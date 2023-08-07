The postseason has officially arrived in Longview.

The Cowlitz Black Bears concluded the West Coast League regular season with their ninth consecutive series win, taking two out of three from the Bend Elks who entered the final three games of the season eliminated from postseason contention.

Cowlitz’s regular season series finale at David Story Field over the weekend had a celebratory feeling from the start after the team locked up a postseason bid a few days prior while on the road in Yakima. A big and energetic crowd for the annual fireworks show on Saturday was on hand to root on the Black Bears, who fell just short of extending a club record 10-game winning streak.

On Sunday, the Black Bears bounced back with a walk-off win on a dramatic walk with two outs and the bases loaded. Cowlitz overcame a three-run deficit entering the bottom of the ninth to win 7-6 on a day where the majority of Cowlitz’s attention was turned toward Game 1 of its best-of-three series with Corvallis on Tuesday.

It is a matchup that pits the two hottest teams in the West Coast League over the second half. Even as Cowlitz ripped off a program best winning streak and won 13 of its last 16 games, Corvallis (39-15 overall, 22-5 second half) maintained a two-game lead in the South division for the second half.

This season Corvallis has done it with a WCL-leading pitching staff.

“I think hitting wise they might be down a little from years past, But the arms are going to play," Cowlitz skipper Kelly Stinnett said. “They always have good arms. They play a little small ball, so we’ve just got to keep guys off the bases for one, so they can’t play small ball. But if they do, we’ve got to get outs. We’re the home team in Game 1, so hopefully we can get a W.”

Merit Jones is the Knights’ top remaining starter. Jones is a right-hander from the University of Utah who has posted a 1.45 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 31 innings and six starts. He will likely oppose the Black Bears’ right-hander Lucien Wechsberg in Tuesday's playoff opener at Story Field.

Beyond the exploits of Jones, Corvallis is likely to turn to Sam Stuhr, a right-hander from the University of Portland, and Miles Gosztola, a lefty from Gonzaga who sport identical 2.61 ERAs over 20 2/3 innings pitched. Stuhr has started five games for the Knights and Gosztola has four starts this summer.

On the offensive side, the Knights don’t boast a single hitter with an on-base plus slugging percentage over .900, and just one — Tyler Quinn — with an OPS over .800. Outfielders Ethan Hott of Stanford (.755) and Sam Stern of Gonzaga (.755) and infielder Ty Yukumoto (.768) of Pacific University are the Knights’ next best hitters.

During the regular season the Knights hit 13 home runs, 83 doubles and 12 triples in 54 games and 125 stolen bases.

The current iteration of the Black Bears isn’t much different than the team they will meet to open the postseason. Cowlitz is currenlty led by Marques Titialii on offense who has posted a 1,062 OPS in 13 games with the club. Beyond Titialii, third baseman Chris Brown (.728 OPS in 38 games) and catcher Griffen Sotomayor (.733 OPS in 10 games) have been the next most productive bats that remain on the roster.

If the Black Bears are to knock off the six-time defending WCL champions they will have to get it done with dominant pitching. Cowlitz entered the final series of the season having issued the fewest walks of any club in the WCL. It’s a club that throws strikes, induces contact and plays strong defense behind its pitchers.

“If our pitchers throw strikes, I think we have a chance to win (the championship),” Stinnett stated.

Wechsberg will start Game 1 for the Black Bears after tallying a 3.00 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in six starts and 27 innings this summer.

Lefty Spencer Seid could get the ball in Game 2. He’s pitched to a 1.17 ERA in five starts and 23 innings for Cowlitz. Relievers Jase Schueller, Gavin Ludlow, Jack Meek and Matt Nelson all carry ERAs under 3.00 and will be relied on heavily by Stinnett as the Black Bears try to navigate the late innings of the series.

In the end, the Black Bears' first playoff series in a decade could come down to which team has the most gas in the tank after 54 summer games and a full spring of baseball prior to that for their respective colleges.

“It’s been a grind for sure, but we’re getting to the exciting part of the season and it’s hard not to be pumped up to play these last few games,” Brown said. “All of (the newcomers) have been stepping up big time. It’s been great to see.”

Stinnett noted that the players are still coming to the park every day with plenty of energy. And after a club record winning streak, the confidence is high, too.

“These guys are full of energy. It’s one of the most energetic teams I’ve been a part of," Stinnett added. "Even after 14 years (in the major leagues), these guys bring the energy every day and that’s my job to continue it."

First pitch of Game 1 is slated for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday at Story Field.