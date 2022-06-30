Local box scores

WEST COAST LEAGUE
At Victoria, British Columbia
HARBOURCATS 7, BLACK BEARS 6 (11 inn.)
Cowlitz 000 204 000 00 — 6 8 0
Victoria 000 002 400 01 — 7 12 0
Game ended with no outs in the 11th
WP: Bordovsky (1-1). LP: Roberson (0-2)
Senior Babe Ruth
At Castle Rock
JACKS 11, DIRTBAGS 2
RAL 104 030 003 — 11 11 0
RBI 100 010 000 — 2 8 1
Batteries: RAL — L. Brown, N. Niday (5), L. Dorland (8) and Dorland and another catcher. RBI — C. Johnson, J. Ellis (5), K. Sawa (7), E. Long (9), O. Erickson (9) and H. Gutenberger.