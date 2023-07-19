It’s getting late early in the West Coast League season.

Coming into Tuesday night’s game, Cowlitz had 17 games remaining over the final three weeks of the WCL regular season. The team has its sights rigidly set on making the postseason for the first time since 2011 and continued its torrid start to the second half with a 2-1 victory over Bellingham at David Story Field.

Griffin Sotomayor delivered the go-ahead run with an infield chopper to a drawn-in infield. Bells shortstop Riley Parker gloved the ball and made a quick throw home in an attempt to cut down Chris Brown at home, but a wild throw airmailed catcher Cole Williams to give Cowlitz a 2-1 lead which stood as the winning margin.

The Black Bears got yet another strong pitching performance from their staff and it started with five innings from starter Lucien Wechsberg.

Wechsberg used a fastball/curveball combination with a rare splitter sprinkled in to keep the Bellingham hitters off balance just enough to generate the weak contact he was looking for. The right-hander got seven ground ball outs and another four pop outs to go with one strikeout. He finished without allowing a run on four hits and two walks.

Wechsberg said he made a mechanical adjustment early in his start to stride out a little further down the mound and that helped him find the strike zone after a bit of a wild start.

“I noticed in my bullpens i was kind of shortening up (my stride) because it’s a little slippery back there and it kind of translated to the game," Wechsberg said. "I was leaving everything up and I made that adjustment and I started throwing more strikes. That was a big help for me as I’ve been struggling to throw strikes recently.”

Cowlitz head coach Kelly Stinnett believes Wechsberg, 21, has profesional caliber stuff, he just needs to find the consistency.

“He struggled a bit early with his command, but got out of two jams,” stated Stinnett. “Then he finally got in that groove. I think he only had one strikeout, but he had a lot of soft balls put in play."

It's those results that make Wechsberg's manager, a former Major League catcher, see a promising future.

“His stuff’s good. I mean it’s pro, pro stuff. So once he learns to rein that in, he’s got a chance to go to the next level in my mind,” added Stinnett.

Bellingham scored its lone run of the game against new Black Bears’ reliever Lyndon Glidewell in the sixth inning. The Bells opened with consecutive doubles off the bats of Andrew Valdez and Daryl Ruiz to tie the game 1-1. Glidewell came back to strand Ruiz on second base with a pair of strikeouts looking and a pop out to second base.

The rest of the Black Bears' bullpen was nearly flawless.

Lower Columbia College (and Kelso) product Jase Schueller continued his strong summer with two perfect innings of relief to lower his ERA to a sparkling 1.05 in 17 innings. Matt Nelson earned the save with a pair of strikeouts after allowing a leadoff single which Bellingham advanced to second with a sacrifice bunt.

The relief work from the Black Bears’ pen has been so steady over the last few weeks, starters leave games without any concern of their performance being wasted.

“Our whole bullpen has been so good over the last couple weeks," acknowledged Wechsberg. "When I come out of the game, I know it’s going to be fine, because we’ve just been rolling.”

The Cowlitz offense took awhile to get going against Bellingham starter Isaac Yaeger, a University of Washington sophomore. Yaeger held the Black Bears without a hit until the third inning. It was with two outs in the fourth inning with nobody on base when Cowlitz finally broke through as newcomer Seth Stroh walked, stole second and scored on Brown’s RBI single.

Yaeger left after four innings in which he allowed the one run on two hits and three walks while striking out four. Coach Stinnett thought his hitters expanded the zone a few too many times to help Yaeger out.

“First, I thought we swung at some pitches out of the zone. He had a couple of three-ball counts early and we let him off the hook,” noted Stinnett. “(We) probably swung at some pitches that may not have been strikes. The zone was consistently tight, but that’s good, he made you throw it over the plate so we didn’t need to expand.”

Brown went 2-for-2 with a double, walk and an RBI to lead the Cowlitz offense. Sotomayor went 1-for-3 with a double and Sam Canton was 1-for-4.

Though Cowlitz finished with just six hits and two runs, the hits came at the right times and the pitching was superb as the team won its fourth game in a row and sixth of its last seven.

“Baseball is sometimes crazy where things get contagious,” said Stinnett. “Earlier in the year, we couldn’t win a game. So hopefully it continues to work, we keep doing this and (score) one run, two runs, whatever’s winning games.”

Whatever it is, it has the Black Bears brimming with confidence.

“(We have) a lot of confidence,” Wechsberg confirmed. “I think we all feel like, ‘OK, let’s all pitch in here. Let’s win something here for Cowlitz.’”

Cowlitz (20-17) will go for the sweep against Bellingham on Wednesday with a first-pitch time set for 6:35 p.m.