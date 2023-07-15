Cowlitz scored the deciding run in the ninth inning when Seth Stroth singled and scored on a wild pitch to walk off with a 2-1 win over Northwest Star in a non-league baseball game at Story Field, Friday evening.

The two game series against the Northwest Star Nighthawks presented Cowlitz head coach Kelly Stinnett an opportunity to delve deeper into his bench and bullpen in order to get some innings and at-bats for reserves up and down the roster.

Stroth was one of those players and he made the most of it. In his Black Bears debut he started in right field and went 2-for-4 while batting fifth in the lineup. Right-handed pitcher Austin McQuilliams, a former standout at Castle Rock High School, also made his Black Bears debut. McQuilliams held the Nighthawks to one unearned run on one hit. He struck out one batter and didn’t issue a walk over three innings.

Northwest Star opened the scoring in the first inning with one run on a sacrifice fly after Kam Kato reached base on a fielding error by McQuilliams.

Cowlitz didn’t find a response until the fifth inning when Carter Monda came home on a wild pitch uncorked by Alex Hendricksen. The Northwest Star right-hander pitched six strong innings against the Black Bears of the West Coast League.

Hendricksen limited the Black Bears to one unearned run on two hits. He struck out a pair of hitters and walked three in a no decision.

Cowlitz managed just three hits in the game. Stroth had two and Griffin Sotomayor had the other knock after getting the start in left field.

Cowlitz and Northwest Star were set to play again Saturday evening at Story Field.