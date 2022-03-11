A season without Cheff; PNW baseball says goodbye to a homegrown legend

Although you might not feel it in the air quite yet, baseball season has arrived.

The familiar crack of the bat and pop of leather gloves is beginning to ring out as local players trudge through the mud of early spring in the Pacific Northwest. All they while the players and coaches prepare for the weather to turn and for the season to get under way in earnest.

But this year there's something, or more accurately someone, missing.

This season on the diamond will be the first without homegrown coach Ed Chef milling around ballparks near and far to see it all unfold. Cheff, a legendary coach for Lewis-Clark State College who grew up in Woodland, died in January at the age of 78.

Cheff’s hall of fame career at LC State was where he made his name. From 1977-2010, Cheff served as the Warriors’ skipper, compiling an absurd record of 1,705-430-4 and winning 16 NAIA National Championships during his time in the dugout.

But before Cheff ventured off to Lewiston, Idaho to sport the LCSC interlocking “LC” logo in navy blue and red, he had already grown accustomed to that cap while serving as the head baseball coach at Lower Columbia College. Cheff skippered the Red Devils from 1973 until he left to head up the Warriors, amassing a record of 120-24 with Divisional championships in each of his seasons at LCC. Cheff was enshrined in the Red Devils' Hall of Fame in 2002.

Before he was drafting lineups and planning barnstorming trips for the Red Devils, Cheff coached in Kelso, heading up the Hilanders' high school team and an American Legion team in the summer before heading off for a brief stint as Tillamook’s head football coach along the coast in Oregon. And if you venture back even further into Cheff’s athletic history, he donned the green and black of the Beavers at Woodland High School.

Those who grew up with Cheff or played for him were quick to point out his most notable trait; his unmatched competitive nature.

“He was probably one of the toughest competitors that I’ve ever played for,” said Mike Baker, who roamed the outfield for Cheff at LCC in 1974 and 1975. “Very knowledgeable about the game and very, very passionate.”

Cheff’s passion and intensity drove players to improve, but it wasn’t necessarily for everybody.

“He pushed you pretty hard,” said Roger Karnofski, another Red Devil during Cheff’s regime, who also played under Cheff in Kelso.

Cheff aimed to get the best out of all his players. He knew when to pull back on the reins, but his style still didn’t fit to every players’ liking.

“Some guys couldn’t take it,” Karnofski said. “They spent some time and said ‘OK, this isn’t for me, I’m done.’”

But those that could take it wound up all the better for it.

“It made me a better player,” Karnofski said. “It made me tough in situations where I had to be tough and I think it made me a better player in the clutch.”

Cheff’s practices were high intensity, Baker and Karnofski recalled. The stated goal was to make them much more difficult than any game they would ever play.

But first and foremost, Cheff wanted his players to be ready to roll when taking the field so that they would be free to react rather than wondering what to do next.

“He was very big on preparation,” Baker said. “We always practiced just about everything that might be in game situation that he could impart to us.”

Cheff’s uncommon preparation even extended to what the players did in between the action on the diamond.

“He was really staunch on having us run to our positions,” Baker said. “I remember a particular practice or two where we would have to all be in the dugout, all grab our mitts and run to our positions and then run back off the field.

“He wanted to do the things to make us look good, look professional.”

Both Baker and Karnofski recollected on — or perhaps reviled — the days when the weather forced LCC baseball players into the gymnasium. That's where Cheff would hammer ground balls to his players, making the ball skip and hop across the gym floor and burning holes in the players' gloves as they tried to keep their leather in front of it.

“They were rockets off the gym floor,” Baker said, admitting that the screaming grounders were part of his decision to transition to the outfield.

“The ball doesn’t take the greatest hops on the gym floor,” Karnofski added with a telling laugh.

Cheff’s intensity seeped onto the basepaths, where his sliding drills would be more reminiscent of a football practice on the gridiron than a day on the diamond.

“It was kind of unique,” Baker said. “A lot of colleges practice sliding, but he would bring out tackling dummies and we had practice taking the guys out at second base.”

Karnofski confirmed that Cheff was a firm believer in disrupting double plays, recalling Cheff leading by example during a friendly game of slow pitch softball.

“He slid in and took a couple guys out at second base and told the guys ‘That’s how you do it,’” Karnofski said.

Cheff’s main goal at practice was to drum up high intensity and effort to match. When he thought a player wasn’t working hard enough, there were consequences. Karnofski said Cheff would bang line drives to outfielders and if they failed to get in front and the ball landed in the slough that used to hang around behind the field at LCC, you’d have to go in and get it.

