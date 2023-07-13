The Cowlitz Black Bears won their third consecutive game, beating Bend on the road by a score of 9-2 to move two games over .500 for the first time this season.

Kai Francis was strong for the third consecutive outing out on the hill for the Black Bears. The right-hander, working his way back from a long layoff due to a UCL injury last year, continued to befuddle hitters with his fastball, changeup and “slurve” (a slider/curveball combination pitch) mix.

Francis has now pitched 16 consecutive scoreless innings after throwing five shutout frames on one hit and two walks against the Elks. That effort lowered his ERA to 1.05 this summer. Francis hasn’t allowed a run against his ledger since giving up two runs in the first inning of his Cowlitz debut back on June 22.

Along with Carter Gaston, Francis has emerged to give the Black Bears a stellar one-two punch at the top of the rotation.

The Cowlitz offense once again exploded for four runs in the second inning against Bend, this time doing so against Elks’ right-hander Eli Takalo, of Knappa, Oregon, who found himself in hot water after he walked the bases loaded with one out following a leadoff solo homer to Grant Jay, his fifth of the season.

After getting Sam Canton to pop out to the shortstop, Takalo hit AJ Singer with a pitch to force in a second run. An error by the Bend third baseman on a ground ball from LeTrey McCollum forced in two unearned runs for a 4-0 Cowlitz lead.

With Francis dominating the Elks on the mound, the Black Bears were able to extend their lead out to 9-0 with three runs in the sixth. Brandon Larson delivered an RBI single and a second error at third allowed two more runs to come across.

Larson and Ely Kennel led the Black Bears’ offense with two hits. Kennel went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs and Max Ortega reached base three times with three walks to score two runs. McCollum finished the game 0-for-3, snapping his hit streak, but reached base twice with a pair of walks.

The Cowlitz bullpen limited Bend to two runs on four hits in four innings. Right-handers Lyndon Gildewell and Nate Moquin were sharp in their respective inning of work, holding Bend without a hit or run.

Cowlitz (18-16) was set to go for the sweep on Thursday evening back at Vince Genna Stadium. The Black Bears were scheduled to return home for games on Friday and Saturday at David Story Field against the NW Stars beginning at 6:35 p.m. each day.