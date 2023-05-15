The Toutle Lake baseball team encourages Easton White's little brother, Benny, to join in the team photo at W.F. West High School on Saturday, May 13, in Chehalis. The Fighting Ducks captured the District championship with a 15-1 win over Ilwaco.

Starting pitcher Zach Swanson earned the win for the Ducks by tossing five complete innings in which he allowed one run on three hits, three walks and 12 strikeouts. The run came around to score on a wild pitch with two outs in the fifth. Swanson also led the Ducks at the plate where he was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Dylan Fraidenburg went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs.

For complete coverage of the 2B District IV baseball championship game, plus updates on where Toutle Lake and Ilwaco will play next, check online at TDN.com or in Tuesday's edition of The Daily News.