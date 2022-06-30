 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local box scores

WEST COAST LEAGUE

At Victoria, British Columbia

HARBOURCATS 7, BLACK BEARS 6 (11 inn.)

Cowlitz 000 204 000 00 — 6 8 0

Victoria 000 002 400 01 — 7 12 0

Game ended with no outs in the 11th

WP: Bordovsky (1-1). LP: Roberson (0-2)

Senior Babe Ruth

At Castle Rock

JACKS 11, DIRTBAGS 2

RAL 104 030 003 — 11 11 0

RBI 100 010 000 — 2 8 1

Batteries: RAL — L. Brown, N. Niday (5), L. Dorland (8) and Dorland and another catcher. RBI — C. Johnson, J. Ellis (5), K. Sawa (7), E. Long (9), O. Erickson (9) and H. Gutenberger.

