After picking up victories in the first two games of its series against Edmonton over 900 miles from home, Cowlitz was held to just three hits in a 6-0 shutout loss Sunday as its bid for a sweep fell short in the hinterlands of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The Black Bears settled for its eighth series win in its last nine tries. The wins also left Cowlitz in a second-place tie with Ridgefield in the second-half South Division standings.

Edmonton's Dallin Harrison pitched a nine inning complete game on Sunday with eight strikeouts and no walks to help the hosts avoid the sweep. The right-hander who attends the University of San Diego retired 15 consecutive batters until LeTrey McCollum singled with one out in the ninth inning for Cowlitz.

While the final game of the series didn’t go as planned, Cowlitz got out to a great start in the series by coming from behind to win Game 1 on Friday.

The Black Bears scored two runs in the ninth and one in the 10th inning to tie the game and win it in extra innings. Black Bears’ newcomer Patrick Stark laced a two-out single with the bases loaded to tie the game. Then in the 10th, Chris Brown was hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded to plate the go-ahead run for Cowlitz.

Stark batted 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Black Bears on offense.

Cowlitz' relievers, led by Matt Nelson, worked 4 2/3 scoreless frames and allowed just two hits to the Riverhawks. Nelson pitched three scoreless frames at the back end of the game.

Reed Moring made the start on the bump for Cowlitz. The right-hander from Santa Cruz limited Edmonton to two runs on five hits. He struck out six and walked one in perhaps his best turn of the summer.

The Black Bears followed Friday’s extra inning win with a much more comfortable 5-2 victory in the second game of the series against the Riverhawks. Cowlitz scored three runs in the second and got a strong outing from Kyle Ethridge in his first start on the mound this summer to cruise onto the victory.

Ethridge was stretched out to five innings on Saturday and pitched well, limiting the Riverhawks to one unearned run on two hits and a walk.

Chris Brown delivered an RBI single and Sam Canton followed with a sacrifice fly as the Black Bears scored three in the second inning for a 3-0 lead.

Ian Riley batted 2-for-4 with a double, triple and two runs scored to lead the Black Bears on offense. Brown and Seth Stroh each went 2-for-4 as well for Cowlitz.

Cowlitz (10-5) returns home for a pivotal series against its rivals from Ridgefield beginning Tuesday. The Black Bears and Raptors will rematch on Wednesday and Thursday with all three games beginning at 6:35 p.m. at David Story Field.