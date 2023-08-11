CORVALLIS, Ore. — With one well-placed bunt, Cowlitz’s remarkable, record-setting season came to a bitter end in a 3-2 loss in a decisive, winner-take-all Game 3 at Goss Stadium, Thursday night in the West Coast League playoffs.

With the game tied in the bottom of the eighth inning, Ty Yukumoto executed a perfect safety-squeeze bunt in a 2-1 count to plate pinch-runner Phoenix Call from third base as the go-ahead run. Call slid head first just ahead of the tag put down by Cowlitz catcher Griffen Sotomayor.

Cowlitz skipper Kelly Stinnett came out to argue home plate umpire Chris Castro’s safe call, claiming that Call never touched the plate. Sotomayor had the plate well blocked with his left leg, but neither coach nor catcher could influence Castro to alter his ruling.

The Black Bears were set down in order in the ninth inning by Knights’ closer Sean Wiese as their historic season came to an end.

Cowlitz had the six-time defending champion Knights on the ropes after Game 1’s walk-off win at Story Field. Needing just one win in Corvallis to reach the WCL’s South Divisional championship game for the first time in club history, the Black Bears failed to make the plays which were made so often while cobbling together a 21-7 second-half record.

Stinnett lamented a failed double play in the fifth inning which allowed Corvallis to keep the inning alive in order to score two runs to tie the game on a base hit by Ethan Hedges. Likewise, Corvallis had its go-ahead run on base in the eighth inning when right fielder Seth Stroh was unable to keep Blake Avila’s warning-track shot in his glove as he braced for impact with the right-field fence.

Instead, Avila reached second base with a leadoff double to key the decisive inning for the Knights. Call entered to pinch run for Avila, and was sacrificed over to third by Tate Shimao. The rest is history.

But it’s the kind of history the Black Bears wish they could rewrite, if not ban the book entirely.

“Maybe it wasn’t the cleanest game of the year (for us)” Stinnett acknowledged. “We didn’t catch a ball in right field. (Stroh) had to go a long way to get it. They had a squeeze where I thought the runner didn’t touch home plate. Griff had the plate (covered), he slid around and didn’t touch home. We didn’t turn a double play, it cost us two runs early.”

The missed opportunities squandered an early lead provided by the Cowlitz offense for the first time in the three-game series. The Black Bears opened the scoring in the fourth inning when a pair of hit-batters by Corvallis starter Sam Stuhr gave the lower-seeded Black Bears two baserunners with one out.

A subsequent wild pitch from Stuhr and a timely knock from center fielder Travis Moore gave the Black Bears a 2-0 lead and all the momentum. However, the lead stood for just one inning until Corvallis scored two runs to tie the game in the fifth inning.

Lyndon Glidewell took over from left-hander Will Woodward to open the fifth frame against the Knights’ lineup. Glidewell walked the first batter he faced before getting a fly out and a ground ball. Unfortunately for the Black Bears, the ball wasn’t hit hard enough to turn a double play and end the inning. Instead, Glidewell walked two more and Hedges came through with a bases-loaded single to bring the Knights back to level.

Glidewell was one of the Black Bears left despondent on the dugout railing long after Corvallis shook hands over the mound to celebrate its victory and advance to the semifinals of the WCL playoffs.

“I just wish I would have performed better so we could have gone further,” Glidewell said.

Austin McQuilliams started the game and pitched two scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three batters. Will Woodward pitched scoreless innings in the third and fourth for the Black Bears. After Glidewell pitched the fifth, Stinnett used Jack Meek to get to the eighth inning. Had Stroh been able to glove the deep fly, he may have been able to finish the inning himself.

The pitching usage in Game 3 all went according to Cowlitz’s game plan.

“I told Justin, let’s go back to our plan, let’s not do matchups. Everybody was assigned a certain number and we let them get after it,” Stinnett said. “That’s what we did the whole year. We went back to our plan.”

Unfortunately, the Black Bears offense wasn’t able to generate the support needed for that plan to prove successful. The Black Bears finished with three hits in Thursday’s loss. They had just six baserunners the entire game. Not nearly enough to pressure the Corvallis defense.

Ian Riley finished 1-for-3 and Nick Miller had the other other hit for the Black Bears beyond Moore’s RBI single.

Riley was one of the players who spent the entire season with Cowlitz. For those who were paying attention, he will be forever be associated with the historic, record-setting 2023 Black Bears who achieved what no other Cowlitz team has in WCL play.

During their run back to the playoffs for the first time in a decade the Black Bears set program records for total wins, wins in a row, stolen bases and consecutive series won. And after all that, Riley won’t forget this summer despite it ending short of the ultimate goal.

“At first when we showed up, it didn’t mean too much,” Riley said. “But once you see all the fans come out and (support) you and how much it means to them, then it really starts to hit you how important these wins and getting (a playoff appearance) done matters.”