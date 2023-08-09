Playing in their first playoff game in 11 years, the Cowlitz Black Bears made the wait well worth the suffering for its ardent supporters with a come-from-behind win that will live on in local lore for years to come.

Marques Titialii, the Arizona Christian senior playing in just his 14th game with Cowlitz, hit a walk-off solo home run to lead off the 10th inning and cap a five-run comeback to deliver Cowlitz a 5-4 win over Corvallis in Game 1 of the opening-round West Coast League playoff series, Tuesday.

Titialii worked the count to 2-1 against Corvallis reliever Sean Wiese and then jumped all over a heater left over the middle of the plate. It was a no-doubt shot that ended up in the visitor’s bullpen adjacent to the party deck at Story Field.

The walk-off shot was Titialii’s second of his baseball career. He hit one in the spring for Arizona Christian earlier this year.

“I tried to do a little bit too much with the first (pitch), so tried to simplify the swing a little bit and (I) finally got a good barrel on one,” a drenched Titialii said. “It feels great. I think we’re all pretty confident going into Corvallis. We’re ready to get it done in two games.”

The dramatic conclusion was a shocking finish to the opening game of a best-of-three series between Cowlitz and Corvallis in the West Coast League playoffs. Behind a stellar outing by starter Merit Jones, the Knights ran out to a 4-0 lead as the game entered the bottom of the eighth inning.

Jones dominated the Black Bears’ hitters with a low 90’s fastball and a sinker he was able to run in on the hands of a predominantly right-handed lineup for Cowlitz.

The right-hander from the University of Utah was perfect through three innings and limited the Black Bears to one bloop single and a pair of walks in six scoreless innings. Jones struck out six and lowered his ERA to 1.22 in 37 innings this summer. He gave way to Neil Feist in the seventh inning.

“The sinker,” Cowlitz skipper Kelly Stinnett said when asked what Jones so effective. “He was on our thumbs, especially our right-hand hitters. He was on our thumbs early in the game (and we) couldn’t get the head out. Tip your hat to (Jones), he did a great job of keeping us down.”

When Corvallis took Jones out of the game with a 3-0 lead, the decision breathed new life into the Cowlitz offense. After a 1-2-3 seventh inning, Feist saw the first two Black Bears hitters reach base in the eighth on a single and a walk.

Then, with one out, Feist proceeded to walk three consecutive batters before being lifted for Sean Wiese with the bases loaded, with two outs and Corvallis leading 4-1. Knights head coach Brooke Knight may have waited a batter too long to make the change.

The lack of urgency left Stinnett pondering the status of the Corvallis bullpen.

“It looked like (Corvallis head coach Brooke Knight) wasn’t even getting anybody ready, so you know, it (creates) questions (as to) what they have down there, or what are the limitations?” said Stinnett.

Wiese walked Ian Riley to force in another run, bringing Cowlitz to within 4-2 and Chris Brown subsequently delivered a sharp single to left field to plate two runs to tie the game.

With the game suddenly tied, all of the momentum was in Cowlitz’s dugout. Jase Schueller pitched two perfect innings of relief, retiring all six of the batters he faced to give Titialii and the Black Bears the opportunity to walk it off in extra innings.

The game became a battle of the bullpens and Cowlitz’s was the clear winner.

“I still tip my hat to our pitchers. We kept it close. We could have folded easy. That was a good job,” Stinnett stated. “We’re sitting pretty good right now. Hopefully, we go down there, win tomorrow, get a day off and hopefully host a game (in the next round). That’s our goal.”

Titialii has been a savior for the Cowlitz lineup since he arrived just over two weeks ago. The right-handed slugger is sporting an OPS of 1.400 now after his walk-off bomb. Stinnett ardently believes Titialii should be playing professionally somewhere, but is glad to have him leading his offense.

“He should be at another level. We want to get (Titialii) to pro ball after this. He still has another year of eligibility left, but he should be getting paid to play now,” Stinnett said.

Titialii struggled against Jones over his first two plate appearances before working a walk in his final look against the Corvallis starter. He finished the game 1-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Black Bears’ offense.

“The starter was tough to hit, I mean as you can see. As soon as we got to the bullpen, I think that was a big confident boost,” added Titialii. “(We) started putting good at-bats together and it worked out well for us.”

Titialii added that he’s seeing the ball well right now.

“I think seeing it well is the biggest key,” said Titialii. “When I’m in the box, I don’t really think too much about my swing. I think about what pitch I’m looking for. I’ve struggled a lot in the past with chasing off-speed (pitches) out of the zone early on, so just being patient, making sure I don’t miss my pitch, that’s been the key.”

Meanwhile, Brown went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Kyle Memarian was 1-for-3 with a run and a walk to help get the Black Bears over the hump.

Game 2 between Cowlitz and Corvallis was scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, and would rematch again on Thursday evening should the Knights win the rematch.

The Black Bears need one win over the next two games in Corvallis to advance to the divisional championship playoff round against the winner of Ridgefield and Portland. The Pickles took Game 1 with a 10-6 win at Ridgefield.