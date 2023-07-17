Max Ortega had two hits and drove in two runs to lead Cowlitz to a 5-2 win over Northwest Star, Saturday, at David Story Field. Cowlitz swept the two-game non-league series at Story Field before hosting Bellingham on Monday.

The Black Bears took a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning when Griffin Sotomayor delivered an RBI single to score Grant Jay and Ortega followed with a go-ahead single scoring Seth Stroth who walked.

Left-hander Jayden Vinson made his debut on the mound for Cowlitz to start the game. The Portland native allowed two runs on five hits and a walk over four innings. Northwest Star scored its two runs in the second inning. Cesar Rodriguez delivered a one-out, bases-loaded single to score Josh Mansur and Collin Schiller. The hit gave the Nighthawks a 2-0 lead.

The Black Bears bullpen pitched five scoreless innings of relief to secure the victory. Lefty Will Woodward pitched two innings and allowed two hits. Riley Roskopf struck out two and yielded a hit in one inning of work and Jack Meek picked up the save with two clean innings of relief.

Steve Kovac took the loss for the Nighthawks. Kovac allowed three runs on four hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked three which dropped his ERA to 4.36 this summer.

In addition to Ortega, the Black Bears got key offensive contributions from Eli Lopez who batted 1-for-3 with a double and Chris Brown who went 1-for-2 with a walk, RBI and run scored. Jay was hit-by-pitch twice and scored both times.

Cowlitz returns to West Coast League action on Monday when it hosts Bellingham at 6:35 p.m. at Story Field. The Black Bears will rematch with the Belles on Tuesday and Wednesday, with both of those contests beginning at 6:35 p.m.