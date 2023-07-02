Three consecutive RBI singles in the fifth inning gave Cowlitz a four-run lead which it held onto for a 7-3 victory on the road over Corvallis, Saturday night.

After dropping Game 1 to Corvallis, the Black Bears needed a win in Game 2 to keep pace with the Knights and have an opportunity to win the series. The Black Bears did just that, overcoming an early 2-1 deficit with five runs over the fourth and fifth innings to claim a 6-2 lead against the Knights.

Cowlitz starter Jaron DeBerry walked a tightrope in the first three innings of his outing. Though the right-hander gave up two runs, the damage could have been much worse. Four walks put him in hot water in each frame, but DeBerry was able to escape by getting a ground ball and a line out.

DeBerry stranded seven Knights’ baserunners over five innings. He allowed two runs on six hits and he struck out five to earn the win.

Grant Jay went 1-for-2 with three walks and an RBI and LeTrey McCollum, moved up to third in the Cowlitz batting order, continued his hot hitting as he went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI single to lead the Black Bears. Brandon Larson batted 2-for-4 with a walk and also came through with a clutch RBI knock in the three-run fifth.

The Black Bears were able to get to Corvallis starter Miles Gosztola. The Gonzaga freshman was tagged for three runs on four hits and two walks in four innings. Gosztola struck out two Black Bears.

Following DeBerry, both Kyle Ethridge and Matt Nelson combined to limit Corvallis to one run on four hits and a pair of walks in their four innings of relief.

The Knights were led by Tyler Quinn on offense. Quinn batted 2-for-3 and reached base four times with a pair of walks and an RBI.

Cowlitz (12-13) and Corvallis (15-8) were set to play the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday at 7:15 p.m. The Black Bears were slated to give the ball to left-hander Spencer Seid (0-0, 0.00 ERA) while Corvallis turns to Ethan Ross (0-1, 22.50 ERA).

The Black Bears will return home for a three-game series against Springfield at David Story Field starting at 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday.