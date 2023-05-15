HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
At Chehalis
FIGHTING DUCKS 15, FISHERMEN 1 (5 inn.)
Toutle Lake 345 21X X — 15 14 1
Ilwaco 000 01X X — 1 3 6
Batteries: TL — Z. Swanson and K. Kimball; ILW — J. Rogers, K. Lyster (4) and B. Caron.
At Auburn
HILANDERS 7, FALCONS 1
Kelso 001 051 0 — 7 11 0
Prairie 00 100 0 — 1 7 0
Batteries: KEL — L. Barker and L. Le; PRA — Apodaca, Drogos (5), Hern (6) and a catcher.
At Lakewood
COMETS 23, MUSTANGS 0 (5 inn.)
Naselle 3(12)4 31X X — 23 20 1
Rainier Christian 000 00X X — 0 1 5
Batteries: NAS — K. Lindstrom, J. Strange (4) and a Lindstrom; RC — Fouts, Sica (2), Daniel (5) and a catcher.
COLLEGE
Baseball
At Story Field (Game 1)
RED DEVILS 10, BLAZERS 0 (7 inn.)
Centralia 000 000 0XX — 0 7 2
Lower Columbia 030 034 XXX — 10 16 0
Batteries: CEN — Martindale, Sturn (6), Holpuch (6) and Mitchell; LCC — M. Schwarz, Sheldon (7) and J. transky.
At Story Field (Game 2)
RED DEVILS 1, BLAZERS 0 (8 inn.)
Centralia 000 000 00 — 0 5 1
Lower Columbia 000 000 01 — 1 4 1
Batteries: CEN — Hames and Mitchell; LCC — N. Imboden, Kruckman (8) and J. Stransky.