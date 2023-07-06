Reliever Matt Nelson was able to bear down with runners on first and third with one out in the top of the ninth inning and Cowlitz clinging to a one-run lead. In the process, he picked up the save and gave Cowlitz a 1-0 victory over Springfield, Wednesday at Story Field

Nelson struck out the final two batters of the game looking as Cowlitz earned the 2-1 series win, its third series victory in its last four sets.

And with Nelson nailing down the save, it handed Black Bears’ starting pitcher Kai Francis a hard earned first win of the season.

Francis was superb over six innings against the Drifters. The right-hander from Bainbridge Island allowed just two hits, both in the first inning, before retiring the final 16 batters he faced. He got eight ground ball outs, struck out four and didn’t walk anyone.

Francis utilized a fastball that touched 90 mph, a changeup, and a plus “slurve” (curveball/slider combination pitch) that showed effective late break. He was able to throw both off-speed pitches for strikes in pitcher’s counts, which helped to pick up the four strikeouts and all those ground balls.

“I had great feel (for my slurve) out front which is good and I was able to throw it whenever I wanted,” Francis said. “I was pretty tired after the first inning, I’m not going to lie. I mean the heat was blazing, but once the winds came in, I was able to settle in and I was having fun out there for sure.”

In three starts, Francis has pitched to a 1.50 ERA over 12 innings. After only pitching 21 1/3 innings with Gonzaga in the spring due to an elbow injury, Francis is using the summer to work his way back while piling up innings. He was Cowlitz’s first starting pitcher to pitch six full innings this summer, and it paid dividends.

“It’s great to be out there and actually extend a couple innings not necessarily coming out of the pen, but being able to start. I feel like I did a pretty good job of that today,” noted Francis. “After the loss last night, I really wanted to come out and shove it up the Drifters you-know-what, but it’s not just me, I only pitched six (innings). I had guys behind me who put up three zeros. That’s huge.”

As good as Francis was, his outing would have been for not had the offense not been able to put a run across the plate. The Black Bears did that in the sixth inning against Springfield starter Rylan Haider, just in time to get Francis his win.

The decisive run came around when Ethan Mann delivered a two-out single which barely eluded the reach of Springfield third baseman Ryan Cooney. That knock scored AJ Singer from second base after he led the inning off with a single.

“(Haider) mixed it up just as well (as Francis),” Cowlitz head coach Kelly Stinnett said. “He had a good fastball up in the zone that we swung through a lot. AJ (Singer) was finally able to get on top of one with two strikes to drive it out to right-center. We were able to get him over and the ball ticked off the third baseman’s glove. It’s a game of inches.”

After Stinnett pulled Francis to open the seventh, Reed Moring and Kyle Ethridge worked 1-2-3 innings in the seventh and eighth to hold the one-run lead. Cowlitz was unable to add any insurance markers against the Springfield bullpen which led to the anxiety-inducing ninth inning.

Nelson, though, got it done. And against the Drifters 3-4 hitters in their lineup no less.

“Might as well stay loose (and) pound the zone," Nelson said. "It’s all you can really do otherwise the pressure will start to build up in your mind."

The Black Bears came up with eight hits and played a clean game defensively with several standout plays. LeTrey McCollum made a couple of catches in right field which showed off his range, and third baseman Chris Brown was terrific again at the hot corner. Ely Kennel, meanwhile, played the part of steady Eddie at second base where he recorded five assists.

Mann batted 2-for-4 with a double and the only RBI of the game to lead the Cowlitz offense. McCollum extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single in the first inning thanks to a generous scoring decision after he hit a chest high chopper that sailed right under the glove of Cooney as he went to field it.

The story of the game, though, was Francis. Without a doubt, his skipper loved what he saw from his starter.

“Yeah, he kept his pitch count down, he was spot on with his fastball, was able to put it where he wanted to, got a lot of ground balls. It was really fun to watch,” Stinnett detailed. “He was keeping those leadoff guys off base. (Tuesday) we didn’t do a good job of that.”

Francis believes he’s in a good place right now with his stuff and delivery and wants to keep it going with the second half to the Black Bears season about to begin.

“For sure,” agreed Francis. “It’s all about consistency. I feel like I’m able to have consistent confidence on the mound, so just bringing that every day and every single time I pitch; just being calm, but also confident in having that conviction on mound day as well.”

Cowlitz (14-15) now has a day off before hosting Corvallis for a key three-game series at Story Field beginning on Friday. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

“We’ve got a big series coming up this weekend. If we take two out of three from Corvallis, we’ll be right in there.”

If Cowlitz keeps pitching like it did Wednesday, it certainly will be.

The Black Bears will also host the Knights on Saturday at 6:35 p.m., before playing the final game of the series at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday back at Story Field.