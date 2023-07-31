Cowlitz stretched its win streak to six games by defeating the Pickles 6-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep, in Portland.

Sunday’s win came on the heels of a pair of wins Friday and Saturday – by scores of 3-1 and 4-0 respectively — where the Black Bears outplayed their closest competition in the South division. With the wins Cowlitz moved into third place with a 2.5 game lead over Portland and six games over Bend.

With six games to play, Cowlitz’s magic number to clinch its first postseason berth since 2011 is one win..

Cowlitz scored four runs in the sixth inning in Sunday’s finale to break a 1-1 tie and pull away from the Pickles. Chris Brown and Max Ortega each hit two-run homers to help put Cowlitz ahead 5-1.

The Cowlitz pitching was stellar all series against the Pickles. Spencer Seid started for the Black Bears on Sunday. He put together a quality outing by working his way out of jams in each of his three innings without allowing more than one run. Seid allowed one run on five hits and three walks before handing the ball off to the bullpen.

Though Seid struggled with consistency, the bullpen was outstanding. Gavin Gaurd, Will Woodward and Nate Moquin combined to pitch six scoreless frames for the Black Bears to help nail down the sweep. The trio allowed four hits and didn’t walk a hitter. Woodward pitched three innings and allowed two hits to lead the group.

Over the course of the three game series, the Cowlitz bullpen pitched 14 scoreless innings in which they allowed nine hits and four walks.

Brown batted 3-for-8 with a home run and four RBIs over the final two games. Seth Stroh went 3-for-4 in Sunday’s victory and Eli Lopez went 2-for-3. LeTrey McCollum swiped his 25th and 26th stolen bases of the season.

Austin McQulliams pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in Game 2. The right-hander from Longview limited Portland to four hits and a walk. He struck out two hitters but didn’t qualify for the win.

Cowlitz takes a bite out of Pickles

Cowlitz kept on rolling with a late comeback to secure a 3-1 win on the road against Portland, Friday night.

The win was Cowlitz’s fourth in a row and eighth in 11 tries in West Coast League play. The Black Bears moved into the third position in the South division, a half game ahead of Portland with its win. The top four places will earn a playoff berth when the regular season ends on August 6.

Kyle Ethridge was just as stellar in his second start for the Black Bears as he was in his first six days prior in Edmonton. Against the Pickles, Ethridge allowed one run on four hits over 5 1/3 innings. The lefty struck out four and walked one before handing the ball off to right-hander Gavin Gaurd.

Gaurd kept the Pickles off the scoreboard in the sixth, getting the final two outs while allowing a lone single against his ledger.

Trailing 1-0 entering the seventh inning, Cowlitz found its offense when Chris Brown and Seth Stroh opened the frame with consecutive singles. Marques Titialii followed with a game-tying double scoring Brown and a subsequent ground ball to third off the bat of Eli Lopez scored Stroh to give the Black Bears a 2-1 lead.

The Black Bears added an insurance run with two outs in the ninth inning when Titialii doubled on Griffen Sotomayor’s RBI single. Titialii led the Black Bears’ offense with two doubles and an RBI. Cowlitz finished the game with six hits against Portland’s pitching staff which was carried by right-hander Murphy Gienger.

Gienger lasted seven innings in which he limited the Black Bears to two runs on four hits. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a hitter. He was dominant over the first six innings, allowing just two baserunners.

Jack Meek pitched around a leadoff single to secure the save for the Black Bears.

Cowlitz (28-20) heads to Yakima for a three-game series Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.