“It made us dive and it made us work hard,” Karnofski said. “We were all laughing at the guys that had to go swimming.”

Players also had to put in extra work after games if the intensity wasn’t up to Cheff’s liking. Karnofski recalls running the track at Mark Morris High School for 45 minutes after losing a doubleheader at home to start a season.

But with the wet muck that forms in the early spring and Cheff’s tenure with the Devils predating the installation of an artificial turf infield at David Story Field, the old skipper had to get creative to ensure that games would go on as scheduled.

Baker said that Cheff did whatever he could to get the Devils on the field, even going so far as pulling strings with a friend that piloted helicopters to help out.

“We’d have a helicopter come in and hover over the field to get it dried off so we could play the game that day,” Baker said. “We played in almost every kind of conditions because he was that kind of guy that could get those things done.”

Baker and Karnofski took Cheff’s teachings even further, with both moving on to take the diamond at Central Washington University after their two years with LCC were through.

Baker even realized how much of Cheff’s teachings stuck with him as he coached his own children at Western Bambino and Longview Babe Ruth.

“That was always my deal,” Baker said. “He taught me how to prepare. He taught me how to become the most fundamental person I could be, so that’s kind of what I tried to impart to my kids.”

In a story printed in The Daily News on April 30, 1975, Ed Cheff credited that sort of investment in the youth of the Lower Columbia region for making his job easier as a recruiter and a coach.

"They're the ones who make recruiting locally worthwhile," Cheff told The Daily News. "Without them and without a sponsor for a summer program we would be hard pressed."

Tracking back even further, Cheff’s roots were grown in Woodland, where he took the baseball field as a freshman and helped the Beavers to their first-ever TriCo championship on the diamond before ultimately winning three out of four league titles during his time at WHS.

Ron Huddleston was a junior for the Beavers when Cheff was a freshman and recalled Cheff’s telltale speed.

“If he got on base you knew he was going to get an extra base,” Huddleston said. “He was going to steal.”

Dave Weedman, another classmate of Cheff’s at WHS, noted that his old pal’s high energy antics developed at a young age.

“We had a lot of really good times together,” Weedman said. “He was a bright guy with a big smile on his face most of the time…but he was not afraid to duke it out once in a while.”

Huddleston, whose son Paul now serves as Woodland’s athletic director, watched as Cheff’s competitive drive blossomed at WHS and continued to bloom even after he graduated and moved on to coaching in Kelso.

When Huddlelston went on to coach baseball at Woodland, he remembered picking up a game with the Kelso JV team that Cheff coached. Due to a lack of umpires, a mutual friend of theirs, Dick Weisenfluh, who coached at La Center at the time, reluctantly took the arbiter duties behind the dish, knowing full well what misery was to come.

Sure enough, there was a bang-bang play on the basepaths, and Cheff got revved up.

“Cheff went ballistic on him, got in his face…and Weisenfluh changed the call,” Huddleston said through laughter. “So then I got on him for changing the call.”

Of course, after the game all was well and good and everyone went back to being friends, but in the heat of competition, Cheff was going to do whatever it took to win. That never changed.

Huddleston mentioned former Woodland coach Bill Perry as a vital influence on Cheff and the scores of other Woodland players he coached in football, basketball and baseball. But more so than the others, Weedman saw Perry’s coaching style rub off on Cheff.

“Everybody had a respect for him,” Weedman said of Perry. “There’s no doubt about it. He was just real, real super nice. Just a great coach.”

Throughout the years, Huddleston followed Cheff’s career from afar and heard plenty of stories along the way, including Cheff’s infamous run-ins with WSU's own legendary basball coach, Chuck “Bobo” Brayton. Cheff’s LSCS squads had a winning record against the Cougars during his time, and Huddleston even heard whispers that a stipulation of Brayton’s retirement paperwork demanded that Cheff not be hired as his replacement due to their fiery rivalry.

There are countless other stories from Cheff's life on the diamond that reflect his coaching style, personality and temperament, but the one thing that rings true when speaking with any of his former players and teammates is the passion and pure love of the game that Cheff had and passed along to others.

And whenever Cheff spoke of successes, they were never his.

“He was hard-nosed and the success that was accomplished was due to the players and not to him,” Huddleston said, noting that Cheff was always sure to illustrate that point to anyone who'd listen.

This baseball season will surely feel like a large piece of baseball royalty from Cowlitz County has gone missing. But it’s safe to say that as long as players prepare like their pants are on fire, work harder than they ever knew they could, and always give baseball the proper respect it deserves, Coach Cheff will flash a quick smile from wherever it is that real life baseball gods go to retire.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.