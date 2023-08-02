The Cowlitz Black Bears clinched their first postseason berth since 2011 with a 12-7 win on the road over Yakima Valley, Tuesday. The win was also the seventh in a row for Cowlitz despite changes up and down its roster.

Leading hitter LeTrey McCollum played his last game for Cowlitz on Sunday, Eli Lopez also left, while Sam Canton (wrist) was lost for the season and Pat Stark (concussion) is out indefinitely. Corresponding reinforcements include LCC infielder Nick Miller, infielder Julian Hooks and Kyle Memarian.

With their new roster the Black Bears scored four runs in the first inning against the Pippins to take command of the game from the outset.

Lucien Wechsberg allowed four hits in four scoreless innings. He walked one and struck out one while lowering his ERA to 3.00 before handing off to Gavin Gaurd and the Cowlitz bullpen.

The Pippins got two runs back in the bottom of the fifth inning against Gaurd and two more in the sixth to cut what was a 6-0 lead to 8-4 by the end of the sixth.

The Cowlitz offense got after Pippins left-hander Max Goldberg, scoring six runs on eight hits and a pair of walks in five innings. Marques Titialii finished 3-for-6 with two home runs and drove in three runs and Ian Riley delivered a two-run homer to lead the Black Bears.

Griffen Sotomayor, Seth Stroh and Miller each addded two hits against Yakima Valley with Stroh and Miller each driving in a pair of runs. After Yakima Valley cut the Cowlitz lead to two runs at 9-7, the Black Bears scored three insurance runs in the top of the ninth.

The victory also set a program win most wins in a season for the Black Bears (29-20). Cowlitz is currently in third place in the overall standings, three games ahead of Portland for the number three seed in the postseason. The Black Bears are also 1.5 games back of Corvallis for the second-half South division title which would yield the team the number two seed.

That math means there is still much to play for in the remaining five games for Cowlitz with five games remaining in the regular season.

Cowlitz and Yakima Valley were set to play again Wednesday and Thursday evenings. The Black Bears will cap the regular season with a three-game set against Bend beginning Friday night at Story Field.