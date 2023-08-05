You know fortune is smiling down upon your team when you issue 13 free passes in a nine-inning game and still emerge victorious.

That was the case for Cowlitz on Friday night as it won its 10th consecutive game with a 10-7 decision over Bend despite its pitching staff struggling to find the strike zone throughout the contest. It was the most free passes the team has issued this summer and completely uncharacteristic as the Black Bears’ pitching staff entered the game having issued the fewest number of bases on balls of any club in the entire West Coast League.

Former Castle Rock standout Austin McQuilliams made the start on the mound for Cowlitz in the opening game of the three-game series with Bend. The right-hander struggled with his command in the opening frame as he walked four batters, including three straight, to allow Bend to open a 2-0 lead.

The Elks, however, left three runners stranded when third baseman Chris Brown made a slick play ranging to his left on a ground ball hit by Avery Ortiz.

With that rally halted, Bend’s early lead wouldn’t last for long, and it would be Brown who got the Bears back on top.

With runners on first and third and one out, Brown got a fastball in his wheelhouse and didn’t miss it. The UConn graduate delivered a shot over the wall in left field for a three-run homer, his second round tripper of the summer. The ball left his bat at 104 mph and ricocheted off the Vernie’s Pizza banner beyond the short wall in the visitor's bullpen.

“I’m just seeing the ball really well. I have been for the last few games,” said Brown. “I got a pitch up I could hit, put a barrel on it and luckily there were guys on.”

While Brown delivered the big knock, the at-bat and hustle by Kyle Memarian, who walked and was safe at second on a high throw by the Bend first baseman, was key in the inning.

Cowlitz skipper Kelly Stinnett noted the newcomers have picked up right were the likes of LeTrey McCollum, AJ Singer and company left off.

“We’ve got a couple guys who are hot. Marques is still swinging the bat really well. (Brown) gets us the big three-run home run to get us back on top early,” Stinnett said. “We had some good at-bats. The new guys are picking up where the old guys left off.”

Brown finished the game 2-for-4 with the home run, hit-by-pitch and five RBIs to pace the Cowlitz offense. Memarian went 3-for-3 with two runs, an RBI and two walks to reach base in all five plate appearances while Marques Titialii batted 2-for-4 with a double, two steals, a walk and three runs scored.

Titialii stated that despite playing in 30 games in Arizona prior to arriving in Cowlitz in mid-July after the departure of Ethan Mann, he still feels fresh. Titialii is hitting .325 through 11 games with the Black Bears with an 1.174 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage).

Since Titialii’s arrival, the Black Bears have been on a tear. What does the kid they call “Titi” attribute the successful streak to?

“I think it’s just the chemistry, honestly,” Titialii acknowledged. “The chemistry is really good. Even though I’m new, I’m really close to a lot of the guys already. We mesh well. So I think that’s been a big factor. And then just having fresh bodies come in late in the season. A lot of the guys were worn out. We’ve got a lot of guys that are fresh and ready to go.”

The Elks tied the score at 3-3 and again at 5-5 thanks to a pair of RBI doubles by Luca DiPaolo in the second and fourth innings. With those knocks DiPaolo added to his league-leading doubles total, bringing the total to 17 two-baggers, and finished the game 2-for-3 with two walks and two RBIs to lead the Elks. DiPaolo raised his average to .339 and his OPS to 1.050 this summer.

Cowlitz, though, delivered another counterpunch in the bottom half of the fourth when another Elks’ throwing error put the leadoff runner on base and a subsequent walk and single loaded the bags.

Brown followed with an RBI single for his fifth run batted in for the game, and Seth Stroh brought home another run with a groundout. A passed ball capped the three-run inning which gave the Black Bears an 8-5 lead.

Cowlitz tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the sixth inning as another error and a hit-batter proved costly to the Elks.

Bend scored two runs in the ninth inning against Jase Schueller to make the score a little more respectable. However, the Kelso kid on loan from Lower Columbia College put the Elks down with plenty of room to spare.

Cowlitz (32-20) will play Bend Saturday and Sunday to wrap up the regular season. Saturday’s game is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m., with Sunday's contest set for a 1:05 p.m. start. The postseason will begin on Tuesday with the Black Bears likely hosting Corvallis.

After its 10th consecutive win was officially recorded, Stinnett held a team huddle outside of the dugout. With the attention of his players, the former MLB catcher imprinted upon his team the privilege they all have of playing postseason baseball and the importance of continuing to bring the same level of intensity over the next week, and hopefully longer.

“Keep the perspective on what we’re trying to accomplish here,” Stinnett relayed. “Everybody’s young here. Everybody thinks they’re going to make the playoffs wherever they play each year, whether it’s with their college, here, or another summer league… and the answer is very few get to do that. So let’s enjoy this and let’s do everything we can to go win this thing.”

Brown, as well as the Black Bear fans, are certainly ready for the Black Bears’ first postseason series in over a decade.

“I’m super pumped up. This crowd has been coming out every day for us. It’s been fun to see how the crowd gets bigger and bigger as we keep winning,” Brown stated. “And I think we have everything we need to get it done for the playoffs... Our pitching has been great, the offense has been doing great, everything has been clicking.”

Getting Dirty

The Rural Baseball Inc. Dirtbags, fresh off a third place finish at the Senior Babe Ruth regional tournament in Calgary, Alberta were special guests of the Black Bears at Friday night's game. The Dirtbags, comprised of local 15-18 year old baseball players played their home games out of Castle Rock and featured players from Rainier (Ore.), Kalama, Toledo, Toutle Lake, and every corner of Lewis County.