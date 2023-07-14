The Elks scored seven runs in the fourth inning to erase any thought of a sweep for Cowlitz which went on to lose the final game of the series 16-3, Thursday, in Bend, Oregon.

After tossing three scoreless frames for the Black Bears, Reed Moring was touched up for seven runs on seven hits in the fourth inning. Moring was relieved after he allowed eight total hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings of work.

Bend got things rolling with three consecutive hits off Moring to open the inning, including a two-run double by the team’s top hitter Luca DiPiaolo. Later in the inning, Tyler Peterson cleared the bases with a two-out double to give Bend a 7-1 lead.

Peterson finished 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs and DiPiaolo went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs to lead the Elks’ offense. DiPiaolo raised his average to an even .400.

On the other side, it was an uncharacteristically light offensive night for Cowlitz which finished with just five hits. The Black Bears plated a run in the first ining and two more in the fifth which trimmed Bend’s lead to 7-3 before the Elks answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning to move ahead 11-3.

LeTrey McCollum came up clutch with two outs in the fifth. His single scored both Sam Canton and Ely Kennel for Cowlitz’s second and third runs of the game. McCollum finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. AJ Singer also was 2-for-4 and Chris Brown notched the lone other hit for the Black Bears.

It was a bad night for Cowlitz’s bullpen, too. Both Gavin Ludlow and Matt Nelson were tagged for multiple runs. Ludlow yielded five runs on six hits and two walks over 3 1/3 innings while Nelson allowed four runs on four hits and two walks in one inning.

Cowlitz (18-17) heads home to Story Field where it will play a pair of non-league games against Northwest Friday and Saturday before returning to West Coast League play at home on Monday against Bellingham.