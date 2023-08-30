The Cowlitz Black Bears wrapped up a record-breaking summer season three weeks ago with a divisional series playoff exit.

Cowlitz pushed the eventual West Coast League champions Corvallis Knights to three games with a roster that was a mere shadow of the team that went 21-7 over the second half of the season.

Among the records broken by the 2023 Black Bears were wins in a season (33), stolen bases (105), winning streak (10) and second-half wins (21).

The final 2023 WCL Spotlight listed three Cowlitz players who shined during the summer. Left-handed pitcher Bjorn Johnson was ranked sixth on the list after posting four dominant starts with the Black Bears before signing with the Milwaukee Brewers organization after being drafted in the 12th round.

Joining Johnson on the list were outfielder LeTrey McCollum and right-hander Jaron DeBerry. McCollum, a junior at UC Santa Barbara, batted .361 and stole a WCL-leading 26 bases over 32 games. DeBerry posted a 1.89 ERA over 19 innings. He pitched the Black Bears’ lone complete game of the season when he shut out Corvallis on two hits over nine innings on July 7.

McCollum was the lone Black Bears player named to a WCL all-league team. He was selected for the second team as an outfielder. General manager Gus Farah was named the executive of the year for his work in the Cowlitz and Ridgefield front offices.