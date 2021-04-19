Cardiac Huskies punch ticket to Final Four

“I think we know what’s possible with this team, and we’re going to fight to the end,” senior Samantha Drechsel said. “And going into the third set today, I think we were, ‘Hey, we can come back We can do it. If there is a time to do it, it’s now.’”

UW took the first step in the third set, jumping out to an 18-10 and seeing it out to extend the match with a big 25-16 win, hitting .522 in the set after finishing on a rough .026 in the second.

Going ahead 18-12 to start the fourth, it looked like UW had kept its energy going. But Pitt slowly started to grind its way back before exploding on 6-1 run to take a 22-21 lead.

With the set tied at 24-24 — the ninth tie in the fourth — UW turned to Madi Endsley, and the freshman hammered home back-to-back kills to send the match to the fifth, with momentum squarely on the Washington bench.

Endsley finished with 16 kills for the day, right behind Drechsel and Claire Hoffman, who tied for the team-high at 17. Ella May Powell was in the middle of everything, dishing out 48 assists.