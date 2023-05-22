Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
At Wheeler Field, Centralia
WILDCATS 10, MONARCHS 9
Archbishop Murphy 014 001 4 — 10 13 2
Mark Morris 400 012 2 — 9 8 2
Batteries: AM — Logsdon, Hersberger (6), McCourt (7), Thomas (7) and Rodabaugh; MM — L. Bartell, S. Hammergren (7) and T. Lamb.
At Castle Rock
DUCKS 11, WOLVES 1 (5 inn.)
Coupeville 001 00X X — 1 2 5
Toutle Lake 152 12X X — 11 4 1
Batteries: CPV — Valenzuela, Anderson (3) and Anderson, N/A; TL — Z. Swanson and K. Kimball.
At Castle Rock
WOLVES 3, RIVERHAWKS 0
Coupeville 000 010 2 — 3 4 0
Toledo 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Batteries: CPV — Hilborn and Anderson; TOL — K. Winters, R. Stanley (5) and G. Glass.
At Brewster
CRUSADERS 2, FISHERMEN 0
Ilwaco 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
NW Christian 200 000 X — 2 8 0
Batteries: ILW — J. Rogers and B. Caron; NWC — Van Dyke and catcher.
At Moses Lake, Larson Playfield
COMETS 4, WARRIORS 3
Crosspoint 100 000 2 — 3 6 3
Naselle 101 020 X — 4 8 2
Batteries: CPT — Stenerson and catcher; NAS — D. Helvey, K. Lindstrom (7) and K. Lindstrom, J. Lindstrom.
At Moses Lake, Larson Playfield
COMETS 5, WARRIORS 3
Naselle 050 000 0 — 5 4 2
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 003 000 0 — 3 4 2
Batteries: NAS — K. Lindstrom, P. Kilponen (7) and J. Lindstrom, K. Lindstrom (7); ACH — Grindy, Correia (6) and catcher.
Softball
At Borst Park, Centralia
SPARTANTS 4, RIVERHAWKS 2
Forks 102 100 0 — 4 12 2
Toledo 011 000 0 — 2 7 3
Batteries: FOR — Gaydeski and Neel; TOL — B. Bowen and A. Marcil.
At Borst Park, Centralia
RAVENS 6, RIVERHAWKS 1
Raymond-SB 301 001 1 — 6 8 2
Toledo 001 000 0 — 1 4 6
Batteries: RSB — N/A; TOL — B. Bowen and A. Marcil.
COLLEGE
Softball
At Portland
KNIGHTS 18, RED DEVILS 3 (5 inn.)
Wenatchee Valley 150 (10)2X X — 18 18 0
Lower Columbia 001 02X X — 3 4 2
Batteries: WV — Files and Enriquez; LC — A. Heater, T. Reams (2), D. DeRuyter (4), S. Knutson (4) and S. Stenson.