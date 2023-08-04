After locking up its first playoff berth in over 10 years with Tuesday’s win, Cowlitz kept right on rolling with a sweep over the Pippins over three games. The Black Bears won 8-2 on Wednesday and again 8-5 on Thursday night at Yakima Valley.

Early offense proved instrumental for the Black Bears in both victories which extended their winning streak to a season-best nine games.

Wednesday was a bullpen day for the Black Bears. Six runs over the first two innings gave Jase Schueller and company the confidence to attack Yakima hitters. Schueller and the relievers settled in more or less right away and made the early advantage hold up.

Schueller, the LCC right-hander on loan, took the mound first for the Black Bears and pitched 2 1/3 innings in which he allowed one run on one hit and three walks. Michael Buchanan, Gavin Ludlow and Matt Nelson all worked at least two innings to close the game drama free for Cowlitz.

The Cowlitz offense attacked Yakima Valley starter Andrick Jones, scoring three runs in each of the first and second innings on six hits, three walks and three passed balls to take a 6-0 lead. Chris Brown and Max Ortega each delivered run-scoring hits in the first inning to get the Black Bears rolling.

Marques Titialii reached base four times as he batted 2-for-3 with two walks and four runs scored. Seth Stroh went 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI and both Max Ortega and Chris Brown finished the game 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

In the final game of the series, Cowlitz built a 7-1 lead with four runs scored in the third inning as Titialii crushed a three-run homer to help the Black Bears pull away. Memarian batted 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Ortega went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs scored.

The Black Bears got a strong start from Kyle Ethridge who worked six innings as he continues to be stretched out from his prior role in the bullpen. Ethridge allowed one unearned run on three hits as his ERA fell to 1.69 for the season. He struck out five and walked two batters before giving way to Will Woodward.

As it turned out, Woodward didn’t have his best stuff. He was tagged for three runs on four hits in his 1 2/3 innings of relief which increased his ERA to 3.78 on the season.

Matt Nelson pitched two scoreless frames on Wednesday, allowing one hit and a walk. Lyndon Glidewell pitched the final 1 1/3 innings in Thursday’s finale. He allowed one run on one hit.

Cowlitz (31-20) returned home on Friday for a three-game series against Bend at Story Field. Friday and Saturday’s contests were set to start at 6:35 p.m., while Sunday’s game will begin at 1:05 p.m.

The West Coast League playoffs are scheduled to begin on Tuesday with matchups yet to be determined.