Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
At Longview
LUMBERJACKS 80, PANTHERS 35
Washougal 18 4 2 11 — 35
R.A. Long 29 22 18 11 — 80
WAS (35) — Evers 2, Minnis 3, Costa 10, Bea 6, Dolan 2, Darling 10, Johnson 2.
RAL (80) — Brown 17, Gabbard 4, Milian 8, Holden 35, Rooklidge 5, Thill 5, Cook 4, Childers 2.
At Ted M. Natt Court
MONARCHS 73, SPUDDERS 69
Ridgefield 20 10 21 18 — 69
Mark Morris 14 22 17 20 — 73
RDG (69) — Chester 31, Castro 21, Bryant 11, Dunn 6.
MM (73) — Parlin 34, Olson 19, Bogner 9, Morrow 6, Gray 5.
At Castle Rock
ROCKETS 65, MULES 57
Wahkiakum 15 15 21 6 — 57
Castle Rock 14 19 17 15 — 65
WAK (57) — Carlson 17, Avalon 13, Johnson 9, Sause 7, Niemela 6, Curl 5.
CR (65) — Marin 30, Partridge 14, Montgomery 13, Rusher 4, Rogen 2, Garcia 2.
At Clatskanie
INDIANS 58, TIGERS 37
Scappoose 19 12 15 12 — 58
Clatskanie 11 5 8 13 — 37
SCA (58) — Campbell 4, Infante 2, Olsen 2, Harrison 2, Elliott 14, Sprenger 5, Barham 13, Q. Olson 6, Batter 2, Warren 1, Miller 5.
CLA (37) — Maertens 13, Boursaw 6, Sebastian 8, Shroll 3, Gorly 2, Warren 3, Reed 2.
Girls Basketball
At Vancouver
FALCONS 39, HILANDERS 29
Kelso 14 9 4 2 — 29
Prairie 4 12 10 12 — 38
KEL (29) — Milligan 4, Roe 3, Moe 3, Ruhland 6, Grumbois 11, Bettineski 2.
PRA (38) — C. Smith 10, E. Smith 11, Kissinger 2, Coughran 3, Clouse 7, Renk 5.
At Washougal
PANTHERS 64, LUMBERJILLS 30
R.A. Long 6 4 12 8 — 30
Washougal 18 17 18 13 — 64
RAL (30) — Brown 8, Box 9, Garwood 3, House 10.
WAS (64) — Johnson 8, Maas 3, Stinchfield 6, Is. Albaugh 22, Klopman 2, Ir. Albaugh 9, Vaughan 4, Wilson 3.
At Winlock
CHINOOKS 41, CARDINALS 24
Kalama 13 10 10 8 — 41
Winlock 0 9 8 7 — 24
KAL (41) — Brandenburg 8, Doerty 12, Johnson 2, Given 2, Larsen 17.
WIN (24) — Kelly 7, Sancho 4, Cardenas 11, Gil 2.
At Ilwaco
FISHERMEN 58, SEAGULLS 46
Raymond 9 18 20 9 — 56
Ilwaco 15 12 11 20 — 58
RAY (56) — Kongbouakhay 7, Enlow 5, Ky. Koski 8, Ka. Koski 5, Freeman 25, Williams 6.
ILW (58) — Bittner 6, Zuern 15, Sheldon 7, Fleming 2, Warfield 21, McKinstry 7.
At Toutle Lake
TIGERS 69, DUCKS 23
Napavine 15 18 29 7 — 69
Toutle Lake 9 4 10 0 — 23
NAP (69) — McCoy 4, Kaut 13, Gall 15, O’Neill 3, Schutz 13, Evander 5, Hamilton 12, Fay 2
TL (23) — L. Dean 10, P. Thayer 2, K. Dean 3, J. Smith 4, C. Smith 4.
COLLEGE
Men’s Basketball
At Shoreline
DOLPHINS 77, RED DEVILS 67
Lower Columbia 36 31 — 67
Shoreline 39 38 — 77
LCC (67) — Holden 6, Royal III 17, Steward 15, Harvey 4, Hardy 8, Morris 4, McCoy 4, Horn 2, Zeller 7.
SHO (77) — Boyd 21, Stepney 26, Opany 2, McFerrin 10, Ogundeyi 6, Wheeler II 6, Amaro 2, Davis 4.
Women's Basketball (Saturday)
At Myklebust Gymnasium
PIRATES 71, RED DEVILS 51
Peninsula 19 15 20 17 — 71
Lower Columbia 5 18 13 15 — 51
PEN (71) — Tuisaula 26, Long 24, Kaganak 9, Donovan 5, Moss 3, Kamae 2, Vaaia 2.
LCC (51)— Forner 18, Mace 12, McCallum 4, Soakai 4, Larson 3, Swan 3, Wachmann 3, Alley 2, Fuller 2.