Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
At Yakima SunDome
LIONS 61, MONARCHS 43
Mark Morris 8 8 12 15 — 43
Lynden 11 14 19 17 — 61
MM (43) — Olson 21, Dietz 7, Parlin 6, Gray 2, Morrow 2, Stevens 2, Bogner 2, Thornton 1, Wygant, Stephens, Jenkins, Bjorge.
LYN (61) — Canales 23, Baar 16, Parcher 7, Heppner 7, Smiley 4, Elsner 2, Matthews 2, Peterson, Hanenburg, VanDalen, Ayres, Bowler.
COLLEGE
Baseball
At Story Field
Game 1, Saturday
RED DEVILS 8, TROJANS 5
People are also reading…
Everett 000 000 401
Lower Columbia 004 000 310
Batteries: EVT — Devinney, Wheadon (6), Hubbell (7) and Biggerstaff. LC — Schwarz, Kruckman (7), Schueller (8) and Stransky.
At Story Field
Game 2, Saturday
TROJANS 8, RED DEVILS 6
Everett 200 024 0
Lower Columbia 000 000 6
Batteries: EVT — Willis, Chrisman (7), Gaither (7) and Westerlund. LCC — Oram, Sheldon (6), Platner (6) and Stransky, Shiotani (6).
At Everett
Game 1, Sunday
TROJANS 10, RED DEVILS 7
Lower Columbia 100 400 020 — 7 7 1
Everett College 300 010 60X — 10 12 0
Batteries: LCC — Luchies, Elske (7) and Stransky; EVT — Buckner, Brunette (4), Holbert (8) and Biggerstaff/Westerlund.
At Everett
Game 2, Sunday
RED DEVILS 7, TROJANS 3 (8 inn.)
Lower Columbia 203 002 00 — 7 11 1
Everett College 300 000 00 — 3 8 1
Batteries: LCC — Wells, Munger (7) and Stransky. EVT — Mattix, Engel (3), Chrisman (4), Rensum (5), O’Connor (8) and Westerlund.
Softball
At Pasco
Game 1, Saturday
HAWKS 10, RED DEVILS 2 (5 inn.)
Lower Columbia 002 00 — 2 4 0
Columbia Basin 340 12 — 10 14 0
Batteries: LCC — DeRuyter, Ray (3) and Reams. CB — Jackson and Medeiros.
At Pasco
Game 2, Saturday
RED DEVILS 18, HAWKS 10
Lower Columbia 000 4(10)0 4 — 18 20 0
Columbia Basin 511 003 0 — 10 14 0
Batteries: LCC — Knutson, Heater (5) and Stenson. CB — Brady, Overby (5), Hausenbuiller (5), Jackson (5) and Comack.
At Walla Walla
Game 1, Sunday
WARRIORS 11, RED DEVILS 2 (5 inn.)
Lower Columbia 200 00 — 2 7 0
Walla Walla 830 00 — 11 10 1
Batteries: LCC — Ray, DeRuyter (1), Knutson (3) and Squibb. WW — Butterfield and Plischke.
At Walla Walla
Game 2, Sunday
RED DEVILS 9, WARRIORS 1
Lower Columbia 310 032 0 — 9 10 2
Walla Walla 000 001 0 — 1 6 0
Batteries: LCC — Heater and Stenson. WW — McDaniel, Butterfield (5) and Plischke.