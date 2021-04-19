Cardiac Huskies punch ticket to Final Four

OMAHA, Neb. — There’s just something about this UW volleyball team and drama, apparently.
The Huskies went five sets yet again Monday morning — their third time doing so in the NCAA Tournament and second in a 24-hour span — and came out on top yet again, beating Pittsburgh in reverse-sweep fashion 20-25, 21-25, 25-16, 26-24, 15-9 to punch their tickets to the Final Four.
“The whole tournament feels like a comeback right now,” coach Keegan Cook said in his postgame press conference. “That was just a great display of who this team has been all year, and when the stakes have been highest, they have been their best.”
There have been eight five-set matches across the 2021 NCAA Tournament; UW has taken part in three, and all three times, the Dawgs have won that crucial fifth set.
This time around, though, the hole had been dug even deeper than in the previous two matches.
Pittsburgh came into the matchup the undisputed Cinderella of the postseason, already having knocked off No. 15 Utah and No. 3 Minnesota to get to the Elite Eight.
Fresh off a wild, five-set win over No. 11 Louisville on Sunday, the Huskies came out lagging, giving up the first set 25-20 and the second 25-21.
Suddenly, Washington was down to its last gasp, and the Dawgs faced two options: either reel off three sets in a row, or get on the plane back to Seattle.
“I think we know what’s possible with this team, and we’re going to fight to the end,” senior Samantha Drechsel said. “And going into the third set today, I think we were, ‘Hey, we can come back We can do it. If there is a time to do it, it’s now.’”
UW took the first step in the third set, jumping out to an 18-10 and seeing it out to extend the match with a big 25-16 win, hitting .522 in the set after finishing on a rough .026 in the second.
Going ahead 18-12 to start the fourth, it looked like UW had kept its energy going. But Pitt slowly started to grind its way back before exploding on 6-1 run to take a 22-21 lead.
With the set tied at 24-24 — the ninth tie in the fourth — UW turned to Madi Endsley, and the freshman hammered home back-to-back kills to send the match to the fifth, with momentum squarely on the Washington bench.
Endsley finished with 16 kills for the day, right behind Drechsel and Claire Hoffman, who tied for the team-high at 17. Ella May Powell was in the middle of everything, dishing out 48 assists.
That balanced attack made UW unstoppable in the fifth set. Nine of Washington’s 15 points in the fifth came on kills — three from Hoffman, three by Marin Grote two from Drechsel, and one from Endsley — as UW hit .500. The Huskies went up by as many as six points at 10-4, then played the Panthers even, with a Pitt service error on match point sending the UW bench storming out onto the court in celebration.