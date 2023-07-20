Over the course of the Cowlitz Black Bears recent run of success, defense has largely been a strong suit. On Wednesday, a pair of errors proved costly in a 5-4 loss to Bellingham at Story Field.

After winning the first two games of the series to open the week, Cowlitz was unable to earn just its second sweep of the season. Bellingham claimed a 5-3 lead after a decisive four-run sixth inning. In that fateful frame the Bells took advantage of relief pitcher Riley Roskopf who'd taken over for Francis to begin the inning.

Roskopf walked leadoff hitter Daryl Ruiz. Max Hartman followed with a base hit and a second single and subsequent hit-batter put Roskopf in hot water with the game tied at 3-3 and still needing to record his first out of the inning.

Cowlitz head coach Kelly Stinnett brought in right-hander Michael Buchanan who got a strikeout before a couple of misplays on a sacrifice bunt and a ground ball cost the Black Bears two more runs.

“Small ball killed us. We’ve done it to teams in the past,” Stinnett said. “A leadoff walk and then Riley tried to field a ball that in my mind would’ve went foul, maybe let it go and try to get the next guy out.”

Roskopf was tagged for three runs on two hits and a walk without recording an out. The difficult inning squandered what was another strong performance from a Cowlitz starting pitcher.

Kai Francis entered Wednesday’s start with a 16-inning scoreless run which had his ERA down to 1.05 over four appearances in West Coast League play. The right-hander out of Gonzaga spent last summer playing with Bells, which meant he was facing off against plenty of familiar faces.

“The cool part of this series is I played for (Bellingham) going into my freshman year,” noted Francis. “So I’m really close with the coaches, I’ve got some really great friends on the team. It’s great to see them. A little friendly competition doesn’t hurt, but I’m just glad we got the series.”

Francis’ scoreless run came to an end in the second inning when an error put Ruiz on first base. Bellingham’s determination to leave Cowlitz with at least one win in the series was evident and the Bells broke out the small ball immediately. The subsequent sacrifice bunt moved Ruiz to second base and he came home on a two-out single by Nate Kirkpatrick.

“It happens. I’m still throwing to good hitters. I don’t expect myself to succeed as much as I have,” Francis reasoned. “I’ll be fine with one (run allowed).”

Francis pitched five innings without allowing an earned run. He limited the Bells to four hits and a walk and struck out two. He’s now thrown 21 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run.

“(Francis) was very good. He had a couple situations that he was able to get out of," Stinnett said. "He had good stuff and guys weren’t able to square him up."

That's been par for the course over his last couple dozen innings on the hill.

“There’s definitely been a big jump in how I’ve been performing,” admitted Francis. “I definitely did not have the year that I wanted to at Gonzaga, but I’m feeling good. Everything was working today. My breaking ball wasn’t there as much as I would like it to be, but I mean I was just pounding fastballs."

The conditions of evening games at David Story Field combined with the old fashioned rules of the league give pitchers a freedom to attack the zone that they might not experience elsewhere.

"(With) wood bats and 30 mph winds blowing into the hitters, you’ve got to have some confidence behind your pitches," Frances explained.

The Black Bears were left to lament squandered opportunities in the second and fourth innings against Bellingham starter Will Armbruester. In both frames, Cowlitz put the first two batters on and looked like it would add on quickly.

While the Black Bears put three runs across over the two innings, there was certainly an opportunity for more. Cowlitz had Armbruester on the ropes, particularly in the fourth inning. With two runs already across the Black Bears still had the bases loaded with one out after Max Ortega worked a walk in a full count. Unfortunately for the hosts, newcomer Patrick Stark struck out swinging and Armbruester got Canton to foul out to the catcher behind the plate to end the inning.

“Early on offensively, we didn’t get the job done either,” Stinnett said. “We had the bases loaded (with) one out, had a chance to probably put (Bellingham) away. If we get one or two (more), they may have folded.”

Instead, Bellingham was able to hang around trailing by just two runs at 3-1 and one big inning put the team in command of the game with the momentum squarely on its end of the field.

Ely Kennel was the Black Bears’ leader on offense. He provided a key two-run single in the fourth inning to plate both LeTrey McCollum and Ian Riley who reached base with a single and a double to open the frame respectively. Kennel finished the game 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Cowlitz got one run back in the bottom of the sixth inning when Chris Brown led off with a double and scored on a single by Ortega with two outs.

That was the last threat for Cowlitz, though. The Bells’ bullpen didn’t allow a hit over the final three innings, with just one Black Bears’ batter reaching base, Riley on a walk. He was quickly erased by one of three double plays the Bells turned in the game.

Brown also went 2-for-4 with a double for the Black Bears and Riley finished 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

With the loss Cowlitz (20-18) slipped to 1.5 games back of Corvallis for first place in the South division second-half standings. The Black Bears was scheduled to open a three-game set in Edmonton on Friday in the team’s only trip north of the border for the summer.