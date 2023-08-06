The postgame fireworks show had a celebratory feel to it for 1,204 fans in attendance at Story Field, Saturday night, despite Cowlitz falling 6-5 to Bend in West Coat League baseball action.

Though the loss snapped the Black Bears’ club record 10-game winning streak, the annual pyrotechnics display served to celebrate a record setting run by the Black Bears and a looming return to the playoffs that's more than a decade in the making.

In the second game of a three game series Cowlitz fell behind in the fourth inning when Bend scored three runs off starting pitcher Jayden Vinson. The Elks saw their first three hitters reach base with a pair of singles and a walk. Ryan Christiansen, Trey Nelson and James Williams each came through with RBIs to give Bend a 3-0 lead.

Vinson gave way to the Cowlitz bullpen in the fifth inning. The crafty left-hander was tagged for three runs on four hits before exiting. He struck out five and walked one. The fourth inning was his undoing after facing just one batter over the minimum through the first three frames.

Bend scored two more in the fifth and one in the sixth to build a 6-0 lead. Avery Ortiz delivered a two-run blast to left field off Cowlitz reliever KJ Ruffo, a recent addition out of the University of Portland, with no outs in the fifth inning. Three consecutive walks to open the sixth inning by Michael Buchanan helped Bend score what ended up being the game-winning run on a routine groundout to first base.

After the pitching staff issued 13 walks in Friday’s opener against the Elks, Cowlitz skipper Kelly Stinnett put some of the blame on the tight zone administered by the home plate umpire Tim Montoya. However, the Black Bears’ staff walked another six batters on Saturday with Buchanan walking three over his two innings of work leaving Stinnett to wonder if some of the Black Bears' pitchers might have lost the competitive fire with the team’s playoff seed already locked in.

“Maybe some of the guys know we’ve made the playoffs, (are) going through the motions,” Stinnett offered. “So we’ll get them brought back in, know that we’re playing for something again.”

Meanwhile, the Cowlitz offense was stymied by Bend starter Kaden Hogan for the first five innings. Hogan entered the game with a 3.43 ERA over 21 innings and pitched even better than that as he tied his season-high by pitching five complete frames. He allowed just two hits and struck out a season-high eight batters while walking one and holding the Black Bears scoreless.

“(Hogan) was up in the zone and we had trouble catching up," Stinnett noted. "We had a chance early to scratch a few (runs) across, but didn’t get it done."

However, Hogan’s removal from the game gave the Cowlitz offense a late charge like an Epinephrine needle straight to the heart.

Breaden Munger walked two and yielded a double to Seth Stroh to open the seventh inning. A sacrifice fly by Travis Moore and a balk allowed Cowlitz to cut the lead to 6-2. After a pitching change, the Black Bears made it 6-3 with another sacrifice fly by Marques Titialii.

Cowlitz added two more in the eighth thanks to three walks, a hit batter and an error. Trailing 6-5, the Black Bears had the go-ahead run on second base with two outs, but Connor Tallakson struck out swinging.

“Marques hit the ball 105 (mph) exit velocity with the bases loaded to the deepest part of the ballpark,” noted Stinnett. “He did a good job of getting one run in. We had a chance once again with the winning run on second base, but we strike out; You tip your hat to the guys in the dugout. They never feel we’re out of the game.”

Stroh batted 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the loss.

The Cowlitz offense which finished with four hits in the game.

Black Bears re-setting defense

The roster churn which continues to challenge the Black Bears (and the rest of the WCL) recently hit the infield hard with regular shortstop AJ Singer and a pair of second base options in Eli Lopez and Ely Kennel all departing over the last 10 days.

To fill the shoes of Singer and Lopez, Cowlitz has turned to shortstop Kyle Memarian and second baseman Julius Hooks, with Chris Brown moving back to his home at third base. Stinnett has liked what he’s seen from the newcomers taking over the key positions up the middle defensively.

“That was my big concern, not so much offensively, but defensively you know with Kyle and Julian up the middle,” Stinnett stated. “So I’m excited. Those guys are playing well. They’re good baseball kids.”

And with Brandon Larson struggling at the plate offensively over the last week, Stinnett made sure to work in Max Ortega and Ian Riley at first base over the first two games against Bend. Meanwhile, the speedy Moore has taken over the everyday job in center field with the injury to Sam Canton (wrist), while Titialii and Stroh have done a more than serviceable job handling the corners.

Titialii said he played about 30 games in Arizona before coming up to Cowlitz for the conclusion of the West Coast League summer season. He believes the team is well prepared to continue the strong defensive play the Black Bears have shown all season long.

“Everybody comes in pregame and gets their work in,” Titialii said. “We all come into the game pretty prepared.”

Cowlitz and Bend were set to tee it up one final time on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. to conclude the regular season schedule.

Ethridge called home

Right-handed pitcher Kyle Ethridge has left the Black Bears due to a death in the family. Ethridge was the winning pitcher in Thursday’s game against Yakima Valley. His loss is a blow to the Cowlitz pitching staff.

The Northwest Nazarene product went 3-1 with a 1.68 ERA over 37 1/3 innings. Ethridge made 15 appearances including four starts for the Black Bears this season and allowed four earned runs on 26 hits. He struck out 37 and walked 11.

Not your average Bears

The Black Bears won their 10th consecutive game on Friday night which set a new club record. The team also increased its new stolen base mark with five more thefts. The Black Bears have swiped 98 bases this summer to set a new season high for the team. The previous club high was 87 steals.

More importantly, its 32 wins so far this summer are also a club record and the current 3.07 ERA mark entering Friday’s game is six hundredths of a run better than the 2011 team ERA of 3.13.

Playoff series set

With Saturday's loss, Cowlitz (32-21) locked itself into the No. 3 seed for the postseason with the Corvallis Knights (38-15) earning the No. 2 seed and the homefield advantage that comes with it for the best-of-three playoff series beginning Tuesday.

Cowlitz will host Game 1 at Story Field on Tuesday before heading to Corvallis for Game 2 on Wednesday. If necessary, Game 3 will be played at Corvallis.

Coach Stinnett has named right-hander Lucien Wechsberg as the Black Bears' Game 1 starter for the postseason.