)
Battle Ground 308 11X X — 13 9 0
Kelso 000 00X X — 0 3 3
Batteries: BG — N/A. KEL — K. Mackin, P. Mackin (3) and Parsons
At Woodland
BEAVERS 3, LUMBERJILLS 2
R.A. Long 002 000 0 — 2 5 2
Woodland 003 000 0 — 3 8 0
Batteries: RAL — Terry ad Byrnes. WOD — Human and Summers
At Naselle
VIKINGS 17, COMETS 10
Mossyrock 152 140 4 — 17 14 3
Naselle 400 015 0 — 10 12 7
Batteries: MOS — E. Cournyer and a catcher. NAS — B. Tarabochia and a catcher.
At Carson
Game 1
BULLDOGS 7, CHINOOKS 2
Kalama 001 010 0 — 2 4 3
Stevenson 010 024 X — 7 3 2
Batteries: KAL — D. Rinard and L. Moon. STV — N/A.
Game 2
BULLDOGS 14, CHINOOKS 6
Kalama 200 120 1 — 6 6 3
Stevenson 005 270 X — 14 9
Batteries: KAL — D. Rinard, A. Pitcher (4) and L. Moon. STV — N/A.
BASEBALL
At the Lumberyard
RAPIDS 4, LUMBERJACKS 1
Columbia River 110 000 2 — 4 4 1
R.A. Long 100 000 0 — 1 2 1
Batteries: CR — Boyle and Deeney. RAL — Brewer, Childers (6) and Dorland
At Mark Morris
MONARCHS 13, BEAVERS 2 (5 inn.)
Woodland 000 02X X — 2 5 1
Mark Morris 454 0X X — 13 11 1
Batteries: WOD — Martynowicz, Ulibarri (2), Hall (4) and Rickard. MM — Anderson, Lindquist (2), Wallace (5) and Ness
At Elma
DUCKS 5, EAGLES 0
Toutle Lake 100 000 4 — 5 8 0
Elma 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
Batteries: TL — Swanson, Wheatley (7) and C. Cox. ELM — N/A.
At Toledo
RIVERHAWKS 5, LOGGERS 4
Onalaska 110 110 0 — 4 6 0
Toledo 300 100 1 — 5 9 1
Game ended with two outs in the seventh
Batteries: ONY — Seal, Fitch (2), Larson (3), R. McGraw (4), C. McGraw (7) and Zandell. TOL — Sorenson, Winters (2), Stanley (4), Miller (6), Schultz (7) and Glass.
At Naselle
COMETS 5, VIKINGS 2
Mossyrock 101 000 0 — 2 5 0
Naselle 003 200 X — 5 9 0
Batteries: MSY — E. Kolb, Comer (5) and Isom. NAS — K. Lindstrom and J. Lindstrom
At Wallace Field
COLUMBIANS 7, TIGERS 2
Rainier 021 022 0 — 7 5 5
Clatskanie 010 001 0 — 2 3 7
Batteries: RNR — H. Gutenberger, J. Ellis (7) and D. Breed. CLA — A. Boursaw, T. McDonnell (6) and C. Knaus.
At Lacey
BLAZERS 3, HILANDERS 0
Kelso 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Timberline 100 110 X — 3 4 1
Batteries: KEL — A. Smith, C. Wesemann (4), S. McFarland (6) and Z. Ruwaldt. TIM — N/A.
At La Center
Game 1
WILDCATS 16, ROCKETS 0 (5 innings)
Castle Rock 000 00X X — 0 3 7
La Center (13)30 0XX X — 16 8 0
Batteries: CR — T. Enyeart, S. Randolph (1), O. Erickson (2) and C. Stennick, E. Inman. LC — A. Mora and W. Bethje.
Game 2
WILDCATS 14, ROCKETS 0 (5 innings)
La Center 460 22X X — 14 12 0
Castle Rock 000 00X X — 0 2 3
Batteries: LC — S. Stimmel, T. Normine (5) and A. Mattson. CR — T. Inman, W. Guitteau (2), S. Randolph (4) and E. Inman.
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
At Tam O’Shanter Park
Game 1
LAKERS 12, RED DEVILS 1 (6 innings)
Southwestern Oregon 016 0005 X — 12 13 0
Lower Columbia 000 100 X — 1 3 2
Batteries: SWO — A. Smokey and S. Williams. LCC — J. Behic, M. Brown (4), R. Peters (6) and T. Avram.
Game 2
RED DEVILS 7, LAKERS 6
Southwestern Oregon 022 002 0 — 6 7 2
Lower Columbia 002 122 X — 7 10 2
Batteries: SWO — J. Soinnila, E. Fournier (5) and M. Marshall. LCC — R. Peters and A. Sullivan.