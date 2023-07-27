The pleasure of beating their rival from just down the road will never get old for the Cowlitz Black Bears.

For the second consecutive night, the Black Bears defeated the Ridgefield Raptors on a walk-off hit, winning 4-3, Wednesday, at Story Field. This time, the winning hit came off the bat of Ian Riley in the ninth inning.

With the game tied 3-3, Griffin Sotomayor worked a walk against Ridgefield reliever Cale Mathison. Sotomayor advanced to second on a wild pitch and with one out, Riley dropped a single into left field to plate Sotomayor easily and start the celebration.

“Pretty exciting to have two walk-offs in a row,” Riley said. “This team is all about each other. I think when you have a group as strong as we do, you get a lot of late-inning (magic) like that just through guys’ belief in each other.”

The Black Bears took the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning when they erased a 2-0 deficit with a pair of doubles and three walks. With runners on first and third after walks to Taylor Langworthy and LeTrey McCollum with two outs, AJ Singer ripped a game-tying double and Brandon Larson followed with a double to score the go-ahead run.

McCollum finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored to raise his average back to an even .400 for the summer to lead the team. McCollum also stole his 23rd base, making him 23 for 26 in theft attempts on the summer.

Meanwhile, Riley finished with two hits to lead the Black Bears’ offense in dramatic fashion.

Wednesday’s walk-off win came in front of the team's host families, which made the win even more special for Cowlitz skipper Kelly Stinnett and his team.

“It’s nice to do that at home on a pretty cool day today with a lot of the host families (out here)," Stinnett said. "The guys who take care of these guys, and to win one like that, it’s just awesome."

With their second consecutive win over the Raptors, the Black Bears kept pace with Corvallis for the second-half South division title at 2.5 games back. It remains in a wild-card position.

“We’re looking forward to finishing strong. (I) love this team,” Riley said.

Cowlitz (24-20) and Ridgefield were set to conclude their series on Thursday at 6:35 p.m., before beginning a three-game series at Portland starting Friday.

Final outing for Francis

Wednesday’s start was a bittersweet game for Cowlitz pitcher Kai Francis.

The right-hander made his final appearance for the Black Bears this summer as he prepares to head to Finland on Friday for a family wedding.

Francis' final outing for Cowlitz was steady, if not superb. He allowed two runs on five hits in six innings, walking three Raptors and striking out three others. Francis settled for a no-decision in the 4-3 Black Bears’ victory.

“A little bittersweet, but glad we got the win,” Francis said.

Ridgefield got to Francis in the third inning for both of its runs against the right-hander. Cole Sheehan and Jack Salmon led off the inning with base hits, they were advanced by a sacrifice bunt by leadoff man Jake Tsukada and brought home on a base knock by Julien Nunez.

“He gave up two hits, two soft serves up the middle and a ground ball," Stinnett said, "Like we talked about yesterday, that’s baseball, minimize the situation. He got out of a jam a little bit and he kept us in the baseball game.”

The two earned runs were the first earned runs Francis had allowed over his previous 22 1/3 innings of work.

Francis showed a quality fastball he had command of to both sides of the plate and a changeup that he said was working well to both right-handers and left-handers.

“My changeup was good today. It was definitely effective on lefties and righties so I was definitely throwing that quite a bit,” noted Francis. “Two runs, I’ll be fine with that. We got the win, I can’t be mad at all. I would’ve liked six zeros, but that’s just me.”

Francis came to the Black Bears after pitching just 21 1/3 innings for Gonzaga as a freshman in 2023. He sat out most of the season after suffering a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow. The injury took four months to heal and rehabilitate. Having endured such a light workload in his first collegiate season, Francis came to Cowlitz this summer hoping to accumulate innings and build back his confidence.

He accomplished that with aplomb.

Francis proved to be the Black Bears’ top pitcher with a 2-1 record, 1.28 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. In 28 innings, Francis allowed four earned runs, 16 hits and 11 walks. He also struck out 20 batters and held opponents to just a .167 batting average.

“Kai is a really good baseball player. I look forward to watching him on the mound every single time he’s out there," said Wednesday's hero, Ian Riley. "He did great for us today. When he was in trouble, he minimized really well and threw a lot of strikes."

Given the success Francis has had on the mound this summer, his exodus is a tremendous loss for the Black Bears. His absence is one that will certainly be felt down the stretch as Cowlitz attempts to hold off multiple clubs for the final West Coast League playoff spot.

Francis is slated to return to Gonzaga for his sophomore season, but he'll leave Longview with fond memories.

“I definitely felt good this summer on the mound. I definitely got the confidence back," Francis said. "Being here is pretty fun. The group of guys that we have, it’s always fun to show up to the ball field even if it is six days a week, so I’ll be a Black Bear at heart.”

Injuries taking toll for Cowlitz

Black Bears center fielder Sam Canton is out of the lineup for the rest of the summer after breaking both wrists in a collision with Patrick Stark in left-center field during Saturday’s game in Edmonton. Canton will be out for 8-12 weeks.

“(Canton’s) done for the summer, sadly,” Stinnett said. “He’s got a bright future. He’s one of my all-time favorite players. He’s been awesome.”

Seth Stroh and the recently acquired Marques Titialii out of Arizona Christian have both made starts in the outfield over the last two days alongside McCollum in center and Riley in right field.

If only that were the extent of the infirmary list for the Black Bears. The infield has recently taken a hit as well.

Eli Lopez was pulled out of the opening game of Tuesday’s doubleheader after being hit by a pitch on his upper body. He missed Wednesday’s game which led to a shuffle in the infield with everyday third baseman Chris Brown moving to his left to play short and Singer, the Black Bears regular shortstop, settled in at second base with Langworthy handling action at the hot corner.

“We’ve kind of got guys out of place,” stated Stinnett. “A couple middle infielders are down. Patrick is still down from the play in Edmonton. Eli can’t move his arm. He got hit by a pitch yesterday, so he’s a little stiff, so we’ll try to piece it together."

In a pinch, Brown handled every play required of him in his first start at shortstop for the Black Bears.

“You know Brown, he’s a first baseman, third baseman, but he’s very athletic at short,” added Stinnett. “He gets to the ball quick. He made some great plays today. Turned a couple double plays at short.”