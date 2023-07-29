Cowlitz kept on rolling with a late comeback to secure a 3-1 win on the road against Portland, Friday night.

The win was Cowlitz’s fourth in a row and eighth in 11 tries in West Coast League play. The Black Bears moved into the third position in the South division, a half game ahead of Portland with its win. The top four places will earn a playoff berth when the regular season ends on August 6.

Kyle Ethridge was just as stellar in his second start for the Black Bears as he was in his first six days prior in Edmonton. Against the Pickles, Ethridge allowed one run on four hits over 5 1/3 innings. The lefty struck out four and walked one before handing the ball off to right-hander Gavin Gaurd.

Gaurd kept the Pickles off the scoreboard in the sixth, getting the final two outs while allowing a lone single against his ledger.

Trailing 1-0 entering the seventh inning, Cowlitz found its offense when Chris Brown and Seth Stroh opened the frame with consecutive singles. Marques Titialii followed with a game-tying double scoring Brown and a subsequent ground ball to third off the bat of Eli Lopez scored Stroh to give the Black Bears a 2-1 lead.

The Black Bears added an insurance run with two outs in the ninth inning when Titialii doubled on Griffen Sotomayor’s RBI single. Titialii led the Black Bears’ offense with two doubles and an RBI. Cowlitz finished the game with six hits against Portland’s pitching staff which was carried by right-hander Murphy Gienger.

Gienger lasted seven innings in which he limited the Black Bears to two runs on four hits. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a hitter. He was dominant over the first six innings, allowing just two baserunners.

Jack Meek pitched around a leadoff single to secure the save for the Black Bears.

Cowlitz (26-20) c ontinued its three-game series with Portland over the weekend with games on Saturday and Sunday.