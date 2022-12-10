 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School and College Basketball

Area Box Scores

R.A. Long boys basketball Jaxon Cook

Washougal's Jack Dolan attempts to block a shot from R.A. Long's Jaxon Cook during a 2A GSHL game Friday, Dec. 9, at the Lumberdome. The Lumberjacks won 80-35 in their home opener.

 Katelyn Metzger

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

At Longview

LUMBERJACKS 80, PANTHERS 35

Washougal 18 4 2 11 — 35

R.A. Long 29 22 18 11 — 80

WAS (35) — Evers 2, Minnis 3, Costa 10, Bea 6, Dolan 2, Darling 10, Johnson 2.

RAL (80) — Brown 17, Gabbard 4, Milian 8, Holden 35, Rooklidge 5, Thill 5, Cook 4, Childers 2.

At Ted M. Natt Court

MONARCHS 73, SPUDDERS 69

Ridgefield 20 10 21 18 — 69

Mark Morris 14 22 17 20 — 73

RDG (69) — Chester 31, Castro 21, Bryant 11, Dunn 6.

MM (73) — Parlin 34, Olson 19, Bogner 9, Morrow 6, Gray 5.

At Castle Rock

ROCKETS 65, MULES 57

Wahkiakum 15 15 21 6 — 57

Castle Rock 14 19 17 15 — 65

WAK (57) — Carlson 17, Avalon 13, Johnson 9, Sause 7, Niemela 6, Curl 5.

CR (65) — Marin 30, Partridge 14, Montgomery 13, Rusher 4, Rogen 2, Garcia 2.

At Clatskanie

INDIANS 58, TIGERS 37

Scappoose 19 12 15 12 — 58

Clatskanie 11 5 8 13 — 37

SCA (58) — Campbell 4, Infante 2, Olsen 2, Harrison 2, Elliott 14, Sprenger 5, Barham 13, Q. Olson 6, Batter 2, Warren 1, Miller 5.

CLA (37) — Maertens 13, Boursaw 6, Sebastian 8, Shroll 3, Gorly 2, Warren 3, Reed 2.

 

Girls Basketball

At Vancouver

FALCONS 39, HILANDERS 29

Kelso 14 9 4 2 — 29

Prairie 4 12 10 12 — 38

KEL (29) — Milligan 4, Roe 3, Moe 3, Ruhland 6, Grumbois 11, Bettineski 2.

PRA (38) — C. Smith 10, E. Smith 11, Kissinger 2, Coughran 3, Clouse 7, Renk 5.

At Washougal

PANTHERS 64, LUMBERJILLS 30

R.A. Long 6 4 12 8 — 30

Washougal 18 17 18 13 — 64

RAL (30) — Brown 8, Box 9, Garwood 3, House 10.

WAS (64) — Johnson 8, Maas 3, Stinchfield 6, Is. Albaugh 22, Klopman 2, Ir. Albaugh 9, Vaughan 4, Wilson 3.

At Winlock

CHINOOKS 41, CARDINALS 24

Kalama 13 10 10 8 — 41

Winlock 0 9 8 7 — 24

KAL (41) — Brandenburg 8, Doerty 12, Johnson 2, Given 2, Larsen 17.

WIN (24) — Kelly 7, Sancho 4, Cardenas 11, Gil 2.

At Ilwaco

FISHERMEN 58, SEAGULLS 46

Raymond 9 18 20 9 — 56

Ilwaco 15 12 11 20 — 58

RAY (56) — Kongbouakhay 7, Enlow 5, Ky. Koski 8, Ka. Koski 5, Freeman 25, Williams 6.

ILW (58) — Bittner 6, Zuern 15, Sheldon 7, Fleming 2, Warfield 21, McKinstry 7.

At Toutle Lake

TIGERS 69, DUCKS 23

Napavine 15 18 29 7 — 69

Toutle Lake 9 4 10 0 — 23

NAP (69) — McCoy 4, Kaut 13, Gall 15, O’Neill 3, Schutz 13, Evander 5, Hamilton 12, Fay 2

TL (23) — L. Dean 10, P. Thayer 2, K. Dean 3, J. Smith 4, C. Smith 4.

COLLEGE

Men’s Basketball

At Shoreline

DOLPHINS 77, RED DEVILS 67

Lower Columbia 36 31 — 67

Shoreline 39 38 — 77

LCC (67) — Holden 6, Royal III 17, Steward 15, Harvey 4, Hardy 8, Morris 4, McCoy 4, Horn 2, Zeller 7.

SHO (77) — Boyd 21, Stepney 26, Opany 2, McFerrin 10, Ogundeyi 6, Wheeler II 6, Amaro 2, Davis 4.

Women's Basketball (Saturday)

At Myklebust Gymnasium

PIRATES 71, RED DEVILS 51

Peninsula 19 15 20 17 — 71

Lower Columbia 5 18 13 15 — 51

PEN (71) — Tuisaula 26, Long 24, Kaganak 9, Donovan 5, Moss 3, Kamae 2, Vaaia 2.

LCC (51)— Forner 18, Mace 12, McCallum 4, Soakai 4, Larson 3, Swan 3, Wachmann 3, Alley 2, Fuller 2.

