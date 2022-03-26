 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area box scores

Payton Ricketts Castle Rock Softball

Castle Rock's Payton Ricketts lays down a bunt against Woodland on Wednesday, March 25, in Castle Rock. 

 Ryan Peerboom The Daily News

BASEBALL

At Vancouver

MONARCHS 14, TRAPPER 0 (6 inn.)

Mark Morris 410 207 X — 14 14 0

Fort Vancouver 000 000 X — 0 0 1

Batteries: MM — Lindquist and Ness. FV — Cvitkovich, Rickards (4) and N/A

At The Lumberyard

LUMBERJACKS 8, DUCKS 5

Toutle Lake 000 040 1 — 5 7 2

R.A. Long 403 001 X — 8 9 3

Batteries: TL — Wheatley, C. Cox (3) and Gould. RAL — Brewer, Niday (5), Dorland (5) and Childers

At Woodland

SPUDDERS 9, BEAVERS 2

Ridgefield 221 003 1 — 9 10 1

Woodland 000 010 1 — 2 8 6

Batteries: RDG — Daniels, Savella (5) and Nakashima. WOD — Stansberry, Hix (5) and Rickard

At Morton

RIVERHAWKS 10, T-WOLVES 0 (6 inn.)

Toledo 320 023 X — 10 11 1

MWP 000 000 X — 0 1 1

Batteries: TOL — Schultz and Glass. MWP — N/A

At Naselle

Game 1

COMETS 4, ELKS 2

Lake Quinault 000 002 0 — 2 3 1

Naselle 201 001 X — 4 7 2

Batteries: LQ — N/A. NAS — Jo. Strange, Ritz (6), K. Lindstrom (6) and K. Lindstrom, J. Lindstrom.

Game 2

COMETS 20, ELKS 2 (4 inn.)

Lake Quinault 020 0XX X — 2 3 1

Naselle 70(10) 3XX X — 20 16 1

Batteries: LQ — N/A. NAS — Ja. Strange, Anderson (3), Helvey (4) and J Lindstrom.

At Vancouver

HILANDERS 7, FALCONS 3

Kelso 100 240 0 — 7 5 3

Prairie 000 210 0 — 3 5 3

Batteries: KEL — Gaston, Muraski (5) and Letteer. PRA — N/A.

SOFTBALL

At Tam O’Shanter

FALCONS 7, HILANDERS 5

Prairie 122 100 1 — 7 14 0

Kelso 202 100 0 — 5 10 1

Batteries: PRA — N/A. KEL — K. Mackin and Parsons

At Castle Rock

ROCKETS 9, BEAVERS 0

Woodland 000 000 0 — 0 0 1

Castle Rock 403 11 0 — 9 12 0

Batteries: WOOD — Silveria, Huffman (5) and Utter. CR — Kessler, Squibb (7) and Lee.

BOYS SOCCER

At Longview Memorial Stadium

LUMBERJACKS 7, MONARCHS 1

Mark Morris 0 1 — 1

R.A. Long 5 2 — 7

Scoring summary

RAL (3’) — Julio Radillo goal

RAL (26’) — Radillo goal

RAL (37’) — Liam Hendirckkson goal (Radillo)

RAL (38’) — Manny Alvarez goal (PK)

RAL (39’) — Radillo goal (L. Oberloh)

RAL (65’) — Hendrickson goal (A. McCoy)

MM (70’) — Elmer Matias-Hernandez goal

RAL (76’) — Jaxon Lamb goal (Oberloh)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

At Lynwood

Game 1

RED DEVILS 4, TRITONS 2

LCC 000 000 130 — 4 5 2

Edmonds 002 000 000 — 2 3 2

WP: Oram (1-0). LP: Lewis (4-1). SV: Marcum (1)

Game 2

TRITONS 11, RED DEVILS 5

LCC 000 021 002 — 5 11 1

Edmonds 010 011 71X — 11 12 1

WP: Coombe (1-0). LP: Williamson (0-1)

