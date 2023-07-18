Spencer Seid continued Cowlitz’s outstanding run of starting pitching in a 4-1 victory against Bellingham, Monday night, in West Coast League play.

Bellingham (23-14) entered the three-game series at Story Field having already locked up a postseason spot with its first-half play. That ticket to the postseason is something Cowlitz covets. The team is currently a half game back of Corvallis for first place in the second half South Division standings as it searches for its first postseason berth since 2011.

“That’s our goal for sure,” Cowlitz head coach Kelly Stinnett said. “We’re trying to make sure everybody’s lined up, everybody’s healthy, (we’re) not overusing guys. We’ve got more reinforcements coming as we lose guys. So it’s a continuous juggling act, but it’s not just us, it’s every team in the league is doing the same thing, so hopefully we can do it a little bit better.”

Seid (pronounced “sid”) held Bellingham without a run over his five innings of work. The right-hander has not allowed an earned run in 16 innings on the mound over four appearances for the Black Bears. He limited the Bells to four hits and a walk while striking out three.

Bellingham threatened Seid in the first and fourth innings. In each frame, the Bells advanced runners to second and third base with only one out only to see Seid wriggle free of the hook. In the first, Seid benefitted from a shallow line out followed by a fly ball. In the fourth, Seid came back to strike out the next two batters.

The ability of Black Bears’ pitchers to limit damage over the last two weeks in which the team has posted a 7-4 record has been instrumental.

“(Bellingham) had three opportunities with a runner on third base with one out to score and they didn’t score, so we did a really good job of pitching out of situations as well,” Stinnett noted. “Obviously, the ball doesn’t carry well here. Just understanding that; throw strikes. I was checking the stats today and I think we’ve walked the least amount of runners in the league and had the fewest amount of errors. So you put those two things together, that’s winning baseball.”

The Black Bears’ offense, meanwhile, gave Seid an early lead with a run in the first inning. Sam Canton and AJ Singer led off with back-to-back singles and first baseman Brandon Larson followed with a one-out RBI single.

Cowlitz came back with another run in the third inning when Singer again got on base to open the inning and Ian Riley delivered a two-out single to bring the run in for a 2-0 lead. Singer reached base in four of his five plate appearances to lead the Black Bears’ offense. He finished the game 2-for-3 with a run and two walks.

While Cowlitz scored a run in each of the first and third innings it left even more feet on the bases, stranding five runners including the bases loaded in the first. Cowlitz stranded 13 on base in total. The bottom third of the Cowlitz order (7-9 hitters) batted just 2-for-11 with eight strikeouts and one RBI.

“We’re getting it done so I’m not really too concerned about (the 13 left on base),” Stinnett said. “It’s probably rare to see LeTrey hit into two double plays which I think the second he beat out, but it is what it is. We hit just enough to get four runs across and our pitching staff was phenomenal today.”

Just as Seid battled his way out of trouble, so did Bellingham left-hander Daniel Paret who took the loss. Paret allowed two runs on seven hits over five innings. He put himself in hot water by walking five batters as he struggled to command his 94 MPH fastball.

The Black Bears added insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings, though again, left more meat on the bone.

In the sixth, Cowlitz put together a rally with two outs courtesy of hits by Eli Lopez and Sam Canton. Lopez scored when he stole home after reliever Gianluca Shinn, a University of Washington performer, attempted to pick off Canton at first base. Canton broke for second base and with the throw going to second base to get Canton, Lopez broke for home. Canton was able to get to second base safely as first baseman Cole Williams had trouble getting the ball out of his mitt.

Bellingham finally got on the board in the top of the seventh when it loaded the bases with three consecutive singles to open the inning against reliever Kyle Ethridge. The Bells advanced their runners 90 feet thanks to a wild pitch, but Ethridge responded nicely by getting a strikeout, a shallow foul out and a fly ball to end the inning and leave two men stranded to maintain the Cowlitz 3-1 lead.

The Black Bears would add an insurance run in their half of the seventh on a groundout by Seth Stroh. Nate Moquin came on and closed the game out with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Cowlitz finished without an error on defense. The offense drew seven walks while the pitching staff yielded just one. It’s a formula that has enabled Cowlitz to start the second half of the season on a tear while threatening Corvallis at the top of the division.

“I think our pitchers not giving up too many walks most of the time makes it really easy to play behind,” said Cowlitz center fielder Sam Canton.

Canton, LeTrey McCollum and Singer all finished with two hits to lead the Black Bears’ offense in Monday's series opener.

Cowlitz (19-17) continues its three-game series with Bellingham on Tuesday and Wednesday with the first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. both days.