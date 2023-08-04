There is no hotter team in the West Coast League than the Cowlitz Black Bears who returned home Friday just in time for their final series of the summer, a three-game set with Bend at David Story Field.

The Black Bears have secured their first playoff berth in 11 years as a result of a 19-6 second-half performance, but their playoff seeding is still up in the air with three games remaining in the regular season. With a 31-20 overall record, the Black Bears sit in third place in the South division, five games clear of the Portland Pickles, who have settled into the fourth seed, two games ahead of Bend.

As the No. 3 seed, Cowlitz would match up with No. 2 seed Corvallis in the first round of the playoffs. Game 1 of that best-of-three playoff series would be played Tuesday at Story Field with Game 2 shifting to Corvallis on Wednesday and Game 3 in Corvallis on Thursday, if necessary.

However, Cowlitz is two games back of Corvallis in the second-half standings with an outside chance to pass the Knights over the weekend in the hunt for the No. 2 seed, and with it, homefield advantage for the opening series.

“It looks settled. The only thing that can happen now is Cowlitz can pass Corvallis, which isn’t likely,” Cowlitz general manager Gus Farah said.

Corvallis has been the West Coast League’s best team in the second half, posting a 20-4 record. Its pitching has led the league throughout the season with a 2.90 ERA, while the offense for the Knights has been top five in average and runs.

The team the Black Bears will put on the field in its upcoming playoff series against Corvallis is a far cry from the one that last played the Knights in the second week of July. Gone from the Cowlitz roster are catcher Grant Jay, outfielders LeTrey McCollum, Ian Riley and Ethan Mann, along with infielders AJ Singer, Ely Kennel and Eli Lopez. Starting pitchers Kai Francis and Jaron DeBerry have also departed.

In their place are outfielders Seth Stroh, Marques Titialii and Carter Monda, along with infielders Tyler Langworthy, Julian Hooks and Kyle Memarian. a the same time, Austin McQuilliams and Kyle Ethridge have been stretched into starters while the bullpen has largely remained intact.

It’s a dizzying amount of upheaval customary for the West Coast League, but no less of a challenge for the players and coaches to deal with. First year Cowlitz skipper Kelly Stinnett has been the stabilizing force, not only holding the Black Bears steady through the tumultuous final weeks of the summer season, but also leading a season-best surge.

“I think Kelly has been instrumental in finding two things,” said Farah. “One, continuing to build culture when they get here. He hasn’t let it slip because there’s a new kid here. And two, his demeanor where he expects excellence while not overtaxing them because it’s the dog days of summer now.”

Cowlitz is far from the only team dealing with roster upheaval at this stage in the season. It’s simply a function of summer collegiate baseball.

“Everybody’s roster in the league is going through changes now, has for last couple weeks, in different paces,” added Farah. “It’s just a function of what happens (at this time of year) as players have commitments they need to keep. Many of these players have been playing baseball since January, (and have) been away from home (for months). Some of that is shaking out now.”

And yet, Cowlitz seems to be a team that’s managed to not only survive but somehow get better through all the change. The Black Bears have seen newcomers like Titialii, Stroh and Memarian all step in and play well. Titialii has picked up the power slack left behind the departure of Jay. He’s hitting .306 with four home runs and nine RBIs and Memarian has hit 5-for-11 with three RBIs in his first three games with the club.

“Whether they come in and instantly produce, it depends on how prepared are they, are they still physically ready?” noted Farah. “I think if they come in and the base of the team is still there and the coaches are teaching how Cowlitz plays and what Cowlitz’s expectations are, they don’t have to do heroic things. They just need to play within the system. This is a team game, a lot of little things add up to big things. They don’t have to do it all on their own. They have to do their part.”

As it stands, every Cowlitz Black Bear left on the roster is doing his part as the long awaited return to the postseason approaches.