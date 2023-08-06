The Cowlitz Black Bears closed the regular season on a positive note, earning a 7-6 come-from-behind victory over Bend on a walk-off walk, Sunday at Story Field.

Trailing by three runs entering the bottom of the ninth inning, Cowlitz generated four straight hits against Bend reliever Elijah Rogalski to trim the lead to two while loading the bases with no outs. The Black Bears gave themselves a chance and it paid off as Rogalski walked in the tying and winning runs after a groundout and a hit-batter.

Cowlitz skipper Kelly Stinnett was happy to see his team end the regular season on a winning note, despite needing all nine innings and some help to do it.

“Yeah, interesting day. We had four new arms throwing for us today and we didn’t know what we were going to get out of them,” Stinnett said. “Probably the most experienced guy was the one that ended up struggling the most. It is what it is, but the guys ended up battling back with four hits in a row and a couple of walks off a pretty good arm.”

Travis Moore worked the winning base on balls for the Black Bears which scored Marques Titialii with the bases loaded.

Ian Riley batted 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Kyle Memarian finished 2-for-3 with a pair of walks to lead Cowlitz on offense. Max Ortega delivered an RBI double in the fourth inning which tied the game at 1-1.

The Black Bears used seven pitchers in their final game of the regular season in hopes of saving its staff for the best-of-three playoff series against Corvallis which will open on Tuesday. Three of those arms were recent additions to the roster in Kyler Shellenbarger, Chanz Flores and Joey Wilcox, while a fourth — Tyler Langworthy — is an infielder by trade.

The three teenagers — Shellenbarger, Flores and Wilcox — each pitched a clean inning of relief with only Wilcox giving up a hit. Langworthy was tagged for four runs on three hits and a pair of walks in the sixth inning by the Elks.

Langworthy walked the first two hitters of the inning before Bend saw Wilson Weber, Ryan Christiansen and Trey Nelson deliver consecutive RBI knocks. Hunter Komine then capped the visitor's early scoring barrage with a sacrifice fly to give Bend a 5-1 lead.

Cowlitz got a run back in the sixth and another in the seventh inning on a double steal to trim the deficit to 5-3. Bend got a run in the ninth against Lyndon Glidewell courtesy of three free passes and a wild pitch.

Gavin Guard made the start on the mound for Cowlitz in the finale. Guard allowed one run on three hits over two innings. He struck out two and didn’t walk a hitter.

The Black Bears finished its season in third place in the South division with a 33-21 overall record. They will play their first postseason game since 2012 on Tuesday versus Corvallis at 6:35 p.m. at Story Field.

Right-hand pitcher Lucien Wechsberg is slated to start the first postseason game for Cowlitz.