CORVALLIS, Ore. — How do we evaluate a summer baseball season? Is it about the wins? Is it about a championship? Or do we as fans of the game fall back on something less tangible, something more intrinsic and emotional, something closer to the heart?

Could it be about how fond of a team we become?

Yes, the underdog Cowlitz Black Bears didn’t take down the Corvallis Knights in the Divisional round of the West Coast League playoffs And no, they didn’t reach the pinnacle of the WCL by playing for a championship. But the ever-enthusiastic roster set new club records in multiple categories all along the way.

For one, the 2023 Black Bears won a record 33 games, surpassing the old mark of 28. The team also won 10 games in a row to set a new club mark, and their 105 stolen bases in 54 games also set a new standard.

The 21-7 win-loss mark in the second half was also a Cowlitz record. The Black Bears steamrolled their competition over the final 28 games, winning 11 of 12 games to end the regular season and eight straight series. That run sent Cowlitz back to the playoffs for the first time in a decade before falling to the defending champions in three games.

Summer league baseball, like fall league, is a brand of baseball unlike its full season counterpart. Players from junior colleges and four-year programs all around the country join summer teams looking for playing time or to add a select amount of innings to their regular season workload. If a player doesn’t see the field as often as he hoped, or he reaches a preset games or innings limit, they’ll abruptly head home to spend whatever is left of his summer with family, vacationing or finally resting his body after the grind of catches up to them.

Players tend come and go in the summer like tourists at the White House. They come for individual reasons, often for a predetermined length of time, with no financial or professional commitment to the organization that they agree to play for. And while the entire concept behind playing in the summer is to get better, and the nature of competing is to try one’s hardest, if someone were to lump summer league baseball alongside the NFL preseason or a soccer friendly, it would be hard to argue.

And yet, Cowlitz won 33 games this summer despite losing eight of its top 10 hitters by game 48 on the schedule, along with its top three pitchers. Unlike its opponent in the Divisional playoff round — the Corvallis Knights — Cowlitz didn’t enter the postseason with a full roster of 40 players. The Black Bears were gutted by the end of the season, left with 25 players and just 14 position players, with recently graduated high school seniors and retread locals in the mix.

Gone were leading hitters LeTrey McCollum, Sam Canton, Eli Lopez, Grant Jay, AJ Singer, Ethan Mann and Ely Kennel. Meanwhile, Jaron DeBerry, Kai Francis, Spencer Seid and Carter Gaston — pitchers who posted sub-2.00 ERAs — all departed before the final week of the WCL season. And the club’s ace at the outset of the summer, Bjorn Johnson, was drafted in the 12th round of the MLB Draft by the Brewers in June and promptly set off to begin a professional career.

Roster churn is the nature of the summer league beast. And while each team dealt with its share of upheaval, no team lost as much of its talent base as the Black Bears.

It’s remarkable then, despite the loss of so much talent and the continual transition of players in and out of the locker room, how the Black Bears solidified as one cohesive entity down the stretch of the 54-game slog of a season. They were at their best when it mattered most, and it made all the difference.

First-year head coach Kelly Stinnett had a new face in his dugout nearly every day of the season, and yet he had each one buy into the brand of baseball he believes in — gritty. The Black Bears played good defense, they threw strikes, took their walks, stole bases and fought hard for nine innings, winning many games late over the final three weeks of the season.

Cowlitz general manager Gus Farah saw the change in the Black Bears program first-hand as the team coalesced in the second half and turned the corner for its first winning season in a decade. Farah saw the buy-in, the work ethic, the way the players all got along with Stinnett marshaling it all together.

“I think if they come in and the base of the team is still there and the coaches are teaching how Cowlitz plays and what Cowlitz’s expectations are,” Farah said. “They don’t have to do heroic things. They just need to play within the system. This is a team game, a lot of little things add up to big things. They don’t have to do it all on their own. They have to do their part.”

Ian Riley, the only Black Bear to play more than 40 games and stick around into the playoffs, was best equipped to explain the significance of what the Black Bears accomplished this summer.

“At first when we showed up, (winning for Cowlitz) didn’t mean too much. But once you see all the fans come out and (support) you and how much it means to them, then it really starts to hit you how important these wins and getting (a playoff appearance) done matters,” Riley said. “It’s been awesome and I’m glad I got to do it with these guys.”

Riley had such a great experience in Cowlitz this summer that the sophomore said he would love to return next summer if given the opportunity.

“One hundred percent,” Riley stated. “I love this place. It’s been awesome, an awesome experience. The guys that we have are just amazing and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Why exactly would Riley want to spend another summer under the sun in Longview?

“I think when you have a team that is so tightly knit like that you can win a lot of games,” he explained.

Catcher Griffen Sotomayor echoed Riley’s thoughts, and then some. Sotomayor joined the team in the middle of July, taking over for Jay behind the dish. It didn’t take him long to discover how much Cowlitz County cared about its Black Bears.

“It was really fun, it was a really good time and we had a great turnout in Longview,” said Sotomayor. “I think it just shows what it means to Longview. It was really, really good to be a part of and something that I will remember for a long time.”

So how do you judge the 2023 Black Bears?

No, they didn’t win the South Division or walk away with any hardware, but these Black Bears left their mark in the Cowlitz organization in more ways than one. In 2023 the boys who donned the green and orange raised the bar, created a legacy and set a new standard for the future of Cowlitz Black Bears baseball.

Most importantly, these Black Bears were fond of their fans and the fans were fond of them.

That’s the feat that matters.