Area box scores

BASEBALL
At Vancouver
MONARCHS 14, TRAPPER 0 (6 inn.)
Mark Morris 410 207 X — 14 14 0
Fort Vancouver 000 000 X — 0 0 1
Batteries: MM — Lindquist and Ness. FV — Cvitkovich, Rickards (4) and N/A
At The Lumberyard
LUMBERJACKS 8, DUCKS 5
Toutle Lake 000 040 1 — 5 7 2
R.A. Long 403 001 X — 8 9 3
Batteries: TL — Wheatley, C. Cox (3) and Gould. RAL — Brewer, Niday (5), Dorland (5) and Childers
At Woodland
SPUDDERS 9, BEAVERS 2
Ridgefield 221 003 1 — 9 10 1
Woodland 000 010 1 — 2 8 6
Batteries: RDG — Daniels, Savella (5) and Nakashima. WOD — Stansberry, Hix (5) and Rickard
At Morton
RIVERHAWKS 10, T-WOLVES 0 (6 inn.)
Toledo 320 023 X — 10 11 1
MWP 000 000 X — 0 1 1
Batteries: TOL — Schultz and Glass. MWP — N/A
At Naselle
Game 1
COMETS 4, ELKS 2
Lake Quinault 000 002 0 — 2 3 1
Naselle 201 001 X — 4 7 2
Batteries: LQ — N/A. NAS — Jo. Strange, Ritz (6), K. Lindstrom (6) and K. Lindstrom, J. Lindstrom.
Game 2
COMETS 20, ELKS 2 (4 inn.)
Lake Quinault 020 0XX X — 2 3 1
Naselle 70(10) 3XX X — 20 16 1
Batteries: LQ — N/A. NAS — Ja. Strange, Anderson (3), Helvey (4) and J Lindstrom.
At Vancouver
HILANDERS 7, FALCONS 3
Kelso 100 240 0 — 7 5 3
Prairie 000 210 0 — 3 5 3
Batteries: KEL — Gaston, Muraski (5) and Letteer. PRA — N/A.
SOFTBALL
At Tam O’Shanter
FALCONS 7, HILANDERS 5
Prairie 122 100 1 — 7 14 0
Kelso 202 100 0 — 5 10 1
Batteries: PRA — N/A. KEL — K. Mackin and Parsons
At Castle Rock
ROCKETS 9, BEAVERS 0
Woodland 000 000 0 — 0 0 1
Castle Rock 403 11 0 — 9 12 0
Batteries: WOOD — Silveria, Huffman (5) and Utter. CR — Kessler, Squibb (7) and Lee.
BOYS SOCCER
At Longview Memorial Stadium
LUMBERJACKS 7, MONARCHS 1
Mark Morris 0 1 — 1
R.A. Long 5 2 — 7
Scoring summary
RAL (3’) — Julio Radillo goal
RAL (26’) — Radillo goal
RAL (37’) — Liam Hendirckkson goal (Radillo)
RAL (38’) — Manny Alvarez goal (PK)
RAL (39’) — Radillo goal (L. Oberloh)
RAL (65’) — Hendrickson goal (A. McCoy)
MM (70’) — Elmer Matias-Hernandez goal
RAL (76’) — Jaxon Lamb goal (Oberloh)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
At Lynwood
Game 1
RED DEVILS 4, TRITONS 2
LCC 000 000 130 — 4 5 2
Edmonds 002 000 000 — 2 3 2
WP: Oram (1-0). LP: Lewis (4-1). SV: Marcum (1)
Game 2
TRITONS 11, RED DEVILS 5
LCC 000 021 002 — 5 11 1
Edmonds 010 011 71X — 11 12 1
WP: Coombe (1-0). LP: Williamson (0-1)